Fortune EA MT5

4.71

Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyse and tightly follow trend on forex pairs. 

The advisor utilizes an ability to read price action information from all timeframes simultaneously.

This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders.

Key Features 

  • Easy to use - Plug and play.
  • Strong trend following frequent scalping.
  • Multiple ways to manage and close trades.
  • Optional martingale modes.
  • Optional hedge function.
  • Wide Spread & Slippage protection.
  • Equity limits - EA is able to cut trades at a desired input equity/margin drawdown percent and has functions to hold trading.
  • Compliant with the FIFO rule.
  • Optional News filter.
  • Optional Day/Time Limits.
  • Optional Dynamic pipstep methods.
  • Optional Drawdown reduction function.   

Recommendations 

  • Pairs - EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD and USD pairs work best, but please contact me for up to date recommendations.
  • Timeframe - 1HR - Default settings. - Fortune utilises bar open scalping so will open more or less orders depending the timeframe it is loaded onto.
  • Account - For a standard account type a reliable ECN broker will provide the best performance using $2000 with a minimum of 1:300 leverage. My expert also work well with cent accounts, please contact me for settings.
  • I recommend to set the news filter to true in live market to filter out hard/NFP news events.
---[ FULL USER GUIDE ]---

Input Definitions

  • Order Comment.- Comment displayed on each trade taken.
  • Magic Number. - Number the EA uses to associate trades with itself - you only need to change the magic number if you are using the EA on two charts of the same pair, each chart would then need a different magic number.
  • Show On Chart Comment.- Set true will display information on chart.
  • Chart Panel Mode. - 'Panel_' - Draws a moveable panel with information on chart. - 'Comment_' - Displays a on chart comment on the left side of the screen.
  • Panel Text. - Panel text color.
  • Sell Color. - Panel sell color.
  • Buy Color. - Panel buy color.
  • Text Size. - Panel text size.
  • Draw Line. - True will draw a line at the breakeven point for open trades.
  • BE Line. - Color used for the breakeven line.
  • Draw Profit Labels. - True will draw closed profit labels on chart.
  • Profit Label Mode. - What to display inside the profit lables, currency amount, pips or both.
  • Profit Labels. - Color used for the profit lables
  • MACD1_Fast. - MACD Indicator input 1.
  • MACD1_Slow. - MACD Indicator input 2.
  • MACD1_Signal. - MACD Indicator input 3.
  • RSI_MA.
  • Stochastic1_K.
  • Stochastic1_D.
  • Stochastic1_Slow.
  • CCI_MA.
  • Max Spread. - Max spread allowed to open a trade - In pips.
  • Max Slippage. - Max slippage allowed to open a trade - used for brokers that may require a requote.
  • Max Lot Size Allowed. - Max lot size allowed to be reached and/or placed.
  • Allow Hedge Trades. - True will take and manage opposite direction trade signals while already in an open trade.
  • Alert At Grid Level. - Once the open trade amount reaches the number in the input the EA will send an alert noification through the MT4 mobile app.
  • Max Buy Trades Allowed.
  • Max Sell Trades Allowed.
  • Close Trades If Equity Drops Below. - The EA will close all open trades if the accounts floating equity drops below this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0)
  • Only Open Trades Above Free Margin. - The EA will only open new trades when the accounts floating free margin is above this percent amount of the total account balance. - (Account Balance Percent) - (Active > 0.0
  • Limit Trade Hours. - True will allow trades from 'Start Hour' until 'Stop Hour' - Trades still open after hours will continue to be managed.
  • Start Hour. - Hour to allow trades from. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true.
  • Stop Hour. - Hour to stop trades at. When 'Limit Trade Hours' is set true
  • Trade Monday.
  • Trade Tuesday.
  • Trade Wednesday.
  • Trade Thursday.
  • Trade Friday.
  • Stop Trade Before Weekend. - True will stop the expert from placing trades and close any pending orders from Friday 18:00 until 23:59.
  • Skip Monday Market Open. - True will stop the expert placing trades on market open until after 03:00 Monday morning.
  • Trade Saturday.
  • Trade Sunday
  • Auto Money Management. - True will allow the EA to adjust the base lot in accordance with the account balance and the 'Auto Risk Percent' set.
  • Auto Risk Percent. - (1 == 0.01 per 100USD) - Defines the risk used in the Auto Money Management. 1 being equal to 0.01 lots per 100 in account currency.
