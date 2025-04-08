Ride The Tide

  • Experts
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Simple Schaff Trend Cycle System.

Configurable number of trades openened on trigger. Choose to include a trade which has no Take Profit but closes with trailing candles high/lows.

Trades are always opened above/below the prev. closing candle (see pending pips)

RSI and EMA as a bias/confirmation.

Use the strategy tester to get your own setup per market. Use of fixed fibnumbers won't let you over-optimize.

Best to be used 1H / 4H depending on market.

It will mark any trade with a vertical red/green line.









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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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BazeZone MT4
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Baze Zone is a configurable combination of tools/levels (MT5 version also available at MT5 section) : - Fib levels, 14, 23,50 - Fib Extension 27,61 - Pivot Points - Adds boxes to indicate range 'breakout' - ATR Range  - Prev Daily Candle Range - Shortcut keys to hide/show the lines (configurable) In short, use this tool to add some extra zones to you fib tool. And use the extra's in combination with the shortcut keys to keep your chart clean. You can drag the lines for the Fib Levels. The name
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BazeZone
Stefan Van Dockum
Indicators
Baze Zone is a configurable combination of tools/levels (MT4 version also available at MT4 section): - Fib levels, 14, 23,50 - Fib Extension 27,61 - Pivot Points - Adds boxes to indicate range 'breakout' - ATR Range  - Prev Daily Candle Range - Shortcut keys to hide/show the lines (configurable) In short, use this tool to add some extra zones to you fib tool. And use the extra's in combination with the shortcut keys to keep your chart clean. You can drag the lines for the Fib Levels. The name o
Kantan Kumo
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Experts
Simple Ichimoku Cloud break system.  Configurable number of trades openened on trigger. Choose to include a trade which has no Take Profit but closes with trailing candles high/lows. Trades are always opened above/below the prev. closing candle (see pending pips) RSI and EMA as a bias/confirmation. Use the strategy tester to get your own setup per market. Use of fixed fibnumbers won't let you over-optimize. Best to be used 1H / 4H depending on market. It will mark any trade with a vertical red/g
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Experts
No-nonsense, fundamental, Trend following system for small to medium accounts. Bollinger/RSI combo with some extra settings for trailing trades.  Settings are good for most situations but do run your own tests. All settings based on Fib numbers. No exceptional overfitting. Average trades per month: 10 Works best on the 4 hour timeframe but can be adjusted to smaller but that will have higher risk.
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