DeMark Sequential MT5

Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market.

The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade established directional moves.