Cluster Intervals MT4

MT5 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70988

With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart.

Settings:

refreshEveryTick  updates every tick.

sym1 The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.

numberOfIntervals   number of intervals.

indicatorMode display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h   (4 hours), by6h  (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep   - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep   bars.  

barOrLineWidthSym1line width.

colorUpSym1 — ascending line color.

colorDownSym1 — decreasing line color.

backgroundSym1 — show over the current chart (values 1 or 0).

periodSeparators — show period separators.

periodSeparatorsColor period separators color.

uniquePrefix unique prefix.

analyseDeep — analysis depth when indicatorMode byDeep


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Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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MP Normal Distribution Multi TF
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/70171 Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has: The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings: basePeriod   - base period. indicatorMode  - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours),
Market Profile Multicurrency ND MT
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT5 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70786 Attention ! For correct work you need to download data for all instruments in all timeframes! The ability to display multiple currency pairs. The a bility to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian f unction (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings : symbol 1 – The Name of the instru
MP Normal Distribution Multi TF MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT4 version -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69932 Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has: The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings: basePeriod   - base period. indicatorMode  - display mode. Sets the value of each interval:   by4h   (4 hours),   by6h  
Market Profile Multicurrency MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70776 Attention ! For correct work you need to download data for all instruments in all t imeframes ! The ability to display multiple currency pairs. The a bility to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart. Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian f unction   (normal distribution formula). Flexible system of settings. Settings : symbol 1   –   The Name of the
Cluster Intervals MT5
Aleksandr Karelin
Indicators
MT4 version   —   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70972 With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart. Settings : refreshEveryTick  —   updates every tick. sym1   —   The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored. numberOfIntervals   —       number of intervals. i ndicatorMode   —   display mode. Sets the value of each interval:  by4h       (4 hours),  by6h    (6 hours), etc. Mode  byDeep  
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