DeMark Sequential MT5

Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market.

The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade established directional moves.


Input

  1. MaxBars - Number of bars to calculate
  2. SetupPeriod - Number of period or bar to complete TD Setup
  3. SetupLookbackPeriod - Number of period or bar lookback to compare for TD Setup
  4. CountdownPeriod  - Number of period or bar to complete TD Countdown
  5. CountdownLookbackPeriod - Number of period or bar lookback to compare for TD Countdown
  6. SignalOpenOnSetupPerfection - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Setup perfection
  7. SignalOpenOnSetupPerfectionConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after TD Setup perfection
  8. SignalOpenOnCountdownPerfection - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Countdown perfection
  9. SignalOpenOnCountdownPerfectionConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after TD Countdown perfection
  10. SignalOpenOnPerlRules - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Setup perfection and closing price hasn't break support and resistance
  11. SignalOpenOnPerlRulesConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after Perl Rules established
  12. SignalOpenOnTrendExtension - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD support/resistance break in setup process
  13. SignalOpenOnBreakout - Display arrow and give entry signal if price close below or above support or resistance
  14. ShowCount - Display setup count and countdown count on chart
  15. BuySetupColor - Number color on buy setup
  16. SellSetupColor - Number color on sell setup
  17. CountdownColor: Number color on countdown
  18. Font - Number font
  19. FontSize - Number size
  20. ArrowWidth - Size of arrow that give signal
  21. PixelDistance - Distance of arrow that give signal from candle
  22. Prefix - Prefix for object name on chart
  23. AlertBox - Notification by alert box on entry signal given
  24. AlertEmail - Send email notification by alert box on entry signal given
  25. AlertPushNotification Send push notifications to the mobile terminals on entry signal given


                                              Buffer for iCustom()

                                              1. Buffer #0 - TDST Resistance: actual price level. EMPTY_VALUE if price already close above resistance level.
                                              2. Buffer #1 - TDST Support: actual price level. EMPTY_VALUE if price already close below support level.
                                              3. Buffer #2 - Setup: candle number - positive for Buy Setup, negative for Sell Setup. 0 on empty value.
                                              4. Buffer #3 - Countdown: candle number - positive for Buy Countdown, negative for Sell Countdown. 0 on empty value.
                                              5. Buffer #4 - Setup Perfection: 1.0 for Buy Setup Perfection, -1.0 for Sell Setup Perfection. 0 on empty value.
                                              6. Buffer #5 - Signal: 1.0 for Buy Signal, -1.0 for Sell Signal. 0 on empty value.

                                              Recommended products
                                              Fractal Market Structure
                                              Rick in t Veld
                                              Indicators
                                              Market Structure Fractals The structure layer MetaTrader 5 was missing Most traders stare at candles and draw structure manually — imprecisely, inconsistently, and always too late. You know what a fractal high and low look like. The question is whether you can spot every one, mark it cleanly, and track it the moment price breaks through. You can't. Market Structure Fractals can. MetaTrader 5 shows you price. It doesn't show you structure. That gap — between a candle pattern and a confirmed bre
                                              FREE
                                              Captain Backtest Model
                                              Minh Truong Pham
                                              Indicators
                                              Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL5. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
                                              Precision Support Resistance MT5
                                              Young Ho Seo
                                              Indicators
                                              Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
                                              FVG Sessions
                                              Thi Thanh Huong Vo
                                              Indicators
                                              The FVG Sessions indicator highlights the first fair value gap of the trading session as well as the session range. Detected fair value gaps extend to the end of the trading session. Alerts are included on the formation of a session fair value gap, price being within a session fair value gap, mitigations, and price crossing session fair value gaps average. Trader ICT states that the first fair value gap of the trading session can attract the most significant reaction. Having only one FVG per
                                              NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic
                                              Park Seongcheon
                                              Experts
                                              NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic 1. Overview NEXA Pivot Rebound Basic is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential price reversals around daily pivot levels (S1 and R1). The system operates on the MetaTrader 5 platform and is optimized for the M15 timeframe. Daily pivot levels are calculated from the previous day’s high, low, and close. These levels are combined with RSI and Stochastic indicators to generate entry signals. This product is intended for automated trading research and execution. 2.
                                              CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
                                              Robby Suhendrawan
                                              5 (2)
                                              Indicators
                                              CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
                                              Heiken Ashi Supertrend Combine
                                              Tri Yasin Satrio Adji Pranoto
                                              Indicators
                                              Headline: Stop Guessing, Start Winning. Unleash the Power of the Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator. Body: Are you tired of market noise, confusing charts, and missed opportunities? The Heiken Ashi Supertrend Indicator is the ultimate tool designed to bring clarity and confidence to your trading, once and for all. We've combined two of the most powerful concepts in technical analysis into one seamless, easy-to-use indicator: Crystal-Clear Trends with Heiken Ashi: Say goodbye to choppy price action
                                              EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
                                              Hendrawanto Kobis
                                              Experts
                                              Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
                                              Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
                                              Young Ho Seo
                                              4.9 (10)
                                              Indicators
                                              Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
                                              FREE
                                              Forex Uncovered
                                              Marian Beceanu
                                              Indicators
                                              Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 Professional Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Overview Forex Uncovered PRO v4.60 is a professional Support & Resistance Breakout indicator built for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional trend indicators, Forex Uncovered focuses on Price Action by automatically identifying significant swing highs and swing lows, building dynamic support and resistance zones, and detecting confirmed breakout opportunities. To reduce false signals, the indicator combine
                                              Pivot Confluence Zones MT5
                                              Thushara Dissanayake
                                              Indicators
                                              Pivot Confluence Zones   is a   technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5   designed to identify   retracement zones ,   reversal areas , and   support and resistance levels   by combining   Pivot Points ,   Fibonacci Retracement ,   ATR , and   ADR   into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for   confluence zones   where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To
                                              MonteCarlo Simulation
                                              Omega J Msigwa
                                              Indicators
                                              About the Indicator This indicator is based on Monte carlo simulations on the closing prices of a financial instrument. By definition, Monte carlo is a statistical technique used to model the probability of different outcomes in  a process that involves random numbers based on previously observed outcomes. How does it Work? This indicator generates multiple price scenarios for a security by modelling random price changes over time based on historical data. Each simulation trial uses random vari
                                              MTF PO3 Projection
                                              Brian Robillos
                                              Indicators
                                              Multi-Timeframe PO3 Projection Multi-Timeframe PO3 Projection is a clean and practical MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to project multiple higher-timeframe candles directly on your active chart. Instead of switching between H1, H4, D1, and other higher timeframes, this indicator lets you view their live candle structure side by side. It helps traders track the current higher-timeframe open, high, low, close, and candle direction while staying on the chart timeframe they are actively trading. The
                                              Gold Trader Pro Indicator MT5
                                              Massimiliano Tuzzolino
                                              Indicators
                                              Gold Trader Pro is an advanced analytical tool specifically engineered for professional trading on XAUUSD (Gold). It provides an immediate comprehensive overview of market structure across 7 different timeframes, allowing traders to identify flow direction and signal strength through a modern, draggable, and interactive interface. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Real-time monitoring of M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1. Two Operational Modes: MODE_SCALPING: Optimized for fast-paced analys
                                              FREE
                                              Prism Trail Surge
                                              Mostapha Halbane
                                              Indicators
                                              PRISM TRAIL SURGE SuperTrend Direction + Stochastic Recovery for XAUUSD Prism Trail Surge is a professional Gold trading indicator designed to identify trend-aligned recovery opportunities supported by directional structure, momentum recovery, and volatility-based trade levels. The indicator combines SuperTrend direction analysis with Stochastic recovery confirmation, an internal Gann and Fibonacci price-alignment engine, confirmed-can
                                              Supply Demand Retest and Break MT5 Multi Timeframe
                                              Duc Hoan Nguyen
                                              5 (1)
                                              Indicators
                                              Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Supply Demand Retest and Break Multi Timeframe , this tool plots supply and demand zones based on strong momentum candles, allowing you to identify these zones across multiple timeframes using the   timeframe selector   feature. With retest and break labels, along with customizable valid
                                              WyckoffScope Pro
                                              Noel Anjao Alube
                                              Indicators
                                              WyckoffScope Pro — Automatic Wyckoff Accumulation & Distribution Detector for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Wyckoff Method has always required years of screen time to reliably spot the difference between a genuine Spring and a real breakdown, or a Sign of Strength and a dead-cat bounce. WyckoffScope Pro puts that pattern-recognition work on autopilot — reading price structure and volume in real time and labelling every phase of accumulation and distribution directly on your chart, the moment it happe
                                              Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
                                              Minh Truong Pham
                                              Indicators
                                              The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
                                              PipsPro Scalper Gold
                                              Hayyu Imam Muhammad
                                              3 (2)
                                              Experts
                                              *This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
                                              Has rsi signal
                                              Evgenii Savinov
                                              Indicators
                                              HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
                                              Master Osi
                                              Norapan Tonphim
                                              Indicators
                                              OSS ULTIMATE ELITE 2026 – Institutional Smart Money System Stop chasing price. Start trading like smart money.  Why Traders Are Switching to OSS Elite Most indicators react after the move. OSS ULTIMATE ELITE is designed to help you position before the move happens. This is not just another signal tool — it’s a complete trading framework combining momentum, structure, and liquidity behavior.  What Makes This Different? Not lagging signals Not random arrows Not overfitted strategies  Built
                                              Malaysian Support and Resistance
                                              Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
                                              Experts
                                              Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
                                              MurreyGannQuantum MT5
                                              Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
                                              Indicators
                                              MurreyGannQuantum - Professional Trading Indicator Advanced Murrey Math & Gann Angle Technical Analysis with Complete EA Integration Professional technical indicator combining Murrey Math level analysis with Gann angle calculations. Features comprehensive visual analysis, multi-timeframe adaptation, and complete EA integration capabilities for automated trading systems. The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its h
                                              MarketMagnet
                                              Kelly Adediran Raymond
                                              Indicators
                                              Are you ready to take your trading journey to new heights? Look no further than MarketMagnet, this groundbreaking indicator designed to propel your trading success with excitement and accuracy. Powered by the convergence of Momentum and CCI (Commodity Channel Index), MarketMagnet equips traders with the ultimate tool to determine direction and entry prices for a wide range of recommended currency pairs and instruments. It is designed for traders seeking to scalp for a few pips on lower timeframe
                                              Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro
                                              Kazutaka Okuno
                                              Indicators
                                              Full integration of Second‑Based Charts × AI × HUD. A truly unique “Second‑Based AI Indicator.” Due to its tick‑based architecture, it does not function correctly on the official MQL5 demo environment. To check the operation and usability, please use CCIver . To check the AI performance, please use GOLDver . Overview Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro processes second‑based data in real time and integrates AI prediction, CCI engine, MACD, and M1 regression bands into a single unified HUD
                                              TradeAQ
                                              Guo Sheng Zhao
                                              Indicators
                                              LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
                                              MangoFX Xmas Candles
                                              Olisa Chigozie Ufondu
                                              Experts
                                              MangoFX XMAS EA is an automated trading robot that identifies trade opportunities using the Xmas Candles indicator method. It operates in two modes: Standard Mode · Detects patterns on chart internally · Opens a Buy trade on the first Lime (bullish) candle following a pattern · Opens a Sell trade on the first Red (bearish) candle following a pattern · Sets Stop Loss at the nearest swing high or low · Sets Take Profit based on your chosen Risk-to-Reward Ratio (RRR) Simple Opposite Mode (Alter
                                              Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 2
                                              Danang Setiadji
                                              Indicators
                                              The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP)  by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
                                              Ponokawan FDT and FVP Indicator Version 1
                                              Danang Setiadji
                                              Indicators
                                              The Fluctuation-Dissipation Theorem (FDT) and the Feynman Variational Principle (FVP) by Ponokawan 1. Introduction Conventional technical analysis tools rely on lagging retrospective moving averages or momentum oscillators. In contrast, FDT-FVP evaluates real-time order book friction (viscosity) and calculates path-probability amplitude interference. Backtest results across Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), and Forex (EUR/USD) over a multi-year horizon demonstrate an overall Win Rate of 68.4%,
                                              Adjustable Fractals MT5 r
                                              DMITRII GRIDASOV
                                              Indicators
                                              "Adjustable Fractals" - is an advanced version of fractal indicator, very useful trading tool! As we know   Standard fractals MT5 indicator does not have settings at all   - this is very inconvenient for traders. Adjustable Fractals has resolved that issue - it has all necessary settings: Adjustable period   of indicator (recommended values - above 7). Adjustable distance   from Highs/Lows of price. Adjustable design  o f fractal arrows. Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click here
                                              Buyers of this product also purchase
                                              Smart Trend Trading System MT5
                                              Issam Kassas
                                              4.77 (142)
                                              Indicators
                                              This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
                                              Trend Sniper X
                                              Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
                                              5 (10)
                                              Indicators
                                              Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
                                              Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
                                              Sirikorn Rungsang
                                              4.94 (50)
                                              Indicators
                                              Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
                                              SuperScalp Pro
                                              Van Minh Nguyen
                                              4.61 (31)
                                              Indicators
                                              SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
                                              Divergence Bomber
                                              Ihor Otkydach
                                              4.89 (93)
                                              Indicators
                                              From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
                                              Entry Points Pro for MT5
                                              Yury Orlov
                                              4.51 (148)
                                              Indicators
                                              The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
                                              Neuro Poseidon MT5
                                              Daria Rezueva
                                              4.85 (54)
                                              Indicators
                                              Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
                                              Superhero
                                              Ihor Otkydach
                                              5 (3)
                                              Indicators
                                              The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
                                              SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
                                              Muhammad Usman Siddique
                                              5 (3)
                                              Indicators
                                              The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
                                              Atomic Analyst MT5
                                              Issam Kassas
                                              4.44 (52)
                                              Indicators
                                              This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
                                              M1 Sniper MT5
                                              Oleg Rodin
                                              5 (5)
                                              Indicators
                                              M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
                                              Gann Made Easy MT5
                                              Oleg Rodin
                                              5 (9)
                                              Indicators
                                              Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
                                              SR Liquidity MT5
                                              Oleg Rodin
                                              5 (2)
                                              Indicators
                                              SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
                                              Trend Catcher ind mt5
                                              Ramil Minniakhmetov
                                              5 (18)
                                              Indicators
                                              TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
                                              Power Candles MT5
                                              Daniel Stein
                                              5 (9)
                                              Indicators
                                              Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
                                              Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
                                              Muhammad Jawad Shabir
                                              5 (3)
                                              Indicators
                                              Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
                                              M1 Quantum MT5
                                              Hamed Dehgani
                                              4.27 (11)
                                              Indicators
                                              Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
                                              Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
                                              Issam Kassas
                                              4.26 (19)
                                              Indicators
                                              This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
                                              FX Trend MT5 NG
                                              Daniel Stein
                                              5 (6)
                                              Indicators
                                              FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
                                              Btmm state engine pro
                                              Garry James Goodchild
                                              5 (4)
                                              Indicators
                                              BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
                                              Azimuth Pro
                                              Ottaviano De Cicco
                                              5 (7)
                                              Indicators
                                              Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
                                              Axiom Matrix
                                              Issam Kassas
                                              5 (5)
                                              Indicators
                                              LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
                                              FX Power MT5 NG
                                              Daniel Stein
                                              5 (33)
                                              Indicators
                                              FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
                                              PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
                                              PZ TRADING SLU
                                              3 (6)
                                              Indicators
                                              Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
                                              Gartley Hunter Multi
                                              Siarhei Vashchylka
                                              5 (12)
                                              Indicators
                                              Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
                                              Quantum TrendPulse
                                              Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                                              5 (25)
                                              Indicators
                                              Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
                                              Crystal Quantum Pro
                                              Muhammad Jawad Shabir
                                              5 (2)
                                              Indicators
                                              CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
                                              Bill Williams Advanced
                                              Siarhei Vashchylka
                                              5 (11)
                                              Indicators
                                              Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
                                              Advanced Supply Demand MT5
                                              Bernhard Schweigert
                                              4.53 (15)
                                              Indicators
                                              Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
                                              ARICoins
                                              Temirlan Kdyrkhan
                                              Indicators
                                              ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
                                              More from author
                                              Seasonality MT4
                                              Alvin Senjaya
                                              Indicators
                                              Hello Seasonal Traders! The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market.   The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to ga
                                              DeMark Sequential MT4
                                              Alvin Senjaya
                                              Indicators
                                              Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market. The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade establishe
                                              Seasonality MT5
                                              Alvin Senjaya
                                              Indicators
                                              Hello Seasonal Traders! The seasonality trading strategy works because the smart money is doing the same thing every single year more often than not. The month of the year or the day of the week and the time of the day can call the shots in any market.   The seasonal cycle is another useful tool in your trading arsenal. I'm not saying to trade solely off of seasonality and forget anything else. I'm only giving you another trading tool that you can incorporate into your own trading strategy to ga
                                              Filter:
                                              No reviews
                                              Reply to review