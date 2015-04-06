SemiEA TP Variant

TakeProfit Option: Pip TP

- Dollar TP/ Pip TP

- There are two modes of TakeProfit for your trades.





First TakeProfit (Pips): 20

- This takeprofit is a hardcore setting which will reflect in your trade.

- This fuction is ignored when “Dollar TP” is chosen.

- "0" = breakeven.





First TakeProfit Level (Price): --

- If you not sure how many Pips of profit you want, but knowing the target price. You may choose to key in the price at this column.

- It is only for the initial trades. EA will calculate the target Pips for you.





StopLoss (Pips):

- You can now choose to set a fixed stoploss for your trade.

- Stoploss distance is based on the first trade.





Second TP Setting/

Third TP Setting

Target Layer: 2

- New takeprofit setting is used when the target layer (number of trades) is reached.

- Currently is up to 3 sets of setting. It may increase if higher number is useful to you.





TakeProfit: 10

- TakeProfit





Real TakeProfit($$):





- EA will calculate your required profit dollar and set it as a hardcore takeprofit in your trades.

- This function is ignored when “Pip TP” is chosen.

- “0” means Breakeven.





Recovery Options

Pipstep Only

- "Pipstep & Candle Closed": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached and at the closed of the current candle.

- "Pipstep Only": New recovery trade open when the pipstep value is reached.



Pipstep:

15

- This is the minimum pip distance between two trades.





Lotsize Exponential Rate:

1.3

- This is the multiply factor for the next trade lotsize.

- Example: (Setting at 1.3) if the first trade open with a lotsize of 0.10, the next trade will be 0.13.

- Set at “1” means that your following trades will have the same lotsize as your initial trade.





Maximum Trades Allowed: 10 - Robot will stop trading when the number of max. trade in this setting is reached.

Trailing function: True

- True: turn on trailing function.

- False : turn off trailing function.





Trailing Start pips: 20

- This is to set when do you want your trailing function begins.

- “0” means trailing function will be activated when your trades breakeven.

- “10” means trailing function will be activated when your trades have a total profit of 10 pips.

- This setting should not more than your “Real TakeProfit” setting, else your trades will hit real takeprofit first.





Trailing Distance: 10

- This is the distance from the current price when trailing function activated.





CutLoss - "Dollar" ($): 0.0

- SemiEA will close all trades in this pair when the floating has reached the cutloss dollar amount in this setting.

- Buy or Sell trades.

- buy and sell are calculate individually.





CutLoss - "Percentage" (%) 0.0

- All trades closes when floating has reached the cutloss Percentage in this setting.

- This % is calculate based on your account balance.





Automatic Start Trade False

- This is for testing of EA functionality purpose. Please turn it to "FALSE".



