Bruces Price Predictor mt5

3.67

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo

Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. 

Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries with ALERTS are formed after the close of the candle or bar close. 

*For Desktop MT5 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt5 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Free Strategy To Trade With Bruce's Price Predictor ALONE

  1. Swing Traders

  • Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit) 

  1. Intra Day Traders

  • Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

  1. Scalpers

  • Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert
  • Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only 
  • (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Always Follow Trend


Reviews
joomlaplates
148
joomlaplates 2021.06.23 12:54 
 

I tried different indicators, but this one is the best. Its amazing tool, but ofc you have to compare the the timeframe. Dont go in if you get a signal by 1 minute, just go to 5 minutes and take the candle. I made very fast from 10000 to 23000 only with scalping. Take one candle and out. I love this indicator and for this price its TOP. Thanks Bruce

tmmbabs
192
tmmbabs 2021.01.09 13:52 
 

This product is awesome

4404493
52
4404493 2020.07.15 14:57 
 

If you wonna make money on daily,This is a Must have.Just try the demo.

Filter:
Marco
508
Marco 2023.11.03 21:22 
 

Never made a demo's penny from this indicator's signals, any random free indicator does better

Theodore711
19
Theodore711 2021.08.04 16:17 
 

This is just a fucken scam. It does not help at all. Lots of false signals.

Tradealchemist
56
Tradealchemist 2020.08.20 23:28 
 

absolutely repainting! there is no support for this indicator. You will not get a reply from the developer/seller. waste of time.

smithy126
76
smithy126 2020.06.17 23:15 
 

Signals constantly change and it’s not very accurate

Andrew James Mowles
134
Andrew James Mowles 2020.05.14 20:09 
 

ABSOLUTELY smashing the arse out of it using this! AWESOME.. Little bit of patience for the right opening and you are in.

Jean Denis
105
Jean Denis 2020.04.02 20:59 
 

Indicators magnificent tp hit each time I highly recommend, following the rules carefully and with discipline I specify, without forgetting the patience that prevails big force Bruce 😎😎💪💪

