Kantan Kumo
- Experts
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Stefan Van DockumI'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple Ichimoku Cloud break system.
Configurable number of trades openened on trigger. Choose to include a trade which has no Take Profit but closes with trailing candles high/lows.
Trades are always opened above/below the prev. closing candle (see pending pips)
RSI and EMA as a bias/confirmation.
Use the strategy tester to get your own setup per market. Use of fixed fibnumbers won't let you over-optimize.
Best to be used 1H / 4H depending on market.
It will mark any trade with a vertical red/green line.