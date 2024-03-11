USER GUIDE - Growthamp

Product page : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114315



1. What is this EA? How does it enter trades?

2. Input definitions + On-chart buttons.

3. Problems with the EA / Troubleshooting.

1.



Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customise their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and an optional stochastic oscillation filter. Clients can choose from 36 different moving average types and 22 different applied price modes thanks to the indicator 'AllAverages_v4.9' provided on the codebase.

Once an initial trade is entered, by default the expert will grid following orders according to the inputs below, it possesses multiple order management functions and can be customised in a variety of ways to suit different strategies.



2.

Magic Number. - Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number.

- Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number. Show On Chart Comment. - Set true will display information on chart.

- Set true will display information on chart. Chart Panel Mode. - 'Panel_' - Draws a moveable panel with information on chart. - 'Comment_' - Displays a on chart comment on the left side of the screen.

- 'Panel_' - Draws a moveable panel with information on chart. - 'Comment_' - Displays a on chart comment on the left side of the screen. Panel Text. - Panel text color.

- Panel text color. Sell Color. - Panel sell color.

- Panel sell color. Buy Color. - Panel buy color.

- Panel buy color. Text Size. - Panel text size.

- Panel text size. Draw Line. - True will draw a line at the breakeven point for open trades.

- True will draw a line at the breakeven point for open trades. BE Line. - Color used for the breakeven line.

- Color used for the breakeven line. Draw Profit Labels. - True will draw closed profit labels on chart.

- True will draw closed profit labels on chart. Profit Label Mode. - What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both.

- What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both. Profit Labels. - Color used for the profit lables.

MA_Mode. - Controls how the moving average signals function. -

- Controls how the moving average signals function. - 'Trend'. - MA_1 being above MA_2 will be considered a buy signal. MA_1 being below MA_2 will be considered a sell signal. Growthamp will open a new initial trade once per new candle of the loaded chart timeframe in the direction of the trend signal.

- MA_1 being above MA_2 will be considered a buy signal. MA_1 being below MA_2 will be considered a sell signal. Growthamp will open a new initial trade once per new candle of the loaded chart timeframe in the direction of the trend signal.

'Cross'. - Growthamp will get a buy signal when MA_1 crosses above MA_2. Growthamp will get a sell signal when MA_1 crosses below MA_2.

- Growthamp will get a buy signal when MA_1 crosses above MA_2. Growthamp will get a sell signal when MA_1 crosses below MA_2. MA_1 Period. - Moving Average 1 Period.

- Moving Average 1 Period. MA_1 Type. - Moving Average 1 Type.-



- Moving Average 1 Type.- Simple Moving Average



Exponential Moving Average



Wilder Exponential Moving Average



Linear Weighted Moving Average



Sine Weighted Moving Average



Triangular Moving Average



Least Square Moving Average(EPMA, Linear Regression Line)



Smoothed Moving Average



Hull Moving Average



Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average



Double Exponential Moving Average



T3



T3_2



Instantaneous Trendline



Moving Median



Geometric Mean



Regularized EMA



Integral of Linear Regression Slope



Combination of LSMA and ILRS



Triangular Moving Average Generalized



Volume Weighted Moving Average



Smoothing



Simplified SMA



Arnold Legoux Moving Average



Triple Exponential Moving Average



Laguerre Filter



McGinley Dynamic



Two-Pole Modified Filter



Three-Pole Modified Filter



SuperSmoother



Simple Decycler



Modified eVWMA



Exponential Weighted Moving Average



Double Smoothed EMA



Triple Smoothed EMA



Volume-Weighted Exponential Moving Average(V-EMA)

MA_1 Applied Price. - Moving Average 1 Applied Price. -

- Moving Average 1 Applied Price. - Close



Open



High



Low



Median



Typical



Weighted Close



Median Body (Open+Close)/2



Average (High+Low+Open+Close)/4



Trend Biased



Trend Biased(Extreme)



Heiken Ashi Close



Heiken Ashi Open



Heiken Ashi High



Heiken Ashi Low



Heiken Ashi Median



Heiken Ashi Typical



Heiken Ashi Weighted Close



Heiken Ashi Median Body



Heiken Ashi Average



Heiken Ashi Trend Biased



Heiken Ashi Trend Biased(Extreme)

MA_1 TimeFrame. - TimeFrame used by Moving Average 1.

