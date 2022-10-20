AIS Moving Pseudo Median

The arithmetic mean or median can be used to determine the measure of the central trend of a time series. Both methods have some disadvantages. The arithmetic mean is calculated by the Simple Moving Average indicator. It is sensitive to emissions and noise. The median behaves more steadily, but there is a loss of information at the boundaries of the interval.

In order to reduce these disadvantages, pseudo-median signal filtering can be used. To do this, take the median of a small length and recursively apply it to all values ​​of the period of the financial time series under study. Thanks to this approach, the indicator allows you to more accurately identify periodic and trending price movements.

External parameters of the indicator:

  • iPrice - price constant used in calculations;
  • iPeriod - indicator period. The higher the value of this parameter, the less sensitivity of the indicator to the latest price changes. The minimum value for this parameter is 3;
  • MaxBars - limit the history depth for calculation. It can be useful if the indicator will take a long time to start. If MaxBars = 0, then there are no restrictions and the indicator will be applied to the entire chart.

    Recommended products
    Order Block Detector MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicators
    Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
    Chart Local Time
    Rider Capital Group
    4.86 (14)
    Indicators
    Display your Local Time on your charts Display your local time   instead of (or along with) MT4 server time. Display crosshair   which highlights current candle time. Automatically adjusts based on chart zoom (zooming in or out). Displays on every timeframe (M1 – Month), and auto-adjusts as chart timeframe is changed. Handles special ½ hour time zones , such as India.  Renders   fast   (no lag) as you scroll charts. Customize the font family, font size, background color, and crosshair col
    Liquidity Sentinel Dashboard Pro with alert
    Godwin Edward Enyali
    Indicators
    Liquidity Sentinel Pro – Multi-TF Dashboard & Rejection Alerts Description: Liquidity Sentinel Pro is a powerful all-in-one MT4 indicator designed to give traders a complete view of market dynamics by combining multi-timeframe trend analysis, supply/demand strength, and precision wick rejection alerts . This tool provides actionable insights on which currency pairs or assets are trending , highlights high-probability reversal points , and helps traders filter out noise , giving them the confiden
    AZ AI Trend Core Pro
    Shahrull Hissham Bin Saad
    Indicators
    AZ AI Core Pro Indicator Overview AZ AI Core Pro Indicator is a smart trading analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities through trend analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, support and resistance zones, AI-based filtering, and early signal detection. The indicator combines multiple analytical layers into a single visual system, allowing traders to identify BUY and SELL opportunities with greater confidence while reducing unnecessary market noise. Suitable fo
    VG Statistics
    Valeriy Gaskov
    Indicators
    Все трейдеры знают, что без статистики работать нельзя и ведут статистику на бумаге или используют интернет ресурсы. Индикатор "VG-Statistics" создает статистику по истории Ваших сделок. Для правильной работы нужно выбрать нужный период в истории сделок и нажать кнопку "Развернуть" в левом углу графика, по умолчанию будут подсчитаны все сделки загруженные в ваш терминал с учетом комиссии и свопа, для подсчета например только "EURUSD" установите индикатор на график "EURUSD" и в настройках изменит
    PZ Currency Meter MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Simplify forex analysis: evaluate currency strength with ease This indicator evaluates all eight individual currencies by reading major, minor and crosses pairs using an indicator of your choice, and processing each currency into an index, which you can use to know the market situation of any particular currency in a simple, familiar and understandable way. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Find strong and weak currencies at a glance Compare one currenc
    Dollars ea
    Callan May
    Experts
    Hello, My name is Callan May i am a forex teacher  from learn to trade with cal, over the past year i have made an expert advisor that is affordable and works extremely well,WILL IT MAKE YOU A MILLIONARE Over night... no but itll make consistant profits month in month out year in year out follow the settings.  it works on the usdchf and eurusd pairs only and the 1hour tf only the settings will change every 1000 dollars profit witch you will do manually, only the volume will change by 0.01 ever
    Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
    Michael Oko Oboh
    Indicators
    This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
    Boom William
    Danni Jumena
    Indicators
    This Indicator will notified you when time to entry into the market, build with double william percent range strategy.  --> Buy Notification will flag with the blue arrow --> Sell Notification will flag with the red arrow After Flag Appear, the market usually explode but carefully you must performs double check because weakness of this indicator when in the end of the trend
    Smart Volume Institutional Market Structure
    Cristian Atzori
