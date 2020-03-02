Bruces Price Predictor mt5
- Indicators
- Bruce Webb
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
*Non-Repainting Indicator
Bruce Webb Explains How To Use Bruce's Price Predictor In Detail And Free Forex Strategy https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo
Bruce's Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart.
Bruce's Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 1min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint but confirmation entries with ALERTS are formed after the close of the candle or bar close.
I Recommend www.CoinexxBroker.com as a great broker and the one I personally use
*Non-Repainting
*For Desktop MT5 Only
*Great For Scalping
*Great For Swing Trading
*Arrow Entry Alerts
*Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"
*Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts
*Works On Any Timeframe
*Works On Any Mt5 Pair
*Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
Bruce Webb Explains His Indicator In Detail And Free Forex Strategy https://youtu.be/hfoB1tZZpTo
Free Strategy To Trade With Bruce's Price Predictor ALONE
- Swing Traders
- Wait for a Daily Timeframe arrow Alert
- Then go down to the 4h or the 1h timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only
- (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
- Intra Day Traders
- Wait for a 30m Timeframe arrow Alert
- Then go down to the 15m or the 5m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only
- (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
- Scalpers
- Wait for a 15m Timeframe arrow Alert
- Then go down to the 5m or the 1m timeframe and enter the same direction arrows only
- (Close Profits as you please, or close profits at lower low, or higher high, or wait for opposite arrow signal for exit)
Always Follow Trend
I tried different indicators, but this one is the best. Its amazing tool, but ofc you have to compare the the timeframe. Dont go in if you get a signal by 1 minute, just go to 5 minutes and take the candle. I made very fast from 10000 to 23000 only with scalping. Take one candle and out. I love this indicator and for this price its TOP. Thanks Bruce