Bruces Price Predictor

4.16

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Strategy  

Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. 

Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries with ALERTS are formed after the close of the candle or bar close.

Perfectly Paired with Bruce's Price Predictor Dashboard

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT4 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt4 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Message Me Immediately After Purchase for VIP Installation help and Free Strategy 


  1. Swing Traders
  • Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit) 
  1. Intra Day Traders
  • Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
  1. Scalpers
  • Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Always Follow Trend


Reviews 282
jonosafc73
34
jonosafc73 2021.09.07 12:33 
 

The best indicator out there for the novice of traders, simplistic and easy to understand. 5*

Andriy Melnyk
66
Andriy Melnyk 2021.08.17 22:56 
 

Мне начинающему понравилось. Понемногу иду в плюс.

Allen Lemuel Caasi
131
Allen Lemuel Caasi 2020.11.11 15:00 
 

great indicator for new traders like me.

Recommended products
Fibonacci Wave Bands
Luc Michael Botes
Indicators
Fibonacci Wave Bands Indicator The Fibonacci Wave Bands indicator utilizes Fibonacci ratios to create dynamic bands around a central moving average. These bands are derived from key Fibonacci ratios (typically 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) and adapt to market volatility, offering insights into potential support and resistance zones. Key Features: Fibonacci Levels: The indicator plots multiple bands above and below a central moving average based on Fibonacci ratios. Dynamic Support and Resistance: Bands ser
GM Arrows Pro
Guillaume Pierre Philippe Mesplont
Indicators
Product Name: GM Arrows Pro – Signals & Alerts Short Description: GM Arrows Pro is a clean, reliable MT4 indicator showing BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with unique alerts at the moment the signal appears. Full Description: GM Arrows Pro is a professional MT4 indicator designed for traders who want clear, actionable signals: BUY and SELL arrows visible on the entire chart history Unique alerts when a new signal appears (no repeated alerts) Option to disable repetitive signals ( disable_repeatin
Fibonacci SR Indicator
Martin Eshleman
5 (1)
Indicators
Fibonacci SR Indicator This indicator creates support and resistance lines. This indicator is based on Fibonacci Retracement and Extension levels. It will consider many combinations of the Fibonacci levels and draw support/resistance lines based on these. This indicator uses tops and bottoms drawn by the ZigZag indicator in its calculations. The ZigZag can also be drawn on the chart, if necessary. The indicator considers many combinations of past reversal points and Fibonacci ratio levels, and w
FREE
Exclusive Bollinger
Evgeny Belyaev
4.2 (5)
Indicators
Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm. Unlike the standard Bollinger , my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal. Exclusive Bollinger  for the MetaTrader 5 terminal :  https://www.mql5
LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Indicators
Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
FREE
SystemBinaryM1
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
SystemBinaryM1 - a professional indicator for trading short-term binary options, is a complete, self-contained author's strategy for working in the binary options market. The unique algorithm for analyzing the foreign exchange market is based on the calculation of reference points on three different time periods M15, M5. M1. Thus, the indicator simultaneously analyzes the long-term, medium-term and short-term price behavior before issuing a signal. The indicator is set in the usual way and work
Root Diamond EA
Yevheniy Kopanitskyy
Experts
Full automatic trading platform incorporating the best settings of BinaryMiner and Root-Diamond Built-in configurations. 1. Automatic calculation of abyom from the deposit. 2.Opening only one position from the settlement level in Long or Short 3.Security for going to No Loss in cases of Contra trend 4 binary indicators filter the market and identify a nearby wave in the market movement. All incorporating configurations guarantee long-term income // --------- Configurable parameters -----
FREE
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator provides buy and sell arrows with a moving average and bar color based on EMA Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average The arrows are based on a reversal algorithm and therefore trying to find the pullback points Alerts can be activated as preferred  Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Please test in demo before purchase Enjoy -----------------------
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro
Cedric Mike Florina
Indicators
TradeZones Fibonacci Pro – Dynamic Fibonacci Zones & Smart Trading Alerts Automatically detect key reversal zones using Fibonacci. Sharpen your entry points with precision. TradeZones Fibonacci Pro is a professional indicator that automatically plots the most relevant Fibonacci levels on your chart, identifying potential buy and sell zones based on a configurable period. With an intuitive interface, built-in alerts, and a handy ON/OFF button, it helps you make quick, informed decisions while
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
WTR Dynamic Trend Ranges
Dario Pedruzzi
Indicators
CRAZY SALE! Was 250, NOW 50 USD till the end of MAY!!! --->  Check all the other products  <--- The WTR Dynamic Range Indicator is a powerful and deeply customizable range indicator that takes in account the average upward and downward movement of the price in the past trading days.  This fully customizable indicator can be setted for a lot of uses and cases:  • Trend trading on level breakouts  • Spotting high probability targets for Take Profits • Setting a multiple targets for position scali
Signals with TP SL
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
Signals with TP SL Indicator — a powerful trading tool that combines EMA crossover , RSI filter , and ATR-based TP/SL levels to help you spot high-probability market entries. This indicator is built to visually support the Signals with TP SL Expert Advisor , but can also be used manually as a standalone confirmation tool for intraday and swing trading. Features: Buy/Sell arrows based on EMA crossover + RSI condition Real-time dynamic SL and TP levels calculated using ATR Plots arrows directly
UPD1 Fibo Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the specified number of candles and plots Fibonacci levels based on the high-low. Since the levels are rearranging, we are interested in the right side of the range. The price magnetizes the levels and reacts to the touch. Use this tool to find a trend entry point after a correction. If on the left we see that the levels have risen perfectly, then we can assume that we have found the end of the movement at the extreme point. All lines are drawn through buffers or objects (
FREE
Easy Bands Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основе индикатора EasyBands лежит тот же принцип, что и при построении Bollinger Band. Однако, данная модификация индикатора использует вместо стандартного отклонения средний торговый диапазон (Average True Range). Соответственно, с данным индикатором абсолютно аналогично можно использовать все стратегии, которые применяются с Bollinger Band. В данной версии индикатора используется двенадцать уровней и средняя линия (белый цвет). Индикация тренда выполнена в виде окраски свечей в зависимости
