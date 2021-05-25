No Open Trades

  • Utilities
  • Koena Technology Limited
    Koena Technology Limited

    Koena Technology Limited

    • Software Developer at  Koena Technology Limited
    • Kenya
    • 306
    I am a software developer with 8 years experience of software development using various languages such as C#, PHP, C++ etc. I have 4 years experience with development on the mt4 platform using the MQL4 programming language. With a combination of trading experience it makes it possible for me not
    4 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
DESCRIPTION
The ‘No Open Trades’ Expert Advisor is a dream come true to any mindful trader that knows that controlling risk is extremely vital to any successful trading plan. The ‘No Open Trades’ Expert Advisor closes all open trades in the account once the percentage loss you set is met. For example, if your account balance is $5,000 and you set the percentage loss to 5. This information has been passed to the Expert Advisor and it will close all open orders once the loss made is -$250 (which is 5% of $5,000). Once your account equity reaches $4,750 all open orders will be closed automatically.

The Expert Advisor is extremely dynamic. It stores your account balance at the time you start running the Expert Advisor, if for whatever reason the terminal closes and you re-open it while the Expert Advisor was running. It will continue to track the account growth based on the account balance that was there from the beginning and not the new account balance that is there once the MT4 Terminal was restarted like other systems usually do. 


‘No Open Trades' works in these financial markets;
Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrency
Spot Metals
Indices 

Stocks


SETTINGS
Equity_Percentage_Loss – The percentage amount in numbers of the maximum amount of loss you allow being made on the account e.g. 5 (do not enter the negative (-) symbol for example (-5))
Reset_Balance_Everyday - Close all trades when the percentage risk is hit. Close any other trade that comes after that until the next day when the new balance and equity will be used.
Stop_EA_After_Loss_Is_Hit - Close all trades when the percentage risk is hit. The Expert Advisor stops closing trades after this.

Manualy_Stop_EA- Close all trades when the percentage risk is hit. Close any other trade that comes after that until the expert advisor is removed.


How it works
Attach the EA to any chart
Enter an Equity percentage loss value (E.g. if you want the system to close all open orders when it reaches negative five percent of the equity compared to the balance, you will put the number 5 into the text box and not -5)
In the fields that  are below ‘Equity_Percentage_Loss’ set the input type you want to use to ‘true’
The Expert Advisor will not work if all/more than one input type is used at the same time. (Place a screen shot of the example here)
o Once this happens you will be required to reattach the EA to the chart to be able to use it.
If any warning message box appears, you need to reattach the EA to a chart again to use it.
When the percentage loss is hit. The following values are displayed as an Alert;
o Start Balance
o Expected Percentage Loss
o Account Equity at Time Of Loss
These values above may be different. As trades are being closed the market is moving, as the market moves price changes. There may be a slight deviation from values displayed in the Alert and values in the account terminal because of this.
When using large lot size values. The next trade opened may cause the risk to go over the percentage loss set, which on occasion may make the percentage loss slightly greater.

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Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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Know Your Risk
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Know Your Risk is a powerful tool that is developed to help traders have better risk management in a very simple way. How? The Know Your Risk indicator has two horizontal lines on the chart, a red horizontal line that represents stop-loss and a green horizontal line that represents take profit. The trader is required to place the lines on the chart at areas of stop-loss and take profit. A panel is presented on the left of the chart that displays the risk in pips/points, risk in percentages, the
No Open Trades MT5
Koena Technology Limited
Utilities
DESCRIPTION The ‘No Open Trades’ Expert Advisor is a dream come true to any mindful trader that knows that controlling risk is extremely vital to any successful trading plan. The ‘No Open Trades’ Expert Advisor closes all open trades in the account once the percentage loss you set is met. For example, if your account balance is $5,000 and you set the percentage loss to 5. This information has been passed to the Expert Advisor and it will close all open orders once the loss made is -$250 (which
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