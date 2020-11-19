The Ranger EA has a very long forward track record of 12 months!

The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.90% modeling quality!





Ranger EA V5

Backtesting data shows no losing months in 10 years!

Projected monthly profit of 2.5-10% a month (default settings)

Trades every week

Trades the GBPCAD & AUDCAD like a pro.

Uses a corrective trading technique to turn losing trades into winners

Makes a profit every month

Finds the best places to range trade the market

Trades better than most humans!

FIFO compliant









Ranger EA LIVE account signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/892143 Ranger + Vigorous EA DEMO account signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1186353?source=Site+Signals+My





Please download the GBPCAD preset files here!! This is a VERY NECESSARY when using the Ranger on the GBPCAD pair! https://sowl.co/bsz9Hi





INPORTANT!

Trades the GBPCAD M30 ONLY (PLEASE USE THE GBPCAD SETFILE)

Trades the AUDCAD H1 timeframe ONLY! No preset needed for the AUDCAD. The default settings are best for this pair.

The Ranger EA has been optimized for these 2 pairs. It's not recommended to trade other pairs.

The default settings are best for the AUDCAD!





Join the free discord group for live trading results and backtests from users of the Ranger EA. https://discord.gg/5uERnFD