Division
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Определения текущей тенденции одна из самых важных задач трейдера не зависимо от стиля торговли. Индикатор Division  поможет с достаточно высокой вероятностью это сделать. Division  - индикатор распознавания тенденции, использующий в качестве источника данных подобие скользящих средних, в расчете которых используются объемы. От этих средних строятся границы, которые служат сигнализатором для смены текущей тенденции. Показания индикатора не изменяются не при каких условиях.  При желании можно вкл
Auto Fibonachi Levels
Semion Tremsin
Indicators
Simply drop the indicator to the chart and Fibonacci levels will be shown automatically! The indicator is developed for automatic drawing of Fibonacci levels on the chart. It provides the abilities to: Select the standard Fibo levels to be shown Add custom levels Draw the indicator on the timeframes other than the current one. For example, the indicator is calculated on the weekly period (W1) and is displayed on the monthly period (MN1) Select the timeframes the indicator will be available on Ca
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
Black leopard
Mike Pascal Plavonil
Indicators
Black Leopard indicator is a trend indicator which will compliment any strategy. Features The movement direction of the moving average is indicated by the colors (blue for upward slope, red for downward slope) It does not change color after the candle close.  It works on many instruments like forex, metals, stocks, indexes... and on all timeframes Alert function included : email alert, sound alert, and push notification. Indicator parameters Period: the averaging period Price: type of price u
Structural Trend Lines
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
STRUCTURAL TREND LINES - MT4 Indicator Simple indicator that automatically draws trend lines based on market structure. Features: - 3 degrees of structure detection (short, medium, long term) - Configurable swing strength for each degree - Single color per degree for clean visualization - Adjustable number of lines per degree - Customizable colors and line widths How it works: The indicator identifies swing highs and lows based on the strength parameter, then connects these points to create t
Comfort zone signal
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
The " Comfort Zone Signal " indicator identifies a daily zone that, when broken, has a high probability of the market continuing the established trend . Upon signal, the indicator calculates stop loss and take profit, which can be set by you. You can also set the trend. If the price is above the MA, it looks only for long positions, if below, it looks only for short positions. You can choose to ignore the moving average and display all signals. Additionally, you have the risk percentage displ
FREE
Cat bounce
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicators
An indicator of pattern #54 ("Dead cat bounce") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) PeriodBars - indicator period GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of GapSize and ArrowVShift by 10 when working w
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Price Retest
Suvashish Halder
4.88 (8)
Indicators
Introducing our exciting new Price Retest indicator! Get instant alerts when the price retests, giving you a powerful edge in your trading strategy. Remember to do your own analysis before making any moves in the market. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118159/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Here’s a detailed explanation of how the Price Retest indicator works, its components, and how you can incorporate it into your trading str
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
You Long Guo
Indicators
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Absolute Bands
Aleksey Ivanov
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Principles of construction of the indicator.               The Absolute Bands (AB) indicator is reminiscent of the Bollinger Bands indicator with its appearance and functions, but only more effective for trading due to the significantly smaller number of false signals issued to them. This effectiveness of the Absolute Bands indicator is due to its robust nature.               In the Bollinger Bands indicator, on both sides of the moving average - Ma, there are lines spaced from Ma by the standa
FREE
Fibonacci Doppler
Leonid Basis
Indicators
Fibonacci Arcs in the full circles are based on the previous day's candle (High - Low). These arcs intersect the base line at the 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. Fibonacci arcs represent areas of potential support and resistance.  Reference point - the closing price of the previous day. These circles will stay still all day long until the beginning of the new trading day when the indicator will automatically build a new set of the Fibonacci Arcs.
CandlestickFinderMaster
Jerzy Krzysztof Bednarski
Indicators
## What it does BCPF is an MT4 on-chart indicator that scans price history for **18 active candlestick patterns** and labels detected formations directly on the chart. A compact checklist panel lets you enable or disable each bullish and bearish pattern independently. The 18 available patterns are: - **Bullish:** Hammer, Inverse Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star,   3 White Soldiers, Dragonfly Doji, Bullish Marubozu, Bullish Harami,   Piercing Line. - **Bearish:** Hanging Man, Shooting
FREE
PZ MA Crossover EA
PZ TRADING SLU
3.88 (25)
Experts
This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Indicators
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
More from author
Bruce Session Indicator Free
Bruce Webb
5 (5)
Indicators
ITS FREE I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use Asia session 1:00 to 9:00 (6pm est to 2 am est) Eur means London Session 10:00 to 18:00 (3 am est to 11 am est) USA means New York Session 15:00 to 23:00 (8 am est to 4 pm est) Session indicator highlights the start of each trading session. You can show all sessions or edit the settings to only show the hours you want highlighted  (Asia) means Asian Session ,(Eur)  means London Session , (USA) means New
FREE
Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
Bruce Webb
Indicators
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
The Fall MT4
Bruce Webb
4.69 (67)
Indicators
Newly Updated  50% OFF for 24 Hours !  Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Today! Join FREE Telegram Channel  https://t.me/joinchat/IWJPxfIhtaBkNjIx   After Purchase Message Me For FREE Trend Filter Tool I Use To Determine Trend Direction *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The 15M chart "The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best R
Bruces Price Predictor mt5
Bruce Webb
3.67 (9)
Indicators
*Non-Repainting Indicator Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy  https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do
The Fall
Bruce Webb
3.6 (5)
Indicators
Hurry and buy before price doubles! *Non-Repainting Indicator Message Me Immediately After Purchase For VIP Installation Help and Free Trend Filter Indicator   "The Fall" is an indicator that shows precise Sell reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.  "The Fall" is designed to alert SELLS only. So Of course, Only Take The Arrows In a Downtrend Only For Best Results I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT5 Only *G
Filter:
Buon Ino
790
Buon Ino 2024.05.14 03:13 
 

