The Fall MT4

4.69

Newly Updated 

50% OFF for 24 Hours ! 

Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Today!

Join FREE Telegram Channel https://t.me/joinchat/IWJPxfIhtaBkNjIx 

After Purchase Message Me For FREE Trend Filter Tool I Use To Determine Trend Direction

*Non-Repainting Indicator

"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The 15M chart

"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Push notifications to phone or computer 

Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Appears at The "Close Of The Candle"

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Reviews 121
canuckdad1979
19
canuckdad1979 2021.10.01 03:00 
 

Such an amazing indicator

mytopfx
19
mytopfx 2021.09.30 04:17 
 

Amazing indicator and very easy to use.

Kimberly Smith
49
Kimberly Smith 2021.09.29 23:12 
 

It’s very good indicator. And convenient that there’s ability to do push notifications.

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ITS FREE I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use Asia session 1:00 to 9:00 (6pm est to 2 am est) Eur means London Session 10:00 to 18:00 (3 am est to 11 am est) USA means New York Session 15:00 to 23:00 (8 am est to 4 pm est) Session indicator highlights the start of each trading session. You can show all sessions or edit the settings to only show the hours you want highlighted  (Asia) means Asian Session ,(Eur)  means London Session , (USA) means New
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*Non-Repainting Indicator Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Strategy     Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation ent
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This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
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*Non-Repainting Indicator Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy  https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do
The Fall
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Hurry and buy before price doubles! *Non-Repainting Indicator Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Trend Filter Indicator   "The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  "The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT5 Only *G
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tinan
42
tinan 2023.02.10 21:21 
 

Scam

henrymarkmutiso
36
henrymarkmutiso 2022.02.24 14:33 
 

Bruce does not respond to messages at all! This is very bad! It is now 3 weeks since I wrote requesting for the trend filter and no response at all! How then should I trade? Since I cannot trade without the trend filter could you kindly refund the money used to purchase the indicator. It is the only fair thing to do.

nicoPM
283
nicoPM 2021.12.14 16:58 
 

not accurate at all, very low winning ratio...not for me

chinmoy.paul
46
chinmoy.paul 2021.12.05 11:20 
 

This is a scam ! please be aware of it.

danrik
224
danrik 2021.11.04 14:08 
 

The indicator works very well and am happy with the performance, thanks, I like it a lot, a 4 star for now is what I think it deserve.

canuckdad1979
19
canuckdad1979 2021.10.01 03:00 
 

Such an amazing indicator

meh janan
136
meh janan 2021.09.30 11:05 
 

I bought this indicator

The results are fake This signal indicator has a very high error And this person has only sent the appropriate signal images

You only show the results of the signals that are correct

But the fact is that the number of error signals is so large that you did not send any images of them

I suggest you do not buy because the signal has a very high error and out of every 10 signals, maybe two signals are correct

If you are right, leave a video so that people know that this indicator is not suitable at all

I bought it and I am not satisfied at all and I consider this a scam

Bruce Webb
23294
Reply from developer Bruce Webb 2021.09.30 12:32
The Results are FAKE ?? How Can Results be Fake?? Now you’re Spreading lies And that’s not cool smh
mytopfx
19
mytopfx 2021.09.30 04:17 
 

Amazing indicator and very easy to use.

Kimberly Smith
49
Kimberly Smith 2021.09.29 23:12 
 

It’s very good indicator. And convenient that there’s ability to do push notifications.

desmonetized
49
desmonetized 2021.09.29 22:03 
 

Best indicator well worth it

Dimple Akmad
50
Dimple Akmad 2021.09.29 17:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tierrap88
29
Tierrap88 2021.09.29 14:57 
 

Love it!!!!!!!!!

meetjoeblack18
29
meetjoeblack18 2021.09.28 21:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mike2000377
24
mike2000377 2021.09.28 16:40 
 

Works great!!

CMORIN00
24
CMORIN00 2021.09.28 03:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

larue
19
larue 2021.09.28 02:26 
 

Awesome!!!

Hawker80
19
Hawker80 2021.09.28 00:07 
 

LET'S GO!!

Shavics04
21
Shavics04 2021.09.27 23:11 
 

Great experience

katiyars17
19
katiyars17 2021.09.25 18:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cincystifler
19
cincystifler 2021.09.23 04:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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