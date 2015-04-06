SemiEA TP Variant

SemiEA : Semi-Auto EA with 3 takeprofit setting to handle the trades.

 


Semi Martingale EA

Thank you for visiting here. Please spare few minutes to see how interesting this EA is. This EA is NOT a fully automated EA, but it assist trader to handle their trades effectively. Hope you will enjoy this Robot.

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EA features:

  • - EA helps to open recovery trades after the first trade placed by the trader.
  • - This EA works well with other EA.
  • - Trader is allow to open first trade based on his analysis, which increase the chances of closing the trades with Take Profit.
  • - EA has trailing stoploss function, allow trader to maximize profit.
  • - Take Profit can be set as dollar.
  • - Added: Maximum trades limit function.
  • - Added: 3 TakeProfit settings to manage target take profit at different number of layer of trades.
  • - Added: Use price for the initial takeprofit setting which can be useful for metal & cryptocurrencies which is hard for some trader to calculate the pips.
  • - Added: StopLoss Function.
  • - Added: CutLoss function.
EA Parameters explain
Parameter Recommended Remarks
TakeProfit Option:  Pip TP
- Dollar TP/ Pip TP
- There are two modes of TakeProfit for your trades.
First TakeProfit (Pips):  20
- This takeprofit is a hardcore setting which will reflect in your trade.
- This fuction is ignored when “Dollar TP” is chosen.
- "0" = breakeven.
First TakeProfit Level (Price):  --
- If you not sure how many Pips of profit you want, but knowing the target price. You may choose to key in the price at this column.
- It is only for the initial trades. EA will calculate the target Pips for you.
StopLoss (Pips):  
- You can now choose to set a fixed stoploss for your trade. 
- Stoploss distance is based on the first trade. 
   Second TP Setting/
   Third TP Setting		    
Target Layer:
- New takeprofit setting is used when the target layer (number of trades) is reached. 
- Currently is up to 3 sets of setting. It may increase if higher number is useful to you. 
TakeProfit: 10 
- TakeProfit 
Real TakeProfit($$):

- EA will calculate your required profit dollar and set it as a hardcore takeprofit in your trades.
- This function is ignored when “Pip TP” is chosen.
- “0” means Breakeven.
Recovery Options  
 Pipstep Only                      
- "Pipstep & Candle Closed": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached and at the closed of the current candle.
- "Pipstep Only": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached.
 
Pipstep:
  15
- This is the minimum pip distance between two trades.
Lotsize Exponential Rate:
  1.3
- This is the multiply factor for the next trade lotsize.
- Example: (Setting at 1.3) if the first trade open with a lotsize of 0.10, the next trade will be 0.13.
- Set at “1” means that your following trades will have the same lotsize as your initial trade.
Maximum Trades Allowed:   10 - Robot will stop trading when the number of max. trade in this setting is reached. 
Trailing function:  True
- True: turn on trailing function.
- False: turn off trailing function.
Trailing Start pips:    20
- This is to set when do you want your trailing function begins.
- “0” means trailing function will be activated when your trades breakeven.
- “10” means trailing function will be activated when your trades have a total profit of 10 pips.
- This setting should not more than your “Real TakeProfit” setting, else your trades will hit real takeprofit first.
Trailing Distance:  10
- This is the distance from the current price when trailing function activated.
CutLoss - "Dollar" ($): 0.0 
- SemiEA will close all trades in this pair when the floating has reached the cutloss dollar amount in this setting.
- Buy or Sell trades. 
- buy and sell are calculate individually. 
CutLoss - "Percentage" (%) 0.0  
- All trades closes when floating has reached the cutloss Percentage in this setting.
- This % is calculate based on your account balance.
Automatic Start Trade  False
- This is for testing of EA functionality purpose. Please turn it to "FALSE".
Backest Direction  --
- Buy Only: to backtest the buy trade only.
- Sell Only: to backtest the sell trade only.


Notes in using this EA

PLEASE SET THE BACKTEST SETTING "AUTOMATIC START TRADE" TO "FALSE". 

$1,000 ($10 cent account), below this capital is not recommended to use this tool.




























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