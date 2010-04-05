Trailing Stop Toolbox

Trailing Stop toolbox, better and friendly.

Trailing Stop tool box using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Kijun-sen, trailing stop normal, trailing stop by candle, trailing stop by targets and trailing stop by lowest, highest candle numbers.

 Manage orders by currency pairs and comments, trailing one or many orders at same time.

MQL5 versition:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87245


Workflow: Set your comment, profit, stoploss, lotsize, timeframes and chose indicator for begin. Click running button.

Setting :

Trailing only same comment :

If set true – All Orders same Symbol and Comment ready to trailing .

If set false – All Orders Same Symbol ready to trailing .

Set Comment : Your comment by number.

Stop loss and Takeprofit : Set Buy, Sell  in pips values.

Autolots :

If set  true - auto calculate lots size.

If set  false - lots size set by your hand.

Money management :

AccountEquity*MoneyManagement/100000.

Check Profit >0, active comby with all Trailing Stop functions, orders already opened.

UseTrailingStopAllTime:

If set  true all orders ready  trailing all time. This function comby with all Trailing Stop funcitons.

TimeFrames:

In start we chose Time flame  for ready trailing.

1 = 1m in, 5 = 5 min, 15 = 15 min, 30 = 30 min

60 = H1, 240 = H4, 1440 = D1 and 10080 = W1

TrailingStop: function default.

TrailingStopBySarIndicator : Trailing flow Parabolic SAR.

Step : indicator Parabolic SAR step.

TrailingStopByIchimokuIndicator: Trailing flow Kijun-sen.

KIJUNSEN : indicator candles count numbers.

TrailingStopByMAIndicator : Trailing flow Moving Averange.

MaPeriod   : indicator candles count numbers.

Method:   Method for MA 0 = Simple, 1 = Expotential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear weighted.

TrailingStopByCandle : Trailing flow Top or Botton Candle.

when  Bid > pipallow then stoploss jump to Below candle.

Ask < pipalow then stoploss jump down to Top candle.

PipAllow :  when price  > PipAllow then stoploss ready jump to ExtraStopLotInPip.

ExtraStopLotInPip:   Stoploss jump here and  value allway low than PipAllow.

TrailingStopByHalfCandle Trailing flow Half Candle running same TrailingStopByCandle but start point by half candle.

TrailingStopByTargets : Trailing Targets flow when price >= average of two targets.

TrailingStopByHighestLowestCandle : Trailing  flow highest or lowest candle.

NumberCandles : count candles to get  highest or lowest candle.

 


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Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Trailing Stop toolbox MQL5, better and friendly. Trailing Stop tool box using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Kijun-sen, trailing stop normal, trailing stop by candle, trailing stop by targets and trailing stop by lowest, highest candle numbers.  Manage orders by currency pairs and comments, trailing one or many orders at same time. Mql4 versition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68181 Workflow: Set your comment, profit, stoploss, lotsize, t imeframes and chose indicator for begi
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Golden Auto Bot one year running! Fully Futomated Trading System, with 8 trading setup for signals.  The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of  all time and passes every year . We   DO NOT use Grid   or   Martingale. 80% off now! We backtest again, backtest real - running real As of now, the Golden Auto Bot primarily operates on the main pair XAUUSD   and the secondary pair EUR-USD. With a minimum investment capital of 300 USD, the bot utilizes a micro lot size of 0.01. For the X
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