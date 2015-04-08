Trailing Stop Toolbox MQL5

Trailing Stop toolbox MQL5, better and friendly.

Trailing Stop tool box using Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Ichimoku Kijun-sen, trailing stop normal, trailing stop by candle, trailing stop by targets and trailing stop by lowest, highest candle numbers.

 Manage orders by currency pairs and comments, trailing one or many orders at same time.

Mql4 versition:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68181


Workflow: Set your comment, profit, stoploss, lotsize, timeframes and chose indicator for begin. Click running button.

Setting :

Trailing only same comment :

If set true – All Orders same Symbol and Comment ready to trailing .

If set false – All Orders Same Symbol ready to trailing .

Set Comment : Your comment by number.

Stop loss and Takeprofit : Set Buy, Sell  in pips values.

Autolots :

If set  true - auto calculate lots size.

If set  false - lots size set by your hand.

Money management :

AccountEquity*MoneyManagement/100000.

Check Profit >0, active comby with all Trailing Stop functions, orders already opened.

UseTrailingStopAllTime:

If set  true all orders ready  trailing all time. This function comby with all Trailing Stop funcitons.

TimeFrames:

In start we chose Time flame  for ready trailing.

1 = 1m in, 5 = 5 min, 15 = 15 min, 30 = 30 min

60 = H1, 240 = H4, 1440 = D1 and 10080 = W1

TrailingStop: function default.

TrailingStopBySarIndicator : Trailing flow Parabolic SAR.

Step : indicator Parabolic SAR step.

TrailingStopByIchimokuIndicator: Trailing flow Kijun-sen.

KIJUNSEN : indicator candles count numbers.

TrailingStopByMAIndicator : Trailing flow Moving Averange.

MaPeriod   : indicator candles count numbers.

Method:   Method for MA 0 = Simple, 1 = Expotential, 2 = Smoothed, 3 = Linear weighted.

TrailingStopByCandle : Trailing flow Top or Botton Candle.

when  Bid > pipallow then stoploss jump to Below candle.

Ask < pipalow then stoploss jump down to Top candle.

PipAllow :  when price  > PipAllow then stoploss ready jump to ExtraStopLotInPip.

ExtraStopLotInPip:   Stoploss jump here and  value allway low than PipAllow.

TrailingStopByHalfCandle Trailing flow Half Candle running same TrailingStopByCandle but start point by half candle.

TrailingStopByTargets : Trailing Targets flow when price >= average of two targets.

TrailingStopByHighestLowestCandle : Trailing  flow highest or lowest candle.

NumberCandles : count candles to get  highest or lowest candle.


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Trinh Dat
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Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
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5 (4)
Utilities
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Utilities
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