- TimeFrame used by Moving Average 1. MA_1 Shift. - Candle to focus on for Moving Average 1 information. 0 = Current.

MA_2 Period. - Moving Average 2 Period.

- Moving Average 2 Period. MA_2 Type. - Moving Average 2 Type.



- Moving Average 2 Type. MA_2 Applied Price. - Moving Average 2 Applied Price.



- Moving Average 2 Applied Price. MA_2 TimeFrame. - TimeFrame used by Moving Average 2.

- TimeFrame used by Moving Average 2. MA_2 Shift. - Candle to focus on for Moving Average 2 information. 0 = Current.

Filter Using Stochastic. - Set true will only allow Growthamp to open new initial trades if the Stochastic main line is below or above the low or high value.

- Set true will only allow Growthamp to open new initial trades if the Stochastic main line is below or above the low or high value. Low Value. - Value the stochastic main line has to be below to open new buy trades.

- Value the stochastic main line has to be below to open new buy trades. High Value. - Value the stochastic main line has to be above to open new sell trades.

- Value the stochastic main line has to be above to open new sell trades. Stochastic1_K. - Stochastic indicator input 1.

- Stochastic indicator input 1. Stochastic1_D. - Stochastic indicator input 2.

- Stochastic indicator input 2. Stochastic1_Slow. - Stochastic indicator input 3.



- Stochastic indicator input 3. Averageing Method.

Price_Field.

Stochastic TimeFrame. - TimeFrame for the stochatic to gather information from.



Max Spread. - Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips.

- Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips. Max Slippage. - Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote.

- Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote. Max Lot Size Allowed. - Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed.

- Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed. Max Buy Trades Allowed.

Max Sell Trades Allowed.

Allow Hedge Trades. - True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade.



- True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade. Allow Hedge To Close. - True will allow the expert to close negative buy trades using positive sell trades and negative sell trades using positive buy trades.



- True will allow the expert to close negative buy trades using positive sell trades and negative sell trades using positive buy trades. Hedge Close Percent. - Percentage of profit needed to be added to the profitable trade to hedge out the other.

Alert At Grid Level. - Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app.

- Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app. Close Trades If Equity Drops Below. - The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)



- The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0) Only Open Trades Above Free Margin. - The EA will only open new trades when the accounts floating free margin is above this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)





Limit Trade Hours. - True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed.

- True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed. Start Hour. - Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.

- Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true. Stop Hour. - Hour to stop trades at. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.





Trade Monday.

Trade Tuesday.

Trade Wednesday.

Trade Thursday.

Trade Friday.

Stop Trade Before Weekend. - True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59.

- True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59. Skip Monday Market Open. - True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning.

- True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning. Trade Saturday.

Trade Sunday.





Auto Money Management. - True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set.

- True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set. Auto Risk Percent. - (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency.

- (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency. Base_Lot. - The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false)

- The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false) Stop Loss. - (Pips)

- (Pips) Take Profit. - (Pips)

Positions Multiplier. (Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0.

(Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0. Multiplier Mode.

' Position Amount ' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and how many trades are currently open.



' After_Loss ' will multiply the next placed trade by the multiplier and a count of trades that have closed in loss.



After Loss Mode Reset.

' Next_Profit ' will reset the loss count after any sized closed profitable trade.



'

' Full_Recovery ' will only reset the loss count when all total calculated loss has been recovered.



' ' After Loss Mode Max Lot To Reset. - Max lot size allowed to be reached before the loss count is reset.

PipStep Method. - Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated)

- Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated) ' Fixed ' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved 'IF Fixed PipStep' amount of pips from the last opened trade.

' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved 'IF Fixed PipStep' amount of pips from the last opened trade.

' Dynamic ' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved a dynamically generated pip amount from the last opened trade.

' - The expert will use only be able to place new grid orders at the start of a 'Dynamic Step TimeFrame' candle, and only if price has moved a dynamically generated pip amount from the last opened trade. Dynamic Step TimeFrame. - Timeframe used to space grid orders and also create the dynamically changing pipstep distance.

- Timeframe used to space grid orders and also create the dynamically changing pipstep distance. Pipstep Multiplier. - Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances)



- Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances) IF Fixed PipStep. - Fixed pipstep distance.

Use Trail StopLoss. - True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit.