    Indicators
    Smart Volume 2026 - Institutional Market Structure & Volume Profile Smart Volume 2026 is the ultimate "All-in-One" solution for Market Structure analysis on MetaTrader 4. Any asset, any timeframe. Most traders fail because they trade blindly, ignoring where the real money is moving. Smart Volume 2026 solves this by visualizing the three most critical data points on a single, clean chart: Volume Distribution , Volatility Intensity , and Session Breakouts . Stop guessing. Start trading with insti
    Top Gun Oscillators
    Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Note : New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom. This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or
    FREE
    ARIA Trend Direction
    Lc Mahome
    Indicators
    ARIA Trend Direction Enhanced Institutional-Grade Multi-Timeframe Intelligence for Precision Trading What ARIA Does ARIA Trend Direction Enhanced is a professional-grade market intelligence system designed to identify high-probability trend continuation and reversal setups using advanced multi-layer validation logic. Unlike simple trend indicators, ARIA does not rely on a single signal. It combines: Multi-timeframe trend alignment (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1) Breakout detection logic Volatil
    CHF Portal
    Ngo Yung Lau
    Experts
    CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
    SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
    Artem Kuzmin
    Indicators
    Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
    Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Crystal CopyCat Ultimate Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT4 Pro :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165057 MT5  Free Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfo
    FREE
    MA Multicurrencies Multi timeframes Histogram
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Indicators
    MA Multi-Currencies  Multi-Timeframes Histogram BUY/SELL Indicator up to 6 currencies on time  calculations based on 6 time frames : M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 Trading Strategies: **TREND shifts to UP trend when Green point appears after Red and Gray points -> Close SELL positions then add new BUY positions on new Green points  **TREND shifts to DOWN trend when Red point appears after Green and Gray points -> Close BUY  positions then add new SELL positions on new Red points ** Close BUY position
    Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA MT4
    Nathan James Gilks
    Experts
    Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA Trade the US30 New York open with structure, protection and full visibility. Artemis US30 Opening Bell EA is a focused Expert Advisor for the US30/Dow Jones opening session. It is built around the New York opening range, one of the most active and emotional periods of the trading day. The goal of this EA is simple: bring discipline to the opening bell. Instead of reacting manually to fast candles, wide spreads, fakeouts or news shocks, Artemis follows a defined sessi
    Market Profile Real Time
    Sergey Zuev
    Indicators
    A technical indicator that displays information about the trading volume in the form of a histogram of distribution by price levels. It is used as an independent indicator that helps to evaluate the current objective situation of the instrument, as well as in the format of integration with other methods of analysis, to confirm or filter when making trading decisions. Key Features: Interactive profile update, real-time work Five modes of histogram calculation The possibility of separating the vol
    Jerk Indicator
    Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
    FREE
    Smart Trend forecasting
    Huu Tri Nguyen
    Indicators
    Smart Trend Forecasting Slope-Based Trend Analysis Indicator with Alert Support Overview Smart Trend Forecasting is a slope-based trend analysis indicator derived from a classic moving average trend model originally developed by Wizard Serg and referenced in Forex Magazine #104. The indicator is designed to monitor: Trend direction Momentum shifts Trend transition conditions Moving average slope behavior It includes visual markers and configurable alert notifications for trend state changes. Ma
    Cluster Intervals MT4
    Aleksandr Karelin
    Indicators
    MT5 version   —   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70988 With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart. Settings : refreshEveryTick  —   updates every tick. sym1 — The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored. numberOfIntervals —   number of intervals. i ndicatorMode — display mode. Sets the value of each interval:  by4h   (4 hours),  by6h  (6 hours), etc. Mode  byDeep   - the interval is eq
    GeoWprPro
    Georgij Komarov
    Indicators
    WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
    Golden 30 minutes exclusive to EA
    Fu Cun Dai
    Libraries
    实盘交易盈利，回测年化125%，回撤25%，交易量少，不是经常下单，挂起后要有耐心。没有多牛的技术，只是一套简单的交易策略，贵在长期坚持，长期执行。我们有时候就是把自己高复杂，想想我们交易的历程，你就会发现，小白好赚钱，当你懂得越多的时候也是亏损的开始，总是今天用这个技术，明天用那个指标，到头来发现，没有一个指标适合你。其实每个技术指标都是概率性的，没有100%的胜率。很多技术指标你要融合一套交易策略，资金仓位控制，止损止盈比例，一套策略下来下一步你做的就是执行力了，必须要坚决执行你的交易策略，如果不能坚持的话最终还是在亏损。说实话不是每个人都有好的心态和执行力，所以我们做出来这款ea自己来用，发现时间久了扭亏为盈了，那现在就拿出来给大家分享，让更多的人来达到自己的盈利目标。购买后留下邮箱或添加软件里的qq，我们会根据你的资金来调整软件参数。 经测试过的柱数 14794 用于复盘的即时价数量 51321985 复盘模型的质量 n/a 输入图表错误 213935 起始资金 10000.00 点差 当前 (54) 总净盈利 12583.42 总获利 37630.02 总亏损 -25046.
