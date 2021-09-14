SM ZigZagSAR
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 September 2023
- Activations: 10
The ZigZag indicator, which has already become common and familiar to any trader, has acquired new forms and received additional reinforcement by including the results of Parabolic SAR analysis in its team. The tandem of these two indicators shows excellent accuracy in determining the direction of the trend and timely receiving a signal about its reversal. The main signals on the chart are red and blue markers (if desired, the colors can be changed). Blue marker - we start selling, red-purchases. In the future, this indicator is planned to be used to create a trend adviser, like Pyramid EA or SMak ZigZag EA
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