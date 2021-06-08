Fortune EA

4.78

Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyze and tightly follow trend. 

The advisor simultaneously utilizes price action information from all timeframes.

This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders.

Key Features 

  • Easy to use. - Plug and play.
  • Strong trend following frequent scalping.
  • Multiple ways to manage and close trades. 
  • Optional AI features. - Adaptive memory + AI news filter.
  • Optional martingale modes.
  • Optional hedge function.
  • Wide Spread & Slippage protection.
  • Equity limits - EA is able to cut trades at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent and has functions to hold trading.
  • Compliant with the FIFO rule.
  • Optional News filter.
  • Optional Day/Time Limits.
  • Optional Dynamic pipstep methods.
  • Optional Drawdown reduction function.   

Recommendations 

  • Pairs - EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD and USD pairs.
  • Timeframe - 1HR. - Fortune will open more or less orders depending the timeframe it is loaded onto. Smaller timeframes = More orders.
  • Account - Cent account type using at least $300.
  • To get the most out of the EA use the strategy testers optimizer to search for set files and use the adaptive learning functionality to create memory files.
---[ FULL USER GUIDE ]---

Input Definitions

    • Order Comment.- Comment displayed on each trade taken.
    • Magic Number. - Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number.
    • Show On Chart Comment.- Set true will display information on chart.
    • Chart Panel Mode. - 'Panel_' - Draws a moveable panel with information on chart. - 'Comment_' - Displays a on chart comment on the left side of the screen.
    • Panel Text. - Panel text color.
    • Sell Color. - Panel sell color.
    • Buy Color. - Panel buy color.
    • Text Size. - Panel text size.
    • Draw Line. - True will draw a line at the breakeven point for open trades.
    • BE Line. - Color used for the breakeven line.
    • Draw Profit Labels. - True will draw closed profit labels on chart.
    • Profit Label Mode. - What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both.
    • Profit Labels. - Color used for the profit lables.
    • MACD1_Fast. - MACD Indicator input 1.
    • MACD1_Slow. - MACD Indicator input 2.
    • MACD1_Signal. - MACD Indicator input 3.
    • RSI_MA.
    • Stochastic1_K.
    • Stochastic1_D.
    • Stochastic1_Slow.
    • CCI_MA.
    • Memory_Mode - 'Off' - Fortune will use its default strategy and ignore any memory file. 'Learn' - Fortune will learn from outcomes and build a unique memory file. 'Recall' - Fortune will consider information in its memory file and will block signals that it thinks will be problematic. 'Learn+Recall' - Fortune will learn from outcomes while considering information in its memory file.
    • Max Spread. - Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips.
    • Max Slippage. - Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote.
    • Max Lot Size Allowed. - Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed.
    • Max Buy Trades Allowed.
    • Max Sell Trades Allowed.
    • Allow Hedge Trades. - True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade.
    • Allow Hedge To Close. - Set true will allow the EA to close trades using profit from hedged trades.
    • Hedge Close Percent. - The percent into profit needed on one side to cover the other.
    • Alert At Grid Level. - Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app.
    • Close Trades If Equity Drops Below. - The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
    • Only Open Trades Above Free Margin. - The EA will only open new trades when the accounts floating free margin is above this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
    • Limit Trade Hours. - True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed.
    • Start Hour. - Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
    • Stop Hour. - Hour to stop trades at. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
    • Trade Monday.
    • Trade Tuesday.
    • Trade Wednesday.
    • Trade Thursday.
    • Trade Friday.
    • Stop Trade Before Weekend. - True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59.
    • Skip Monday Market Open. - True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning.
    • Trade Saturday.
    • Trade Sunday.
    • Auto Money Management. - True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set.
    • Auto Risk Percent. - (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency.
    • Base_Lot. - The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false)
    • Stop Loss. - (Pips)
    • Take Profit. - (Pips)
    • Positions Multiplier. (Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0.
    • Multiplier Mode. - 'Martingale' will multiply the next set of placed trades by the multiplier and a total loss count. - 'Grid' will multiply each trade in a set by the multiplier and how many trades are opened
    • PipStep Method. - Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated)
    • Dynamic Step TimeFrame. - Timeframe used to time grid orders and also create a dynamically changing pipstep distance.
    • Pipstep Multiplier. - Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances)
    • IF Fixed PipStep. - Fixed pipstep distance. 
    • Martingale Mode Reset. - 'Next_Profit' will reset the loss count after any sized closed profitable trade. 'Full_Recovery' will only reset the loss count when all total calculated loss has been recovered.
    • Martingale Mode Max Lot To Reset. - Max lot size allowed to be reached before the loss count is reset.
    • Use Trailing StopLoss. - True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit.
    • Trail Start From. - Pips into profit to start the trailing stop.
    • Move Trail Stop To. - Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit.
    • Trail Step. - Adjust the stop loss further into profit when price moves this many pips.
    • Use Auto Close. - When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached.
    • AutoClose Mode. - 'Currency_Amount' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function. - 'Account_Percent' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function.
    • Amount/Percent To Close. - How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has)
    • Adjust Amount In Accordance with Base Lot. - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc.
    • Multiply Profit By Open Trades. - True will multiply the 'Amount/Percent To Close' by each opened trade. (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
    • DrawDown Reduction. - Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin.
    • Reduce After. - Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
    • Percent To Function. - The EA will take the first placed trade and monitor its floating profit, this input will get a percetnage value of that number. We then need the latest placed trade to cover the negative floating of the first plus this stored percentage amount for the function to work.
    • News Filter Mode. - 'Standard' - will look to the below input parameters for what and when to avoid. 'AI' - Will use the defined AI provider to fetch relevant news events and continually determine if and how long it should be avoided.
    • Only Draw Future Lines. - Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time.
    • Filter Low News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after.
    • Filter Mild News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after.
    • Filter High News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after.
    • Minuets To Stop Trading Before Event. - The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event.
    • Minuets To Stop Trading After Event. - The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event.
    • Low Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
    • Mild Event Line. - Color used for mild event lines.
    • High Event Line. - Color used for high event lines.
    • Market Watch TimeZone. - The GMT offset for your brokers data - (Most brokers are GMT+2)
    • AI_Provider - 'Anthropic' - Will use Claude to determine news filtering status. 'OpenAI' - Will use ChatGPT to determine news filtering status.
    Reviews 24
    tore507
    50
    tore507 2024.06.30 11:49 
     