    Aurora Trend Pilot
    Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Utilities
    TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
    Trade Stats
    Johannes Schoeman
    Indicators
    Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
    Vanguard Gold Sentinel MT4
    Sergio Tiscar Ortega
    Experts
    Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
    Mongol Indicator2
    Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
    Indicators
    It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
    Proactive Plan
    Sergei Tarasov
    Experts
    The expert uses several strategies of pending and market orders for trading. You can setup fully-automated mode or semi-automated mode (you open the trade and the expert manages the rest) . Expert uses advanced trading algorithm with flexible risk management settings. The expert is applicable to all symbols and also works via the mobile app MT4 . --  General   settings  --  Magic   number   -  unique  ID  (number >=0) for expert transactions Lot   size  -  lot size Stop   Loss  (0- disable )  
    RBCI hist
    Sergey Zhukov
    Indicators
    The RBCI hist indicator is an adaptive trend histogram, that eliminates noise using a Low-pass filter, which passes the lower frequencies and cuts off hight frequencies of the price fluctuations. The signal (depending on the strategy chosen by trader) is the intersection of the zero line by the indicator, as well as the change in the histogram color. The change in the histogram color serves as an early signal for opening positions towards the trend. The position of the indicator relative to the
    ToolBox 360 MT4
    Timo Kosiol
    Indicators
    ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    Zoryk Gold mt4
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicators
    Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.81 (21)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    ORB Seeker
    Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
    Indicators
    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (302)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicators
    CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Color Trend FX
    Alexey Minkov
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
    Trend Catcher ind
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.67 (12)
    Indicators
    This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    Indicators
    Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
    ReTest Histogram ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Mechanism Trend
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Indicators
    The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    More from author
    MinDeposit
    Aleksej Poljakov
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
    FREE
    AIS Probabilistic Price Levels
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
    FREE
    AIS Optimal Stop Levels
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
    FREE
    AIS Optimal Duration Transaction MT4
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    This script is designed so that the trader can determine the average duration of trade transactions, at which the ratio of possible profits and losses will be optimal. First, let's look at the general approach to determining the optimal duration of trade transactions. We introduce the following variables: R   - the result of the transaction; T   - the time during which the transaction was open; W - the time between the closing of the previous transaction and the opening of the next one. Every tr
    FREE
    MinDeposit MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    3 (1)
    Utilities
    The script analyzes the history of quotes and gives recommendations on the minimum deposit. The calculations take into account the variability of prices and the standard deviation. Margin requirements for the instrument are also taken into account. The result of the script is the minimum recommended deposit for trading the given currency pair.
