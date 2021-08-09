The Fall

3.6

Hurry and buy before price doubles!

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Trend Filter Indicator 

"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. 

"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT5 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert at The "Open Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt5 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Message Me Immediately After Purchase for VIP Installation help and Free Trend Filter Indicator


Reviews 14
javiermorales27
26
javiermorales27 2021.09.28 05:40 
 

Fire

3885108
23
3885108 2021.09.07 20:43 
 

Excellent Product... Five Star to The Fall by Bruce Web

olah76
1172
olah76 2021.08.15 15:57 
 

Looking great on the charts, let the falls begin

Hi i am still waiting for the trend filter indicator and how you use the fall in trading

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Newly Updated  50% OFF for 24 Hours !  Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Today! Join FREE Telegram Channel  https://t.me/joinchat/IWJPxfIhtaBkNjIx   After Purchase Message Me For FREE Trend Filter Tool I Use To Determine Trend Direction *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The 15M chart "The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best R
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*Non-Repainting Indicator Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy  https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do
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mauifitz
29
mauifitz 2022.04.15 18:36 
 

Unmitigated BS. This is a simple truth! IF YOU SIGNAL "SELL" AGAIN AND AGAIN, SIGNAL AFTER SIGNAL (All of which failed), EVENTUALLY THE PRICE IS GOING TO FALL. Which sell signal do you take??? I have five sell signals separated from low to high for a total of many pips. Along the way, each of those sell signals was "stopped out" for significant losses. The seller displays huge wins from his charts but never shows or mentions the many sell signals which failed AND the losses one has before the winning trade which makes the profit from that trade not ever enough to cover the losses from failed signals. Add to this, he never replies to help requests. I figured the seller has some system that he uses to separate the "wheat from the chaff". If he did have such a system that makes "The Fall" a profitable indicator but no. I feel like a fool to have been screwed like this but that's life in the big boy's world. He will eventually get his reward and it won't be in the "next life".

tlotfy99
21
tlotfy99 2021.10.15 02:44 
 

not working and bruce did not refund the money

javiermorales27
26
javiermorales27 2021.09.28 05:40 
 

Fire

cubetrader33
748
cubetrader33 2021.09.28 04:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Igor Bessarab
166
Igor Bessarab 2021.09.26 22:01 
 

На скриншотах казался серьезным. В жизни оказался бесполезным...

john1000
19
john1000 2021.09.09 23:17 
 

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3885108
23
3885108 2021.09.07 20:43 
 

Excellent Product... Five Star to The Fall by Bruce Web

olah76
1172
olah76 2021.08.15 15:57 
 

Looking great on the charts, let the falls begin

Hi i am still waiting for the trend filter indicator and how you use the fall in trading

German Fernandez
215
German Fernandez 2021.08.12 03:05 
 

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sdfx123
54
sdfx123 2021.08.11 18:33 
 

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Will Wiggs
23
Will Wiggs 2021.08.10 17:47 
 

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Hamdaan Shah
23
Hamdaan Shah 2021.08.10 15:47 
 

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vinolia mulaudzi
23
vinolia mulaudzi 2021.08.09 21:45 
 

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April Sinclair
23
April Sinclair 2021.08.09 20:58 
 

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