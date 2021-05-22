BazeZone

  • Indicators
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Baze Zone is a configurable combination of tools/levels (MT4 version also available at MT4 section):

- Fib levels, 14, 23,50

- Fib Extension 27,61

- Pivot Points

- Adds boxes to indicate range 'breakout'

- ATR Range 

- Prev Daily Candle Range

- Shortcut keys to hide/show the lines (configurable)

In short, use this tool to add some extra zones to you fib tool. And use the extra's in combination with the shortcut keys to keep your chart clean.

You can drag the lines for the Fib Levels.


The name of the tool comes from one of the character of your favorite SciFi movies.. and also refers to some 'base'/fundamental levels. 

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PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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