This man is only a great scammer.. remeber it 4 ever

vagaev9191
121
vagaev9191 2021.09.25 23:33 
 

This a nice indicator with alerts about entry points, but sometimes it made false signal, but fortunately it happen not so much time in comparing with whole time use

jonosafc73
34
jonosafc73 2021.09.07 12:33 
 

The best indicator out there for the novice of traders, simplistic and easy to understand. 5*

Andriy Melnyk
66
Andriy Melnyk 2021.08.17 22:56 
 

Мне начинающему понравилось. Понемногу иду в плюс.

sy1983
194
sy1983 2021.06.29 03:03 
 

Worst indicator. Bruce also doesn't respond to messages.

TOVAN
19
TOVAN 2021.01.22 13:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allen Lemuel Caasi
131
Allen Lemuel Caasi 2020.11.11 15:00 
 

great indicator for new traders like me.

Alexmant
19
Alexmant 2020.11.11 14:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MadMark10
19
MadMark10 2020.11.11 03:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

TylerD10352
21
TylerD10352 2020.10.21 21:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BrandonC
110
BrandonC 2020.10.15 10:44 
 

This is THE worst indicator I have ever come across. To add to that Bruce is rude, ignorant and offers nothing. Do not get fooled by other reviews, this product is RUBBISH

Trusow
315
Trusow 2020.10.14 20:52 
 

Not as god as I thought it would be

Angel Knepper
45
Angel Knepper 2020.10.14 13:54 
 

I really like this indicator and i’ll tell you why. i trade strictly on the 1min-15 min charts so i’m in and out trades constantly for the few hours i trade each day and this indicator makes trading 10x easier by literally telling me when to enter and exit the market. If you don’t understand basic charting, you’ll probably hate this product like the 50 others you’ve tried because you’re looking for fool proof but if you can look at a chart and understand the direction of the TREND, you can utilize this indicator and make some serious profits. I would pay for this product even if it was double the cost of what it is right now, that’s how much i love it!

Waldys Gonzalez
60
Waldys Gonzalez 2020.10.13 01:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

millennialceo
20
millennialceo 2020.10.06 23:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

pipper_boy
21
pipper_boy 2020.09.22 21:19 
 

AWESOME INDICATOR... THANKS Bruce!

0B1B7E6F
19
0B1B7E6F 2020.09.18 11:18 
 

Awesome indicator. Very accurate. Caught 14 pips on the 1st trade I took using the indicator. Off to a great starte. Tks Bruce.

Jerome D
22
Jerome D 2020.08.26 03:42 
 

This indicator will definitely reduce the hours needed to be spend looking at the charts. Get the notification and check the charts for entry based of setup.

lamsal07
20
lamsal07 2020.08.17 21:10 
 

please do not buy this indicator this is not working...do not waste your money

Jermain Goins
23
Jermain Goins 2020.08.15 01:50 
 

Awesome Indicator!!!!! Very accurate!!!!! I love this indicator Bruce!!

12345678...15
Reply to review