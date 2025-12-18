Golden Light MT5

Golden Light is more than just an advisor; it's a comprehensive solution for traders seeking informed and controlled trading. Built-in capital protection mechanisms allow you to rest easy, knowing your deposit isn't exposed to unnecessary risk. Automation of routine processes, such as position sizing and drawdown monitoring, frees up your time for market analysis and identifying new trading opportunities.

The advisor's flexible settings allow you to adapt it to your individual trading style and current market conditions. You can configure the advisor to work with various currency pairs, set optimal risk and return parameters, and test various strategies on historical data. This gives you the opportunity to create a unique trading system that suits your goals and preferences.

Golden Light was developed with security and reliability in mind. The EA's code has been thoroughly tested and optimized for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It doesn't use third-party libraries or indicators, ensuring stable operation and no conflicts with other trading instruments.


Golden Light - We present to you an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, designed for traders seeking stable trading with strict risk control. The strategy is based on a conservative approach with a fixed lot or risk management based on a percentage of the deposit, rather than aggressive methods like Martingale.

Key features of the advisor:

  • ✔ No Martingale: The absence of a martingale strategy ensures protection against uncontrolled lot increases during losing trades, maintaining deposit stability. Trading is conducted with a fixed lot or using Risk %, where the position size is calculated based on a specified risk percentage per trade.
  • ✔ Daily Loss Limit (%): The Daily Loss Limit feature allows you to set a maximum percentage loss of your deposit during a single trading day. Once this limit is reached, the EA stops trading until the following day, preventing further losses.
  • ✔ Maximum Drawdown Control (%): The Expert Advisor monitors the current drawdown and stops trading if it reaches a specified percentage of the deposit. This helps limit potential losses in the event of unfavorable market conditions.
  • ✔ Trading only during specified hours: The ability to customize trading hours allows the EA to operate only during periods of maximum volatility and liquidity, avoiding trading during times of low market activity.
  • ✔ Only 1 position at a time: The Advisor opens only one position at a time, eliminating the situation where multiple trades are open at the same time and could increase the risk.
  • ✔ Day of the week filter: The trader can configure the Expert Advisor to trade only on certain days of the week, excluding trading on days with low volatility or increased market unpredictability.

This advisor is a tool for those who value stability, prefer conservative strategies, and strive to minimize risks in Forex trading.

Before using any advisor, make sure that:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.


