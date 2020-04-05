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Gold Trend Retrace EA， Originally named Gold Time EA and starting to sell offline MT4 versions in December 2025, the MT5 version released on the website was renamed Gold Trend Retrace EA due to similar names already existing in the market.

Gold Trend Retrace EA， is a trend-following EA that profits from market momentum. Everyone knows that when a train is moving quickly, it generates enormous inertia, making it very difficult to stop suddenly. The train might continue moving due to inertia, or it might gradually come to a stop as the inertia weakens, but a fast-moving train will never stop easily and immediately. Actually, I'm not talking about trains; I'm talking about market trends, and the two are similar.

Gold Trend Retrace EA，

doesn't attempt to gamble on the future; it earns easy profits. Everyone knows that after a significant rise, the market often continues to rise slightly, and after a significant fall, the market often continues to fall slightly. This is the secret to the Gold Tracking EA's profitability. It bets on high probabilities, achieving a win rate of over 75%!

There's no Martingale, no grid trading; only one order is opened at a time. The next order only begins after one order closes; two orders are never held simultaneously. Each order has a dynamic stop-loss and a mandatory maximum stop-loss, meaning there are always two stop-losses protecting your order. Profit-taking is also dynamic; the preset profit-taking may be terminated prematurely. You can think of it as an explicit Expert Advisor (EA).

EA is very easy to use, with no complicated parameter settings. It provides set settings, which can be loaded and run on all brokers, including EXNESS. EA is completely automatic, requiring no human judgment or intervention. It eliminates hassle and chaos, and eliminates endless fine-tuning. Just trust EA and let it run automatically 24/7.

Features of Gold Trend Retrace EA :



All parameters are already set, making it easy to use. Users can use automatic Risk settings or choose to set a fixed Lot. The honest presentation of transaction results shows that growth is not a straight upward trend, but rather a winding but continuous upward trend. Object-oriented programming results in faster program execution. One order at a time, no grid, no Martin. Use fixed stop loss and dynamic stop loss. Transaction records for more than 8 months can be provided.





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