Murrey Math Line

Murrey Math Lines

The concept of this technical analysis system was developed by T. Henning Murrey in 1995 and described in The Murrey Math Trading System; For All Markets. The main concept here is that all markets behave in the same manner based upon the observations made by W.D. Gann. To date, the Murrey Math Line X it is one the most popular methods of Forex analysis and trading.

Formula

The Murrey Math Line X is calculated with the help of price movement segment, which, in accordance to Gann, is divided into 9 sections. So, the indicator makes 9 levels in the proportion of 0%, 12.5%, 25%, 37.5%, 50%. 62.5%, 75%. 87.5%, and 100%.

Trading use

The Murrey Math Line X is a complex indicator, which may be applied independently or together with other methods of technical analysis. It has become popular in Russia.

The indicator contains several lines from 0/8 to 8/8. Every line has its own operating conditions. Some of them act as points of price support and resistance, the other ones, as a magnets for price.

Line 1/8. This is a weak line. If a price declines too fast and stops near this line, there is a high possibility that it will reverse upwards. If a price does not stop near this line, it will continue moving to the 0/8 line.

Lines 2/8 and 6/8. These two lines are very strong levels of resistance and support and are inferior only to the 4/8 line in their ability to reverse the price movement.

Line 3/8. If a price is below this line and goes up, so it will be difficult for it to break this level. If a price hits the level of 3/8 and stays there for two trading weeks, so it will stay above the line and spend some time moving in the 3/8-5/8 corridor.

Line 4/8. This is a key line; it provides the best support or resistance.

Line 5/8. If a price moves around the 5/8 line and stays near this line for about two trading weeks, so the best selling level is between the 3/8 and 5/8 lines. In case a price falls below the 5/8 line, it will probably will drop further until the next resistance level.

Line 7/8. This is the weakest resistance/support level. If a price slides too fast and stops at this level, it is likely to reverse downwards. In case a price does not stop near the line, it will move up to the 8/8 line.

Lines 8/8 and 0/8. These are the strongest levels; they provide great resistance and support.




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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Indicators
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Optimized Trend Track OTT
Erol Mutlu
4 (1)
Indicators
Optimized Trend Tracker OTT is an indicator that provides traders to find an existing trend or in another words to ser which side of the current trend we are on. We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the prices are above OTT , under the influence of a downward trend, when prices are below OTT it is possible to say that we are. The first parameter in the OTT indicator set by the two parameters is the period/length. OTT will be much sensitive to trend movements if it is sma
TD Sequential for MT5
Erol Mutlu
Indicators
Indicator Sequential Through a multi-phase price comparative process consisting of the Setup and Countdown indicators, the Sequential indicator analyzes otherwise incongruent price data to provide insight into the strength or weakness of the market’s trend and its likelihood of reversing The Mechanics of Sequential We have the market's number The majority of the DeMARK Indicators are designed to anticipate price exhaustion as opposed to following the trend. Identifying likely inflection points
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