The Fall
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hurry and buy before price doubles!
*Non-Repainting Indicator
Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Trend Filter Indicator
"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.
"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results
I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use
*Non-Repainting
*For Desktop MT5 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Arrow Entry Alerts
*Arrow Signals alert at The "Open Of The Candle"
*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts
*Works On Any Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt5 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
Message Me Immediately After Purchase for VIP Installation help and Free Trend Filter Indicator
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