    สามารถทำกำไรได้ดีที่สุดในคู่ eurnzd ฉันชอบมัน

    Thara Tantitaranukul
    1744
    Thara Tantitaranukul 2024.02.16 09:14 
     

    The EA open trade very nice result. Just the standard setting has a good working. Not aggressive lot agains when correct the fault order with our less risk would very effective . Lastly the EA is friendly price.

    Jan Pokos
    41
    Jan Pokos 2024.01.13 00:02 
     

    I bought a trading robot for the first time, with no prior experience. I must admit, I'm surprised that I wasn't deceived given the reasonable price... My robot, with default settings, managed to achieve a 7% gain in 3 days of use. I recommend it.

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    5 (3)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
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    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (4)
    Experts
    MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.72 (43)
    Experts
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.67 (15)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
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    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    ToTheMoon MT4
    Daniel Moraes Da Silva
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    3 (2)
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Sailing Gold
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
    HFT Prop EA
    Manpreet Singh
    4.93 (257)
    Experts
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    Fortress MT4
    Shane Lee
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
    Market Reversal Alerts EA
    Lee Samson
    4.13 (23)
    Experts
    The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
    Infinity Trader EA
    Lachezar Krastev
    5 (18)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
    Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Experts
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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
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    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.89 (18)
    Experts
    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Trend Catcher Exp
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Golden Moon Scalper
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    2.8 (5)
    Experts
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    AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
    AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
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    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
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    Growthamp MT5
    Conor Stephenson
    4.57 (21)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer  to create your own set files. Key Features  Customizabl
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    Growthamp
    Conor Stephenson
    4 (5)
    Experts
    Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customize their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer  to create your own set files. Key Features  Customizabl
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    Fortune EA MT5
    Conor Stephenson
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyze and tightly follow trend.  The advisor simultaneously utilizes price action information from all timeframes. This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders. Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson I am here to help but I do not have set files for you. Check the group or learn to use the optimizer  to create your own set fi
    Filter:
    Sascha Bauer
    183
    Sascha Bauer 2025.08.13 06:31 
     

