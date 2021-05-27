Know Your Risk

  • Indicators
  • Koena Technology Limited
    Koena Technology Limited

    Koena Technology Limited

    • Software Developer at  Koena Technology Limited
    • Kenya
    • 306
    I am a software developer with 8 years experience of software development using various languages such as C#, PHP, C++ etc. I have 4 years experience with development on the mt4 platform using the MQL4 programming language. With a combination of trading experience it makes it possible for me not
    4 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Know Your Risk is a powerful tool that is developed to help traders have better risk management in a very simple way. How? The Know Your Risk indicator has two horizontal lines on the chart, a red horizontal line that represents stop-loss and a green horizontal line that represents take profit. The trader is required to place the lines on the chart at areas of stop-loss and take profit. A panel is presented on the left of the chart that displays the risk in pips/points, risk in percentages, the market direction and all the prices of that trading setup.

The indicator works on;

·       Timeframes – ALL timeframes

·       Markets - Forex, Cryptocurrency, Spot Metals, Indexes, Indices, Commodities etc.

How to use the Indicator

  • Place the ‘Know Your Risk’ indicator on the chart
  • Two Lines will be seen on the chart
    • Red line representing stop loss
    • Green line representing take profit
  • Double click on the lines to drag and drop them anywhere on the chart you see best fit for a trading setup.
  • On the left hand side of the chart you will see a panel. At the bottom of the panel 3 buttons are displayed.
    • Use Current Price – Click on this button to use the current market price as the entry price of the setup.
    • Use Entry Price – Click on this button to manually key in the price you expect to enter the setup.
    • Use Stop loss to entry space – Click on this button to enter the amount of pips/points AWAY from the stop-loss point you want your entry to be.
  • Only one button can be used at one time.
  • Enter the amount of pips/points into the Take Profit and Stop loss text boxes that you would like the setup to have.
    • The number put in the take profit text box refers to the amount of pips/points away from the take profit line but towards the entry price.
    • The number put in the stop loss text box refers to the amount of pips/points away from the stop loss line.
  • If you click on the ‘Use Entry Price’ button a text box appears. Enter the price of the market you wish to have as your entry price.
  • If you click on the ‘Use Stop Loss to entry space’ button, a text box appears. Enter the number of pips/points you would like to use.
  • Once you have filled the relevant inputs explained above, click on the refresh button. You will then be displayed with all the relevant values in the panel on the left.



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