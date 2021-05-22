BazeZone MT4

  • Indicators
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Baze Zone is a configurable combination of tools/levels (MT5 version also available at MT5 section) :

- Fib levels, 14, 23,50

- Fib Extension 27,61

- Pivot Points

- Adds boxes to indicate range 'breakout'

- ATR Range 

- Prev Daily Candle Range

- Shortcut keys to hide/show the lines (configurable)

In short, use this tool to add some extra zones to you fib tool. And use the extra's in combination with the shortcut keys to keep your chart clean.

You can drag the lines for the Fib Levels.


The name of the tool comes from one of the character of your favorite SciFi movies.. and also refers to some 'base'/fundamental levels. 


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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