    FREE
    Helper for parameter selection MTF MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF MT5 indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative valu
    FREE
    AIS Probabilistic Price Levels MT5
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    This script allows selecting the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. It analyzes the history data, and then calculates the probability of reaching a given price level. How the script works Suppose you have a trading strategy and you want to select the TakeProfit and StopLoss levels. Run the script and set the parameter: Number of Bars - the average position holding time in bars. Once the script operation is complete, the AIS-PPL.csv file will be created in the Files folder in the terminal data cata
    FREE
    AIS Correct Averages
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    AIS Correct Averages indicator allows you to determine the beginning of the trend movement in the market. Another important quality of the indicator is a clear signal of the end of the trend. The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated. Displayed values h_AE - the upper limit of the AE channel l_AE - the lower boundary of the AE channel h_EC - High value projected for the current bar l_EC - Low predicted value for the current bar Signals for the indicator The main channel signal is the inters
    AIS Weighted Moving Average
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    The AIS Weighted Moving Average indicator calculates weighted moving average, allowing to determine the beginning of market trend. Weights are calculated taking into account the specific characteristics of each bar. This allows filtering random market movements. The main signal, confirming the beginning of a trend, is change in the direction of indicator line movement and the intersection of the indicator lines with the indicator price. WH (blue line) - the weighted average High price. WL (red l
    AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    The AIS Advanced Grade Feasibility indicator is designed for forecasting levels that a price can reach in future. Its operation is based on the analysis of the last three bars and creating the forecast. The indicator can be used on any timeframe and any currency pair. Using settings, you can achieve the desired quality of the forecast. Depth of forecast - sets the desired depth of forecast in bars. The recommended values for these parameters are 18-31. You can try beyond this range. But in this
    AIS Volatility Meter
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    The indicator is designed to measure the price volatility. This allows determining the moments for opening or closing trade positions more accurately. High intensity of the market indicates the instability of its movement, but allows for better results. And, conversely, low intensity of the market indicates the stability of its movement. Parameters Bars to process - the number of bars to measure the price movements. A low value of this parameter allows determining the moments of rapid price mov
    AIS Fibonacci P Numbers
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator uses the Fibonacci p-numbers to smooth a price series. This allows combining the advantages of the simple and exponential moving averages. The smoothing coefficients depend on the level of the p-number, which is set in the indicator parameters. The higher the level, the greater the influence of the simple moving average and the less significant the exponential moving average. Parameters Fibonacci Numbers Order - order of the Fibonacci p-number, specified by trader. Valid values a
    AIS Sliding Median and Moving Average
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    The indicator is based on the analysis of interaction of two filters. The first filter is the popular Moving Average. It helps to identify linear price movements and to smooth minor price fluctuations. The second filter is the Sliding Median. It is a non-linear filter. It allows to filter out noise and single spikes in the price movement. A predictive filter implemented in this indicator is based on the difference between these filters. The indicator is trained during operation and is therefore
    AIS Multi Trend Forecast
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator studies the price action as a combination of micro-trends. All micro-trends are analyzed and averaged. Price movement is filtered based on this averaging. IP_High and IP_Low (blue and red dashed lines) show the instantaneous price movement. They display the forecast only for the current price values, taking into account only the number of bars defined by the 'Filter level' parameter. SP_High and SP_Low (blue and red solid lines) smooth the price movements with respect to history.
    Helper for parameter selection MTF
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    The script allows selecting the required 'Filter level' value of the AIS-MTF indicator. Run the script on the required chart and selected timeframe. Once its operation is complete, the HPS.csv file will be created in the Files folder. Open the file. You will see three columns. The 'Filter lvl' column represents the value of the 'Filter level' for the AIS-MTF indicator. Am. dev. - degree and direction of the indicator's deviation from the price level (sorted in ascending order). Negative values i
    FREE
    AIS Simple Linear Smoothing
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator implements the process of simple linear smoothing. One of the disadvantages of exponential smoothing is the rapid attenuation of the signal. This does not allow for a full-fledged monitoring of long-term tendency of a price series. Linear smoothing allows fine-tuning the signal filtering. The indicator is configured by selecting the parameters: LP - period of smoothing. The higher the value, the more long-term tendencies are displayed by the indicator. Valid values are from 0 to 2
    AIS Dynamic Geometric Filter MT4
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Этот индикатор представляет гибридный фильтр основанный на совместном использовании медианы и скользящей средней. Использование медианы позволяет отфильтровывать аномальные выбросы и случайные импульсы в значениях ценового ряда. При этом на трендовую составляющую медианный фильтр не действует, оставляя ее без изменений. Так как медианный фильтр является нелинейным, то для сглаживания его значений используется скользящая средняя. Такой подход позволяет более точно выделять не только тренд, но и п
    AIS Dual Lanczos Filter
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator is a combination of two modified Lanczos filters. The first filter serves to extrapolate the price. Based on past values, he predicts a possible price movement within the current bar. That is, it shows what the price would be if the past trends remained unchanged. The second filter for smoothing and averaging prices within the window, determined by the level of the filter. Thanks to the selection of weights, this filter is most actively responding to the periodic component that is
