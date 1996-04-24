Krynsha is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps determine the exact direction of a trend: either an upward or a downward movement in the price of a trading instrument. Although these indicators are a little late, they are still the most reliable signal that a trader can safely rely on. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders. With this indicator, you can predict future values. But the main application of the indicator is to generate buy and sell signals.





Smoothes price fluctuations during signal formation by using its own trend-building algorithm. This gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. The Krynsha indicator implements an advanced algorithm for visualizing the market trend. The main purpose of the indicator is to assess the market. The indicator is designed to determine either a trend or short-term buy or sell signals. The indicator will protect your open position on any timeframe and currency pair.