  • Base_Lot. - The first lot size placed. (When Auto Money Management is set false)
  • Stop Loss. - (Pips)
  • Take Profit. - (Pips
  • Positions Multiplier. (Active>1.0) - Amount to multiply the next series or previous trade by. The function will only work when set above 1.0.
  • Multiplier Mode. - 'After_Loss' will multiply the next set of placed trades by the multiplier and a total loss count. - 'Position Amount' will multiply each trade in a set by the multiplier and how many trades are opened.
  • After Loss Mode Reset. - 'Next_Profit' will reset the loss count after any sized closed profitable trade. 'Full_Recovery' will only reset the loss count when all total calculated loss has been recovered.
  • After Loss Mode Max Lot To Reset. - Max lot size allowed to be reached before the loss count is reset
  • PipStep Method. - Method which to space orders by. - (Fixed or dynamically generated)
  • Dynamic Step TimeFrame. - Timeframe used to time grid orders and also create a dynamically changing pipstep distance.
  • Pipstep Multiplier. - Amount to multiply the pipstep distance between each trade. - (Multiplies both fixed and dynamic distances)
  • IF Fixed PipStep. - Fixed pipstep distance
  • Use Trailing StopLoss. - True will allow the EA to adjust the stop loss as orders move into profit.
  • Trail Start From. - Pips into profit to start the trailing stop.
  • Move Trail Stop To. - Once activated move the stop this many pips into profit.
  • Trail Step. - Adjust the stop loss further into profit when price moves this many pips
  • Use Auto Close. - When true the expert will automatically close out trades when the input amount is reached.
  • AutoClose Mode. - 'Currency_Amount' will make the EA search for a currency amounts worth of floating profit to use the AutoClose function. - 'Account_Percent' will make the expert search for a percent amount of the accounts balance to use the AutoClose function.
  • Amount/Percent To Close. - How much floating profit to activate the AutoClose function. - (What mode is selected above will determine what value this number has)
  • Adjust Amount In Accordance with Base Lot. - True will change the 'Amount/Percent To Close' according to the current base lot being used. The default example would be : 0.01 lots = 0.35 , 0.02 lots = 0.70 , 0.03 lots = 1.05 , etc.
  • Multiply Profit By Open Trades. - True will multiply the 'Amount/Percent To Close' by each opened trade. (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.
  • DrawDown Reduction. - Set to true will turn on drawdown reduction. This will look to breakeven on the first placed and latest placed trade in a formed grid in an aim to reduce overall grid size and free up margin.
  • Reduce After. - Once open trades amount reaches the number in this input the EA will begin the function. - (Separate amounts used for buy and sell.)
  • Percent To Function. - The EA will take the first placed trade and monitor its floating profit, this input will get a percetnage value of that number. We then need the latest placed trade to cover the negative floating of the first plus this stored percentage amount for the function to work
  • Use News Filter. - When true the expert will draw vertical lines onto the chart at times where news events land, the expert will stop placing new trades the input minutes before an event and will hold off placing trades until time has passed the input minuets after the event.
  • Only Draw Future Lines. - Set true will draw only draw lines in front of the current time.
  • Filter Low News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a low news event until the input minuets after.
  • Filter Mild News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a mild news event until the input minuets after.
  • Filter High News. - True will stop new trades being placed from the input minuets before a high news event until the input minuets after.
  • Minuets To Stop Trading Before Event. - The specified minuets to stop placing new trades before an event.
  • Minuets To Stop Trading After Event. - The specified minuets to start placing new trades after an event.
  • Low Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
  • Mild Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
  • High Event Line. - Color used for low event lines.
  • Market Watch TimeZone. - The GMT offset for your brokers data - (Most brokers are GMT+2)
Reviews 7
schulz2021
136
schulz2021 2025.01.01 11:48 
 

Very interesting and profitable EA. Very fast and good support from the creator. Keep up the good work!

