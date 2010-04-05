Trailing Stop toolbox, better and friendly.

Trailing Stop tool box using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Kijun-sen, trailing stop normal, trailing stop by candle, trailing stop by targets and trailing stop by lowest, highest candle numbers.

Manage orders by currency pairs and comments, trailing one or many orders at same time.

MQL5 versition:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87245





Workflow: Set your comment, profit, stoploss, lotsize, timeframes and chose indicator for begin. Click running button.

Setting :

Trailing only same comment :

If set true – All Orders same Symbol and Comment ready to trailing .

If set false – All Orders Same Symbol ready to trailing .

Set Comment : Your comment by number.

Stop loss and Takeprofit : Set Buy, Sell in pips values.

Autolots :

If set true - auto calculate lots size.

If set false - lots size set by your hand.

Money management :

AccountEquity*MoneyManagement/100000.

Check Profit >0, active comby with all Trailing Stop functions, orders already opened.

UseTrailingStopAllTime:

If set true all orders ready trailing all time. This function comby with all Trailing Stop funcitons.

TimeFrames:

In start we chose Time flame for ready trailing.

1 = 1m in, 5 = 5 min, 15 = 15 min, 30 = 30 min

60 = H1, 240 = H4, 1440 = D1 and 10080 = W1

TrailingStop: function default.

TrailingStopBySarIndicator : Trailing flow Parabolic SAR.

Step : indicator Parabolic SAR step.

TrailingStopByIchimokuIndicator: Trailing flow Kijun-sen.

KIJUNSEN : indicator candles count numbers.

TrailingStopByMAIndicator : Trailing flow Moving Averange.

MaPeriod : indicator candles count numbers.

Method: Method for MA 0 = Simple, 1 = Expotential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear weighted.

TrailingStopByCandle : Trailing flow Top or Botton Candle.

when Bid > pipallow then stoploss jump to Below candle.

Ask < pipalow then stoploss jump down to Top candle.

PipAllow : when price > PipAllow then stoploss ready jump to ExtraStopLotInPip.

ExtraStopLotInPip: Stoploss jump here and value allway low than PipAllow.

TrailingStopByHalfCandle Trailing flow Half Candle running same TrailingStopByCandle but start point by half candle.

TrailingStopByTargets : Trailing Targets flow when price >= average of two targets.

TrailingStopByHighestLowestCandle : Trailing flow highest or lowest candle.

NumberCandles : count candles to get highest or lowest candle.