- True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit. Trail Start From. - Pips into profit to start the trailing stop.

- Pips into profit to start the trailing stop. Move Trail Stop To. - Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit.

- Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit. Trail Step. - Adjust the stop loss further into profit when price moves this many pips.

Use Auto Close. - When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached.

- When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached. AutoClose Mode .

. ' Currency_Amount ' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function.

' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function.

' Account_Percent ' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function.

' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function. Amount/Percent To Close. - How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has)

- How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has) Adjust Amount In Accordance with Base Lot . - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc.



. - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc. Multiply Profit By Open Trades. - True will multiply the 'Amount/Percent To Close' by each opened trade. (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)

DrawDown Reduction. - Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin.

- Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin. Reduce After. - Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)

- Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.) Percent To Function. - The EA will take the first placed trade and monitor its floating profit, this input will get a percetnage value of that number. We then need the latest placed trade to cover the negative floating of the first plus this stored percentage amount for the function to work.

Use News Filter. - When true the expert will draw vertical lines onto the chart at times where news events land, the expert will stop placing new trades the input minutes before an event and will hold off placing trades until time has passed the input minuets after the event.

- When true the expert will draw vertical lines onto the chart at times where news events land, the expert will stop placing new trades the input minutes before an event and will hold off placing trades until time has passed the input minuets after the event. Only Draw Future Lines. - Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time.

- Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time. Filter Low News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after.

- True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after. Filter Mild News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after.

- True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after. Filter High News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after.

- True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after. Minuets To Stop Trading Before Event. - The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event.

- The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event. Minuets To Stop Trading After Event. - The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event.

- The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event. Low Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.

- Color used for low event lines. Mild Event Line. - Color used for mild event lines.

- Color used for mild event lines. High Event Line. - Color used for high event lines.

- Color used for high event lines. Market Watch TimeZone. - The GMT offset for your brokers data - (Most brokers are GMT+2)

--- Growthamp v8.0+ includes an on chart panel, below are breif descriptions of the functionality. ---



- The panel contains four main sections.



- In the top section at either side are buy and sell buttons used to enter manual transactions that will be taken over and managed by Growthamp. - In the center is a edit box used to select the lot size placed when a button is pressed. - Shown above is the infomation displayed on the panels main section. --- Holding your mouse over any text or button in your terminal will show a description.--- - From top to bottom we have :- - Current time & date. - Base lot size being used.

- Free margin amount. - Position multipler amount and the current loss count. - Position multiplier mode. - Dynamic step timeframe being used. - Limit trade hour status. - Total open & allowed size amounts. - Current & max spread amounts. - Auto money management status & max lot size allowed to be reached. - News filter information. - Open & max buy pendings. - Floating buy profit/loss. - Next buy lot size to be placed & max buy lot size allowed. - Buy pipstep amount and pipstep multipler. - Open & max sell pendings. - Floating sell profit/loss. - Next sell lot size to be placed & max sell lot size allowed. - Sell pipstep amount and pipstep multipler. - Basic log section.



- Close Buttons. - Pressed will close any open trade/pending on the current pair.







- Stop Buttons. - Pressed will stop the EA from placing anymore trades/pendings on the current pair untill the button is unpressed.

. - Pressed will allow the EA to finish a current sequence and when closed will not allow new trades to be placed until the button is unpressed.

3.

I am always happy to help with set up or if any problems emerge, please message me for assistance.

Some basic checks users can make before contacting me with problems are -

- At the top of the MT4 terminal please ensure the ' AutoTrading ' button is pushed in, and has a small green icon like the picture to the left.

- At the top left of the terminal go to ' Tools - Options '.







- In ' Tools - Options ', go to the ' Expert Advisors ' tab, please make sure, ' Allow automated trading ' & ' Allow WebRequest for listed URL: ', are checked.

- To use the news filter the following web address needs to be added to the WebRequest URL list : ' https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ '



- When loading the expert onto a chart please make sure that in the common tab, ' Allow live trading ' is checked.

- If you have a set file please go to the ' Inputs ' tab, press the ' Load ' button, then click the set file you need to load, press ' OK '.

- In the top right of the chart you will see a smiley face if all the steps are followed correctly and the expert will start to search for trades.





- Please check if the spread of your loaded chart is below the number set in the max spread input.





If you have any problems please contact me using one of the links below.





Links -