    Hello Conor, I purchased Fortune EA three days ago. Could you please send me the settings for a cent account? Thank you very much.

    tore507
    50
    tore507 2024.06.30 11:49 
     

    สามารถทำกำไรได้ดีที่สุดในคู่ eurnzd ฉันชอบมัน

    Pisethmorokoth Keo
    531
    Pisethmorokoth Keo 2024.04.05 17:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.04.05 17:53
    Noted! Thank you for your review and the interest in Fortune Pisethmorokoth 🤝
    Thara Tantitaranukul
    1744
    Thara Tantitaranukul 2024.02.16 09:14 
     

    The EA open trade very nice result. Just the standard setting has a good working. Not aggressive lot agains when correct the fault order with our less risk would very effective . Lastly the EA is friendly price.

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.02.16 09:57
    Amazing! Thank you for your review Thara! I’m happy that Fortune is working well for you! 🤝🔮👑
    Hans van Ditmarsch
    254
    Hans van Ditmarsch 2024.02.14 02:36 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.02.14 09:37
    Thank you Hans! If you can direct message me please I’ll help you out 🤝
    Jan Pokos
    41
    Jan Pokos 2024.01.13 00:02 
     

    I bought a trading robot for the first time, with no prior experience. I must admit, I'm surprised that I wasn't deceived given the reasonable price... My robot, with default settings, managed to achieve a 7% gain in 3 days of use. I recommend it.

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.01.18 09:48
    Nice one! Thank you for your review Jan, I’m glad Fortune is working well for you! 🤝👑🔮
    Benoit Jean Chanas
    229
    Benoit Jean Chanas 2024.01.11 10:16 
     

    I am using this ea for 1year now on EU H1. Good results so far. I love dd reduction + the new "Allow Hedge to close" features.

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.01.11 11:24
    Awesome, thank you for your review Benoit! I’m happy Fortune has been working consistently for you, thank you for the interest in my work/updates and running Fortune, I appreciate it! 🤝
    Dgn Singh
    34
    Dgn Singh 2024.01.03 17:18 
     

    Its a good expert but latest 13.1 version has some bugs most importantly TP calculation is not correct, profit/loss calculation on panel is not correct (because of that auto close function does not work correctly for longer and older grids, it closes grid in loss). I have used this ea with multiplier 1, dd reduction set to false, auto close false and tp 9 in Version 12.3 and had good results but latest version 13.1 needs to be fixed. I had chat with author and he said it will be fixed soon. For now i have stopped using this expert and will start again once it will be fixed. I will update my review after update to new version. Thanks

    Edit Review: Fortune V13.1 has closed grid in loss of 300 and before TP. Fortune was running to manage old opened trades. I already clicked LAST CYCLE so it will not open new trade but manage and close all running trades in profit. I already explained bugs to author and waiting for new update. I hope soon it will be released.

    Update Review: Author has fixed the bugs and now TP feature is working fine but still we need to restart mt4 to conitnue grid after closing few trades of grid manually. Hope it will be fixed soon in next update.

    I will edit my review in future according to performance of Fortune.

