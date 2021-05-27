Know Your Risk is a powerful tool that is developed to help traders have better risk management in a very simple way. How? The Know Your Risk indicator has two horizontal lines on the chart, a red horizontal line that represents stop-loss and a green horizontal line that represents take profit. The trader is required to place the lines on the chart at areas of stop-loss and take profit. A panel is presented on the left of the chart that displays the risk in pips/points, risk in percentages, the market direction and all the prices of that trading setup.

The indicator works on;

· Timeframes – ALL timeframes

· Markets - Forex, Cryptocurrency, Spot Metals, Indexes, Indices, Commodities etc.

How to use the Indicator

Place the ‘Know Your Risk’ indicator on the chart

Two Lines will be seen on the chart

Red line representing stop loss





Green line representing take profit



Double click on the lines to drag and drop them anywhere on the chart you see best fit for a trading setup.

On the left hand side of the chart you will see a panel. At the bottom of the panel 3 buttons are displayed.

Use Current Price – Click on this button to use the current market price as the entry price of the setup.





Use Entry Price – Click on this button to manually key in the price you expect to enter the setup.





Use Stop loss to entry space – Click on this button to enter the amount of pips/points AWAY from the stop-loss point you want your entry to be.



Only one button can be used at one time.

Enter the amount of pips/points into the Take Profit and Stop loss text boxes that you would like the setup to have.

The number put in the take profit text box refers to the amount of pips/points away from the take profit line but towards the entry price.





The number put in the stop loss text box refers to the amount of pips/points away from the stop loss line.



If you click on the ‘Use Entry Price’ button a text box appears. Enter the price of the market you wish to have as your entry price.

If you click on the ‘Use Stop Loss to entry space’ button, a text box appears. Enter the number of pips/points you would like to use.

Once you have filled the relevant inputs explained above, click on the refresh button. You will then be displayed with all the relevant values in the panel on the left.











