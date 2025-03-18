Multi cycle and multi indicator monitoring tool

This is a powerful multi cycle, multi currency pair, and multi indicator monitoring tool for MT5 version, with main functions including:
1. Monitor real-time performance of multiple indicators, including RSI, MACD, MA, and STO.
2. Monitor multiple currency pairs, customizable to add or delete currency pairs, and automatically update indicators.
3. Monitor multiple currency pairs over multiple cycles.
4. After clicking, you can directly switch to the chart and cycle you want to view.
5. Click the monitoring mode button to freely switch between the types of indicators that need to be monitored, including RSI mode, MACD mode, MA mode, and STO mode.
1) RSI mode: If the RSI value exceeds 60, red will be displayed, and if it is below 40, blue will be displayed; Colors exceeding 70 and below 30 are overbought and oversold.
2) MACD mode: When DIF>DEA, it shows an upward trend; When DIF<DEA, it shows a downward trend.
3) MA mode: When MA small cycle>MA large cycle, it shows an upward trend; When MA small cycle<MA large cycle, it shows a downward trend.
4) STO mode:% D> When on the candlestick, it shows an upward trend;% When D<K-line, it shows a downward trend.