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.01.04 10:14
    Thank you for your review Bunny, I appreciate your interest in Fortune! 🤝🔮👑
    phuongcei
    654
    phuongcei 2023.12.13 10:47 
     

    After 6 months of running this EA, I could say this is the one of best EA I tested before. The price is really cheap when comparing with EA's performance. Conor is very supportive guy. Thanks

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2023.12.13 10:58
    Thank you for your review! That’s great, I’m happy Fortune is working well for you thank you 🤝🔮👑
    aldemardesousa
    140
    aldemardesousa 2023.11.27 12:12 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2023.11.28 09:34
    Awesome, please message me directly I’ll sort you out! Thank you for your interest in Fortune! 🤝
    Mr. Vine
    162
    Mr. Vine 2023.03.01 02:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2023.03.01 10:03
    Hello Mr.Vine! Thank you! Of course, please message me directly
    MTM MTM
    23
    MTM MTM 2023.02.07 09:38 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2023.02.08 01:16
    Hello
    Why exactly can you not use the expert?
    I don’t personally distribute the EX4 file, you purchase the expert from the MQL5 store and then download it into your terminal ? You will then find the EX4 file inside your MQL4-Experts-Market folder.
    Please message me directly for assistance.
    vic12aus
    298
    vic12aus 2022.12.05 00:20 
     

    i am using Fortune EA for almost 3 months now and am happy with the trades taken by this EA, thanks to Conor for his continuous support.

    zaid filtons
    141
    zaid filtons 2022.08.22 09:26 
     

    love this ea running on live all week very low drawdown thank you

    Johannes Eisgruber
    402
    Johannes Eisgruber 2022.07.09 11:34 
     

    Hi UglyAndBroke here, excellent EA Low DD, and everything what you ever would need, to optimize the EA is in the settings. News filter, Hedge, Equity filter, to name only 3 and a very Sympatric and responsive contact with the Developer. I have 2 EAs now from Conor, and it's gone to be more.

    Pasquale Alongi
    167
    Pasquale Alongi 2022.07.08 17:10 
     

    Ea davvero eccezionale...chiude quasi sempre in gain ed ha un dd bassissimo...poi il suo autore è davvero persona estremamente gentile e disponibile...io lo utilizzo su un conto in cent con lotto iniziale 1 (anche se il suo autore non è per niente d'accordo) time frame H1 e filtro notizie attivato...;-)

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2022.07.08 18:07
    Grazie per la recensione, lo apprezzo! Sono contento che tu abbia trovato una configurazione che si adatta meglio al tuo stile di trading. Vi prego di tenermi aggiornato! 🤝
    Mr Joao Diogo Santos Costa
    1629
    Mr Joao Diogo Santos Costa 2022.07.02 16:50 
     

    3rd EA bought from Conor, What else can I say? Very responsive seller if I have any specific questions. EA'S work like a charm and DD is easily controllable due to excellent EA inner parameters. Thanks again!

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2022.07.04 11:10
    Thank you so much for your review Costa! I'm glad Fortune is working well for you 🤝
    Woo Chung Leung John
    1182
    Woo Chung Leung John 2022.06.10 09:03 
     

    I'm purchase the EA for one month now, following Conor's Signal running EU GU & EJ, not running 24x5 still got very good result ( 7% profit and very low DD ) . Fast rely from Conor and solve my problem quickly 👍🏼👍🏼

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2022.06.10 10:10
    Nice one! Thank you for using Fortune and taking time to write a review. 🙏🤝
    marduk017
    233
    marduk017 2022.05.09 23:30 
     

    I use this and get profit. maybe i will keep stay using it for long time. very good !!!

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2022.05.13 19:02
    Cool! I'm glad Fortune is working well for you, Thank you for your review! 🤝
    Mehdi El Mawla
    562
    Mehdi El Mawla 2022.04.01 15:10 
     

    i will try it again and see the result i will give it 5 stars to see

    Conor Stephenson
    31652
    Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2022.05.17 13:09
    I appreciate you giving my expert more time and coming back to edit your review, thank you! 🤝
    12
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