Kantan Kumo

  • Experts
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Simple Ichimoku Cloud break system. 

Configurable number of trades openened on trigger. Choose to include a trade which has no Take Profit but closes with trailing candles high/lows.

Trades are always opened above/below the prev. closing candle (see pending pips)

RSI and EMA as a bias/confirmation.

Use the strategy tester to get your own setup per market. Use of fixed fibnumbers won't let you over-optimize.

Best to be used 1H / 4H depending on market.

It will mark any trade with a vertical red/green line.

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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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