    AIS Money Management
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    The script is based on the simulation of trade transactions using a random number generator. This allows you to get completely different results, even with the same input parameters. When you run the script, a dialog box opens in which you can set the desired values ​​for external variables. In the Trading options block, the basic parameters that are necessary for trading modeling are defined. Start Balance - sets the initial size of the trade balance. Number Trade - sets the number of trade tr
    FREE
    AIS Linear Dynamic System MT4
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Let's look at the nature of price changes in the Forex market, not paying attention to the reasons why these changes occur. This approach will allow us to identify the main factors affecting the price movement. For example, let's take the opening prices of bars on the EUR-USD currency pair and the H1 timeframe. For these prices, we construct the Lameray diagram (Figure 1). In this diagram, it can be seen that the price movement basically occurs according to a linear equation. To determine the pa
    AIS Optimal Stop Levels MT4
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Utilities
    Choosing the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit can have a very strong impact on the overall performance of trading. In addition to the obvious parameters of a trade transaction - the size of a possible win or probable loss - the levels of StopLoss and TakeProfit also affect the expected duration of the transaction, and the profitability of trading in general. If you have already determined the optimal transaction duration using the “ AIS-ODT ” script, then you can begin to determine the paramete
    FREE
    AIS Color Noise Filter MT4
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator is more informative. His work is based on the assumption that the price movement in the market can be represented as noise of a particular color, which depends on the parameters of the distribution of price values. Thanks to this, it is possible to analyze the price change from different angles, and considering the price movement as noise of a particular color, one can get information about the current state of affairs in the market and make a forecast about the price behavior. W
    AIS Predictor Color Noise
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Despite some drawbacks of the “ AIS Color Noise Filter ” indicator, the idea to use it to smooth the price series and forecast prices looks quite attractive. This is due to several reasons: first, taking into account several noise components allows building a forecast on factors independent of each other, which can improve the quality of forecasting; secondly, the noise characteristics of the price series behave quite stably throughout the entire history, which makes it possible to obtain stabl
    AIS Adaptive Nonlinear Smoothing
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Very often, in the study of financial series apply their smoothing. Using smoothing, you can remove high-frequency components - it is believed that they are caused by random factors and therefore irrelevant. Smoothing always includes some way of averaging the data, in which random changes in the time series mutually absorb each other. Most often, for this purpose, simple or weighted moving average methods are used, as well as exponential smoothing. Each of these methods has its advantages and d
    AIS Adaptive Trend Smoothing
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    In order to isolate long-term and non-random components, it is necessary to know not only how much the price has changed, but also how these changes occurred. In other words - we are interested not only in the values ​​of price levels, but also in the order in which these levels replace each other. Through this approach, one can find long-term and stable factors that influence (or may influence) the price change at a given point in time. And knowledge of these factors allows you to make a more
    AIS Levi Smoothing Process
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    One of the powerful methods of analysis is the modeling of financial series using Levy processes. The main advantage of these processes is that they can be used to model a huge number of phenomena - from the simplest to the most complex. Suffice it to say that the idea of ​​the fractal price movement in the market is only a special case of Levy processes. On the other hand, with proper selection of parameters, any Levy process can be represented as a simple moving average. Figure 1 shows an exa
    AIS Channel Price
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Very often, the trader is faced with the task of determining the extent to which the price may change in the near future. For this purpose, you can use the Johnson distribution type SB. The main advantage of this distribution is that it can be used even with a small amount of accumulated data. The empirical approach used in determining the parameters of this distribution, allows you to accurately determine the maximum and minimum levels of the price channel. These values ​​can be used in differ
    AIS Probable High Low
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    This indicator allows you to determine the likelihood that the price will reach one or another level. Its algorithm is quite simple and is based on the use of statistical data on the price levels of a particular currency pair. Thanks to the collected historical data, it is possible to determine the extent to which the price will change during the current bar. Despite its simplicity, this indicator can provide invaluable assistance in trading. So, with its help it is possible to determine TakePr
    AIS Smoothing Stable Distribution
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    Stable distributions can be used to smooth financial series. Since a fairly deep history can be used to calculate the distribution parameters, such smoothing may in some cases be even more effective than other methods. The figure shows an example of the distribution of the opening prices of the currency pair " EUR-USD " on the time frame H1 for ten years (figure 1). Looks fascinating, doesn't it? The main idea behind this indicator is to determine the parameters of a stable distribution based
    AIS Current Price Filter
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Indicators
    When making trading decisions, it is useful to rely not only on historical data, but also on the current market situation. In order to make it more convenient to monitor current trends in market movement, you can use the AIS Current Price Filter  indicator. This indicator takes into account only the most significant price changes in one direction or another. Thanks to this, it is possible to predict short-term trends in the near future - no matter how the current market situation develops, soon
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review