Gold Trend Retrace

  • Experts
  • Xian Qin Ceng
    Xian Qin Ceng

    Xian Qin Ceng

    • 18377371587（WeChat） at  Hong Kong
    • China
    • 17952
    4.2 (64)
    Chinese circle friends, WeChat:+8618377371587
    Friends in the foreign language circle, Telegram：@Tianxiahui_123
    Deeply understand the foreign exchange market,
    Having years of manual trading experience and extensive experience in developing quantitative trading systems,
    14 products 7 signals 109 comments
  • Version: 1.33
  • Activations: 10

After purchasing EA, please contact me to obtain the correct set settings.

Live signal   .

If you have any questions about EA settings, you can discuss them here:   Click here   Join the public discussion group.

Gold Trend Retrace EA， Originally named Gold Time EA and starting to sell offline MT4 versions in December 2025, the MT5 version released on the website was renamed Gold Trend Retrace EA due to similar names already existing in the market.

Gold Trend Retrace EA， is a trend-following EA that profits from market momentum. Everyone knows that when a train is moving quickly, it generates enormous inertia, making it very difficult to stop suddenly. The train might continue moving due to inertia, or it might gradually come to a stop as the inertia weakens, but a fast-moving train will never stop easily and immediately. Actually, I'm not talking about trains; I'm talking about market trends, and the two are similar.

Gold Trend Retrace EA，doesn't attempt to gamble on the future; it earns easy profits. Everyone knows that after a significant rise, the market often continues to rise slightly, and after a significant fall, the market often continues to fall slightly. This is the secret to the Gold Tracking EA's profitability. It bets on high probabilities, achieving a win rate of over 75%!

There's no Martingale, no grid trading; only one order is opened at a time. The next order only begins after one order closes; two orders are never held simultaneously. Each order has a dynamic stop-loss and a mandatory maximum stop-loss, meaning there are always two stop-losses protecting your order. Profit-taking is also dynamic; the preset profit-taking may be terminated prematurely. You can think of it as an explicit Expert Advisor (EA).

EA is very easy to use, with no complicated parameter settings. It provides set settings, which can be loaded and run on all brokers, including EXNESS. EA is completely automatic, requiring no human judgment or intervention. It eliminates hassle and chaos, and eliminates endless fine-tuning. Just trust EA and let it run automatically 24/7.

Features of Gold Trend Retrace EA :

  1. All parameters are already set, making it easy to use.
  2. Users can use automatic Risk settings or choose to set a fixed Lot.
  3. The honest presentation of transaction results shows that growth is not a straight upward trend, but rather a winding but continuous upward trend.
  4. Object-oriented programming results in faster program execution.
  5. One order at a time, no grid, no Martin.
  6. Use fixed stop loss and dynamic stop loss.
  7. Transaction records for more than 8 months can be provided.

application

  • Period: 15M
  • Varieties: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD
  • Minimum initial deposit: 1:500. Leveraged accounts require $500. $150, high risk. Medium risk recommended: $300, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Do not trade with heavy leverage.
  • Account: ECN/RaW/STP, a broker offering low spread trading.
  • Gold price limits are set to two decimal places. Brokerage support offering gold price limits to three decimal places requires a separate set.
  • The leverage ratio should be at least 1:100, and 1:500 is recommended.
  • Use a VPS to make the EA run 24/7 (forced).

recommend

You can disable the EA after 8 PM on Friday to avoid a gap in the market on Monday morning and potential losses.


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ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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