Equity Drawdown Monitor mt4

1

This is a simple mt4 advisor that monitors the drawdown levels

Features:

  • Easy to use
  • Useful for money managers

How to Use 

  • Load the EA once a single chart
  • Type the maximum drawdown desired in inputs
  • Leave the EA alone and never close that chart
The EA monitors all trades and magic numbers in your account.


Input Parameter

  • Drawdown Percent: Maximum drawdown in percentage terms allowable in the account. When the drawdown level is surpassed, the EA will close all trades and delete all pending orders, close all charts to prevent EAs from further trading.

Author

Julius Mwangi Maina, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Legendary Performance Products.




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Sameer Saiful Haque 2022.08.15 05:43 
 

Doesn't work as expected instead it closed all trades and charts.

Julius Mwangi Maina
411
Reply from developer Julius Mwangi Maina 2022.09.06 22:00
Hello Sameer. Yes it is true that the EA is coded to close all trades and charts once a certain drawdown in the account balance is met. Its good you rented it for a month to learn how it works first before using it.
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