Do you want to anticipate to the crossover movements? Raise your change of success? With this program the Crossovers can be anticipated before its appearance and thus get a better price. Developed a MA line that anticipated the crossovers and also it can be used for support and resistance level. Check in the backtesting and get the reversal at the beginning.

🔺🔻 Description 🔺🔻

MA beyond the crossover is an average price calculation over a certain time period causing a faster reaction before the price change. This indicator will determine the trend, direction, and strength of the market by drawing a projection line longer and with more precision than other MA indicators. The difference is that you can have the crossover before it happens in order to get a really good price.

🔺🔻 How to Use it? 🔺🔻

1.- Attach the indicator and choose one or two moving averages with his own settings. You can also re-attach the indicator in order to have more than 2 moving averages at the same time. Two moving averages (fast and slow), are set up by default.

2.- Anticipate your trade to the Crossover: Trade when the MA line point indicates changes of a direction. Afterwards one moving average will cross over another but you will have entered a much better price.

3.- Use the lines as support and resistance levels: Exponential moving average can also work as support and resistance zones, which is the key to price action and profit in the market. Es. If the price touches the upper line and has not broken it, it is better to sell; if it has been broken, then it’s better to buy.

🔺🔻MAIN FEATURES🔺🔻

Identify quickly the entry and exit points Identify support and resistance levels Try on the Back-testing Two moving averages by default It prevents future trends of the Stock than others MA Anticipates crosses before they are drawn

🔺🔻PARAMETERS 🔺🔻

Apply to Last Bar: To use the current bar calculation to project the line. If false, it will project the line after the current candle is closed.



Period Fast MA: Moving Average Period

Method Fast MA: Moving Average Method

Price Fast MA: Moving Average Price

Shift Fast MA: Moving Average Shift

Color Fast MA: Color projected line

Width Fast MA: Width projected line

Show Slow MA: To show the second moving average

Period Slow MA: Moving Average Period

Method Slow MA: Moving Average Method

Price Slow MA: Moving Average Price

Shift Slow st MA: Moving Average Shift

Color Slow MA: Color projected line

Width Slow MA: Width projected line



Note:



If you want to use more than 2 moving averages at the same time, just use “Show Slow MA” false, re-attach the indicator with the entries for each corresponding MA as many times you like!