René
429
René 2024.05.14 23:43 
 

Conor is a great EA developer. Always friendly and helpful. Outstanding!

thewilkertrader
89
thewilkertrader 2023.10.04 02:05 
 

Having great testing results so far

Recommended products
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Experts
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Product Description Overview VIX Momentum Pro is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system exclusively designed for VIX75 Synthetic Indices. The algorithm employs advanced multi-timeframe analysis combined with proprietary momentum detection techniques to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the synthetic volatility market. Trading Strategy The Expert Advisor operates on a comprehensive momentum-based approach that analyzes price movements across multipl
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Smart Exit Manager PRO
Orwa Kerdiea
Experts
Smart Exit Manager PRO Professional Version - Unlimited live trading on all pairs and timeframes. Try the FREE Version on demo accounts before upgrading to PRO. Overview Smart Exit Manager PRO automatically calculates the exact price level where closing all your positions will achieve your target profit. The target line updates in real-time as you open or close trades, accounting for broker commissions and providing a precise exit point visible on your chart. Perfect for traders managing mul
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
Strategy Builder is an advanced and versatile trading robot meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with a sophisticated arsenal of standard indicators. This expertly engineered algorithm provides a comprehensive approach to trading by seamlessly integrating a plethora of indicators into a unified strategy, enabling traders to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and confidence. Key Features: Indicator Diversity: Strategy Builder harnesses the power o
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 3 BS  MT5 (Blood Sword)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be us
Urban Pulse
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
4 (3)
Experts
No flashy tricks. No broken promises. Urban Pulse is designed for traders who care about one thing: consistency. Whether you’re scaling through a prop challenge or managing client capital, this EA stays within the limits — and delivers. Run it on a single chart: Attach to GBPUSD on timeframe H1 . That’s it. One chart. One weapon. Important: Price has been increased to $249. Only 4 copies are available at this price. Next price will be $349 Channel link =  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqltra
Range Lover
Sio Kei Wong
Experts
Range Lover Trading System System Overview The Range Lover Trading System is a powerful automated trading tool designed to capitalize on market volatility for profit. Users only need to set a price range (upper and lower limits), and the system operates 24/7 without manual intervention. Within the specified price range, the system uses intelligent algorithms to continuously calculate and accumulate profits—the greater the volatility, the higher the returns. Even if the price breaks out of the r
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
Space X
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Space X  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Space X It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.     Space X     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                            You can download the demo and test it yourself.                        Space X 18
Callidus Simple
Mate Patrik Toth
5 (1)
Experts
I am Callidus Simple. I am Your Specialized Gold Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am a specialized, powerful version of the Callidus trading framework, engineered and optimized for one purpose: to master the unique and volatile personality of the Gold market (XAUUSD). I am not a crippled demo. I am a fully-featured Expert Advisor, containing the same sophisticated,   dual-engine adaptive core   as my Ultimate sibling. The only difference? My focus is singular—on Gold—and my decisions are bas
FREE
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Hideki Nakajima
Experts
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1 Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025). Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk. Please read the
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Experts
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Experts
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Carbon 2 EA
Abbas Ahmed Jasim Abdulredha
Experts
Carbon 2 EA – Grid-Based Recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Carbon 2 EA is an automated Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to manage trades using a controlled grid recovery approach with user-defined parameters and transparent behavior. This product is intended for experienced traders who understand grid-based strategies and associated risks. Platform & Compatibility Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only) Account types: Hedging and Netting Symbols: Forex pairs (user choice) Ti
Atlas Engine EURUSD v1
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Experts
Overview The   Expert Advisor   is a precision-engineered trading system designed to capture   optimal entry points   by detecting   price reversals   at statistically significant market levels. It combines advanced analytical filters with a   conservative averaging algorithm   that enhances position management while minimizing exposure to risk. The EA continuously monitors price dynamics to identify exhaustion zones, potential reversal signals, and areas of high probability for mean reversion.
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Experts
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
ICT Quant Flow
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
ICT Quant Flow is an automated trading system that blends modern ICT concepts with a clean quantitative execution model. Instead of relying on randomness or aggressive lot manipulation, the EA follows a structured process: understand where price is trying to go, wait for efficient retracements, and manage risk with discipline. The goal is consistency, not noise. The strategy focuses on three core areas: market structure, Fair Value Gaps and liquidity behaviour. ICT Quant Flow analyses recent swi
FREE
Hal mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Hal mt5        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Hal mt5      It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a configurable system.     Hal mt5   is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.     You can download the demo and test it yourself.     Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in p
Jupiter Mt5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
AngelsStairwayEUR034
Hiroshi Aoki
Experts
An updated version is now available free of charge. Ver. 034.33   is available. Basics Currency Pair: EUR-USD 5 Minute Display and set the 5-minute chart of EUR-USD. Adjustments may be necessary depending on the broker. In particular, entry is controlled by " エンベロープミドル偏差"  and the ATR 1H value. About Envelope Middle Deviation " エンベロープミドル偏差" is closer to 1.0, the easier it is to enter the market, but at the same time, the rate of being cut-risk increases. About  ATR EntryLimit   ATR Entry Li
FREE
Survivor
Pavel Nikiforov
Experts
Название советника : Survivor  (есть расширенная версия: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/36530 ) Валютные пары : USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY, XAUUSD, EURCHF Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY Таймфрейм : М5 Время торговли : круглосуточно Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отс
FREE
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Experts
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
Intrade Sentinel Bos Assistant
Christian Alexander Foehl
Experts
Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant – Smart Market Structure Execution Engine Precise market structure. Automated BOS logic. The Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. It is specifically designed for the S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) , combining smart-money logic with controlled risk management and full manual control via the chart panel. The EA can be used in both fully automated and semi-automated modes. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and re
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Experts
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Dynamics Pips Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilities
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (3)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
BlueDreams
Conor Stephenson
4.42 (12)
Experts
BlueDreams is a grid expert that will scalp specific high and low points in price. The advisor views the market in depth using a mixture of price information and custom indicators analysing from multiple timeframes to determine calculated entries. By default, BlueDreams operates a dynamic grid function, meaning it can change the distance between grid orders depending on market dynamics. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Check the User Guide for further explana
Growthamp MT5
Conor Stephenson
4.75 (20)
Experts
Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customise their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Key Features  Customisable entries and trade management. 36 Different Moving Average types to choose from. Follow trend or enter using Moving Averag
FREE
Growthamp
Conor Stephenson
4 (5)
Experts
Growthamp is a grid expert designed for clients who want to customise their own entry conditions. The expert enters trades using two input custom moving averages and optional stochastic oscillation. It then manages orders into profit using chosen order management & close functions. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Key Features  Customisable entries and trade management. 36 Different Moving Average types to choose from. Follow trend or enter using Moving Averag
FREE
Fortune EA
Conor Stephenson
4.78 (18)
Experts
Fortune is a complex algorithm that will analyse and tightly follow trend on forex pairs.  The advisor utilizes an ability to read price action information from all timeframes simultaneously. This allows the bot to make astute decisions on current price moves and act accordingly resulting in strong trend following with frequent scalping orders. Signals :  --- Group chat :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Please contact me after your purchase for set up advice and a free Expert Adv
BlueDreams MT5
Conor Stephenson
5 (3)
Experts
BlueDreams is a grid expert that will scalp specific high and low points in price. The advisor views the market in depth using a mixture of price information and custom indicators analysing from multiple timeframes to determine calculated entries. By default, BlueDreams operates a dynamic grid function, meaning it can change the distance between grid orders depending on market dynamics. Signals & Group Chat : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/conorstephenson Check the User Guide for further explana
Filter:
schulz2021
136
schulz2021 2025.01.01 11:48 
 

