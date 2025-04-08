Ride The Tide

Simple Schaff Trend Cycle System.

Configurable number of trades openened on trigger. Choose to include a trade which has no Take Profit but closes with trailing candles high/lows.

Trades are always opened above/below the prev. closing candle (see pending pips)

RSI and EMA as a bias/confirmation.

Use the strategy tester to get your own setup per market. Use of fixed fibnumbers won't let you over-optimize.

Best to be used 1H / 4H depending on market.

It will mark any trade with a vertical red/green line.