Ranger EA

4.86

The Ranger EA has a very long forward track record of 12 months!

The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.90% modeling quality!


Ranger EA V5

  • Backtesting data shows no losing months in 10 years!
  • Projected monthly profit of 2.5-10% a month (default settings)
  • Trades every week
  • Trades the GBPCAD & AUDCAD like a pro.
  • Uses a corrective trading technique to turn losing trades into winners
  • Makes a profit every month
  • Finds the best places to range trade the market
  • Trades better than most humans!
  • FIFO compliant



Ranger EA LIVE account signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/892143

Ranger + Vigorous EA DEMO account signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1186353?source=Site+Signals+My


Please download the GBPCAD preset files here!!

This is a VERY  NECESSARY  when using the Ranger on the GBPCAD pair!

https://sowl.co/bsz9Hi


INPORTANT!

Trades the GBPCAD M30 ONLY (PLEASE USE THE GBPCAD SETFILE)

Trades the AUDCAD H1 timeframe ONLY! No preset needed for the AUDCAD. The default settings are best for this pair.

The Ranger EA has been optimized for these 2 pairs. It's not recommended to trade other pairs.

The default settings are best for the AUDCAD!


Join the free discord group for live trading results and backtests from users of the Ranger EA. 

https://discord.gg/5uERnFD


Reviews 11
lee Jegou
36
lee Jegou 2021.04.01 06:28 
 

Great EA recommended by TradeWise, first first 3 all profitable! Steady and consistent. :)

narsilgrey
32
narsilgrey 2021.03.26 12:22 
 

first 4 trades done for the first 2 days were all profitable. still have to see if it will continue to be profitable in the long run.

smarttrader
72
smarttrader 2021.03.19 17:41 
 

One of the best and profitable EA available in the market. Thank you Ryan for creating this amazing EA. - smarttrader

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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
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Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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The Vigorous EA is one of our best EA’s! It has been successfully backtested +21 years.  It scalps the EURUSD pair up to 100 times a week and makes a profit EVERY day! If you’re looking for an EA that makes a consistent profit every day, this is it! Trades the EURUSD every day Profitable backtests for the past 21 years Projected monthly profit of 1-3% a month (default settings) Recommended starting account size is $5k Recommended leverage is 250:1 50-100 scalp trades a week How does Vigorou
The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4
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The Comeback Kid Manger EA is half EA and half trade manager. It's able to keep the trader profitable on complete  auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.    We've been trading the fore
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The Comeback Kid Manger is half EA and half trade manager. It's capable of keeping the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.  Highlights  Includes one of
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Leonardo Brazão de Andrade
48
Leonardo Brazão de Andrade 2022.09.27 01:25 
 

I've been using this EA for almost 2 years with great success. I always loved the strategy and the way it was built. I was running in 3 accounts with a safe initial lot. But last night, all 3 accounts were devastated by a strong movement in GBPCAD that I believe never happened. It went down from 1.48 to 1.41 and up again, forcing the broker to close all positions. I know it's not the way the EA works, but please, put a SL on it so it cannot happen again.

stanbee
30
stanbee 2021.04.22 14:37 
 

The EA is not working. I tried to contact the support but it’s for financial only. I contacted the owner, Ryan Brown, thru Instagram but no reply. I want my money back please. It’s a scam.

Ryan Brown
10730
Reply from developer Ryan Brown 2021.04.23 01:14
I just searched my entire inbox for ANY message from you. Nobody by the name of "standbee" has sent me anything here on mql5! I respond to ALL messages within a 24 hour period. I would be happy to help if you're actually having problems, but since I have no messages from you, I suspect this is a troll comment. I am reporting and reaching out to you personally. Support is my main focus for my EA's....
dbfreak
24
dbfreak 2021.04.16 11:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lee Jegou
36
lee Jegou 2021.04.01 06:28 
 

Great EA recommended by TradeWise, first first 3 all profitable! Steady and consistent. :)

narsilgrey
32
narsilgrey 2021.03.26 12:22 
 

first 4 trades done for the first 2 days were all profitable. still have to see if it will continue to be profitable in the long run.

smarttrader
72
smarttrader 2021.03.19 17:41 
 

One of the best and profitable EA available in the market. Thank you Ryan for creating this amazing EA. - smarttrader

Atacaan01
39
Atacaan01 2021.03.18 07:56 
 

hi I've purchased your expert but It didnt give any warning or make any trade so far ?

Michael Dutton
51
Michael Dutton 2021.03.18 00:11 
 

Its the only EA that does not cause me to lose sleep. Steady, profitable and a really helpful author

Alexander Daneel Muller
1186
Alexander Daneel Muller 2021.03.16 07:18 
 

Ryan, thanks for 365 days a year support. Thanks for producing the most stable, and profitable EA on the market.

Nico Echler
212
Nico Echler 2021.02.06 18:03 
 

Pendant une semaine aucun trade! Pourquoi?

happy panda
231
happy panda 2020.12.26 09:54 
 

The best EA in here. Very happy.

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