Bruces Price Predictor mt5

*Non-Repainting Indicator

Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo

Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.

Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries with ALERTS are formed after the close of the candle or bar close.

I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use

*Non-Repainting

*For Desktop MT5 Only

*Great For Scalping

*Great For Swing Trading

*Arrow Entry Alerts

*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"

*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts

*Works On Any Timeframe

*Works On Any Mt5 Pair

*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

Bruce Webb Explains His Indicator In Detail And Free Forex Strategy https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo

Free Strategy To Trade With Bruce's Price Predictor ALONE

Swing Traders

Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Intra Day Traders

Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Scalpers

Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert

Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only

(Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)

Always Follow Trend





