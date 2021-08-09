Hurry and buy before price doubles!

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Trend Filter Indicator

"The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.

"The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT5 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert at The "Open Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt5 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Message Me Immediately After Purchase for VIP Installation help and Free Trend Filter Indicator



