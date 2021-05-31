RedFox EA

5

RedFox EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade across a wide range of currency pairs. This EA employs a trend-following strategy, utilizing advanced Trend Line logic to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing price movements and trend lines, RedFox EA can make informed trading decisions, enhancing its ability to enter and exit trades at optimal points.

This EA is versatile and can be used on various timeframes, ranging from M1 (one minute) to H4 (four hours), making it suitable for both short-term and medium-term trading strategies. Its adaptability allows traders to tailor the EA's performance to their specific trading style and market conditions.


Reviews 6
Steffen Schmidt
1041
Steffen Schmidt 2022.11.21 14:27 
 

I personally want to say thank to Rui Manh Tien, because he keeps this realistic and transparency about his EA how it operates and therefore strongly recommend, encourages people to purchase all 3 of his products/ services all unique in their respective ways.

Minhkhang2411
19
Minhkhang2411 2021.06.01 11:57 
 

Good job!!!!

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Evandro Torres
33
Evandro Torres 2022.12.29 03:32 
 

pessimo

Steffen Schmidt
1041
Steffen Schmidt 2022.11.21 14:27 
 

I personally want to say thank to Rui Manh Tien, because he keeps this realistic and transparency about his EA how it operates and therefore strongly recommend, encourages people to purchase all 3 of his products/ services all unique in their respective ways.

Hoangxuanthanh
21
Hoangxuanthanh 2021.06.28 20:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Minhkhang2411
19
Minhkhang2411 2021.06.01 11:57 
 

Good job!!!!

Rui Manh Tien
13206
Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2021.06.02 04:53
Thanks so much <
Searobe
19
Searobe 2021.05.31 14:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rui Manh Tien
13206
Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2021.06.01 03:56
Thanks so much for the kind words and your trust, that's much appreciated!
tantong2311
86
tantong2311 2021.05.31 09:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rui Manh Tien
13206
Reply from developer Rui Manh Tien 2021.06.01 03:55
Thanks so much for the friendly words tantong2311!
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