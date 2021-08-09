The Fall MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 3 September 2021
- Activations: 5
Newly Updated
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*Non-Repainting Indicator
"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The 15M chart
"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results
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*Non-Repainting
*For Desktop MT4 Only
*Push notifications to phone or computer
Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"
*Works On Any Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt4 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
Such an amazing indicator