Golem EA

The SM_GOLEM EA Expert Advisor is designed to work on accounts with an initial deposit of 100 units or more. On cents, it is desirable to use at least 3000 units. The algorithm of the Expert Advisor works as follows: entering a trade at the beginning of the bar with a growing signal of the ROC oscillator, exiting the market at the end of the bar when the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) is below the level line. The Expert Advisor was optimized on an hourly timeframe, since it was supposed to be used on regular accounts with a spread above 20. If the spread is below 10 or is absent in principle, optimization is possible on smaller timeframes. The Expert Advisor works perfectly with any majors. Optimization is recommended to be carried out every two weeks with the setting of the period from the date of optimization - a month ago and the simulation to choose OHLC on M1. Testing should be carried out in the simulation mode "Every tick based on real ticks". If we adhere to the modeling methods for optimization and testing, there are practically no differences between these data. Do not be lazy to optimize, the market is changing and by constant "training" you extend the life of the deposit. It is up to you to decide what kind of load to give to the deposit. Therefore, be very careful about the results of optimization and testing, because this is your strategy!

Please keep in mind that the lot set in the settings for auto trading is % of the deposit, and the lot on the panel is a LOT. This is done for the convenience and speed of the trader's calculations. For example: you have a drawdown in one of the directions with a total lot of all drawdown positions, for example, 3. You need to put more than 3 in the opposite direction, and it is much easier for you to put the desired lot at once than to count how much in % it will be from the deposit.

Strategy Properties - Strategy Properties

Amount for a new position [%] - Formation of the lot entry position in% of the deposit

Maximum position amount [lot] - Maximum amount of open positions [lot]

Amount to add on addition [%] - The amount added when adding another position

Amount to close on reduction [%] - Amount to close on position reduction

Stop Loss [point] - Stop Loss per point

Take Profit [point] - Take Profit in points

Indicator parameters - Indicator parameters

First ROC period - ROC oscillator period

Second ROC period - Time period of the ROC indicator

Smoothing period - Smoothing period

Level - Level

Multiplier - Multiplier

Expert Settings - Expert settings

Stop trading at min account - If the account balance falls below this value, the EA will close all positions and stop automatic trading. The value must be specified in the account currency. Example: Protection_Min_Account = 700 will close positions if the balance falls below $ 700 (Euro if your account is in Euro).

Ensure maximum Stop Loss [point] - The Expert Advisor checks open positions at each tick and, if no SL or SL is found lower (higher for shorts) than the selected one, sets SL to a certain value. The cost is indicated in points. Example: Protection_Max_StopLoss = 200 means 200 pips for a 4-digit broker and 20 pips for a 5-digit broker.

Bar closing advance [sec] - How many seconds before the expected bar closing the bar closing event will occur.

Write a log file - Expert writes a log file when Write_Log_File = true.

Custom order comment - Custom comment. Can be used to set the expiration date for binary options.

Separate SL and TP orders - Should be set to true for STP brokers who cannot set SL and TP along with the position. With Separate SL TP = true, the EA first opens a position and then sets StopLoss and TakeProfit.

Max Log Lines in File - When the log file reaches the specified number of lines, the expert launches a new log file.


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