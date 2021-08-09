The Fall MT4

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After Purchase Message Me For FREE Trend Filter Tool I Use To Determine Trend Direction

*Non-Repainting Indicator

"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The 15M chart

"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Push notifications to phone or computer

Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders