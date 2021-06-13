DeMark Sequential MT4

Tom DeMark developed TD Sequential by hand, through a process of trial and error, in the 1970s. It never ceases to amaze me how something originally created to analyze daily price data can be applied so effectively, more than thirty years later, to any time frame—from one minute to one year—and to any market.

The indicator has two components: TD Setup, which relies on momentum to define price ranges, and TD Countdown, which is trend based, and looks for low-risk opportunities to fade established directional moves.


Input

  1. MaxBars - Number of bars to calculate
  2. SetupPeriod - Number of period or bar to complete TD Setup
  3. SetupLookbackPeriod - Number of period or bar lookback to compare for TD Setup
  4. CountdownPeriod  - Number of period or bar to complete TD Countdown
  5. CountdownLookbackPeriod - Number of period or bar lookback to compare for TD Countdown
  6. SignalOpenOnSetupPerfection - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Setup perfection
  7. SignalOpenOnSetupPerfectionConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after TD Setup perfection
  8. SignalOpenOnCountdownPerfection - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Countdown perfection
  9. SignalOpenOnCountdownPerfectionConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after TD Countdown perfection
  10. SignalOpenOnPerlRules - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD Setup perfection and closing price hasn't break support and resistance
  11. SignalOpenOnPerlRulesConservative - Display arrow and give entry signal on Price Flip after Perl Rules established
  12. SignalOpenOnTrendExtension - Display arrow and give entry signal on TD support/resistance break in setup process
  13. SignalOpenOnBreakout - Display arrow and give entry signal if price close below or above support or resistance
  14. ShowCount - Display setup count and countdown count on chart
  15. BuySetupColor - Number color on buy setup
  16. SellSetupColor - Number color on sell setup
  17. CountdownColor: Number color on countdown
  18. Font - Number font
  19. FontSize - Number size
  20. ArrowWidth - Size of arrow that give signal
  21. PixelDistance - Distance of arrow that give signal from candle
  22. Prefix - Prefix for object name on chart
  23. AlertBox - Notification by alert box on entry signal given
  24. AlertEmail - Send email notification by alert box on entry signal given
  25. AlertPushNotification Send push notifications to the mobile terminals on entry signal given


                                              Buffer for iCustom()

                                              1. Buffer #0 - TDST Resistance: actual price level. EMPTY_VALUE if price already close above resistance level.
                                              2. Buffer #1 - TDST Support: actual price level. EMPTY_VALUE if price already close below support level.
                                              3. Buffer #2 - Setup: candle number - positive for Buy Setup, negative for Sell Setup. 0 on empty value.
                                              4. Buffer #3 - Countdown: candle number - positive for Buy Countdown, negative for Sell Countdown. 0 on empty value.
                                              5. Buffer #4 - Setup Perfection: 1.0 for Buy Setup Perfection, -1.0 for Sell Setup Perfection. 0 on empty value.
                                              6. Buffer #5 - Signal: 1.0 for Buy Signal, -1.0 for Sell Signal. 0 on empty value.


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                                              Scalper Vault
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                                              Indicators
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                                              Ramil Minniakhmetov
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                                              Indicators
                                              TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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                                              Indicators
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                                              Guang Jun Huang
                                              Indicators
                                              Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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                                              Oleg Rodin
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                                              Indicators
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                                              Mechanism Trend
                                              Vitalii Zakharuk
                                              Indicators
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                                              Indicators
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                                              Volume Break Oscillator MT4
                                              Roberto Bonati
                                              Indicators
                                              Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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                                              5 (8)
                                              Indicators
                                              Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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