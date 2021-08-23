Cluster Intervals MT4

MT5 version — https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70988

With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart.

Settings :

refreshEveryTick — updates every tick.

sym1 — The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.

numberOfIntervals — number of intervals.

indicatorMode — display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep bars.

barOrLineWidthSym1 — line width.

colorUpSym1 — ascending line color.

colorDownSym1 — decreasing line color.

backgroundSym1 — show over the current chart (values 1 or 0).

periodSeparators — show period separators.

periodSeparatorsColor — period separators color.

uniquePrefix — unique prefix.

analyseDeep — analysis depth when indicatorMode = byDeep