Very interesting and profitable EA. Very fast and good support from the creator. Keep up the good work!

René
429
René 2024.05.14 23:43 
 

Conor is a great EA developer. Always friendly and helpful. Outstanding!

Conor Stephenson
31449
Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2024.05.24 09:12
Thank you Rene! I appreciate your comments and you using Fortune, thank you!🍻🤝
thewilkertrader
89
thewilkertrader 2023.10.04 02:05 
 

Having great testing results so far

58567987
74
58567987 2023.07.07 15:49 
 

Only for gamblers and fans of the martingale strategy. With the standard settings it will produce a 25% profit for a couple of months and then all of a sudden it will draw down the equity to zero even with a 1:500 leverage. I have done several back tests, but was not able to find a good set file using a stop loss, that was profitable in the long run, neither was the author able to give me one or any body else in the Telegram group.

davidfortin558
151
davidfortin558 2023.06.06 11:42 
 

very good results so far. DD always seems to remain low. I am having 1 issue, where it is taking double trades each level in the grid. I'm not sure if this glitch is from the EA or my broker, but I've never had an issue like this. This messes with the FIFO part of the EA.

Vahram Manukyan
362
Vahram Manukyan 2023.05.20 22:51 
 

Works good. Following Conors recomendatuons.. important not to trade any news day. I have tested it in demo icmarkets. And now live account for a week and it shows pretty awesome results!

Conor Stephenson
31449
Reply from developer Conor Stephenson 2023.05.20 23:35
Awesome! I’m glad Fortune is working well for you. I appreciate your review, thank you! 🤝
Olga Snizhko
1017
Olga Snizhko 2023.03.12 17:49 
 

Bought for collection. Author has invested a lot of work in this project because five stars.

Reply to review