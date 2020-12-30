Multi Strat

  • Experts
  • Stefan Van Dockum
    Stefan Van Dockum

    Stefan Van Dockum

    I'm a full time IT teacher on a university. In my spare time I daytrade using various kinds of tools. Now and then I code some indicators/EA's and recently begun to release them for the public in the market.
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 30 December 2020
  • Activations: 5

Multi Strat is an fully custimizable Expert Advisor. It opens a sell/buy trade when a 'trigger' signal is activated. Triggers are only activated if it meets the filter criteria. Once a trigger passes, a trade is opened with a maximum Take Profit (customizable) of a daily ATR percentage. That range is divided by the number of trades so the Take profit levels are divided among the trades (also customizable). The parameters should be self explanatory. In short, everything you would/could change is implemented. All settings are fixed to fibonacci numbers to keep it robust and protection from 'overfitting' while backtesting.

Warning: This is not a "plug and play" Expert Advisor. Please use your own symbol/instrument  -> edit the settings -> back/forwardtest. This EA was created to backtest different strategies with a confirmation filter + opening multiple trades with stacking Take Profit levels. Please put some work in it to make it work for you! A piece of advice, start with the 4 hour timeframe, Bollinger or MACD, with a chaikin filter on the DAX.

This EA contains 7 Indicator strategies. Only one can be active.

  1. Bollinger Breakout: When a Bollinger Breakout occurs (deviation lower than 2), take the high/low of that candle as an entry point. If price crosses, open 6 trades (default) and set everything to break even after 3 TP triggers (default)
  2. MACD Signal Cross: Open the trades when the signal line crosses.
  3. Chaikin Zeroline Cross: Open the trades when Zero line is crossed.
  4. Ichimoku Kumo/Cloud Breakout: Open the trades when price closes above/below cloud.
  5. Ichimoku Kijun-sen / Tenkan-sen Cross: Open the trades when the two lines cross.
  6. Heiken-Ashi Smooth Oscillator Cross: Open the trades when lines cross.
  7. Aroon Cross: Open the trades when the red/green line crosses.
  8. SSL Crossover: Open a trade when the SSL line crosses from bearish/bullish and vice versa.
  9. Donchian Channel Midline Cross: Open trades when price crosses the midline.

The strategies signals are called 'triggers'. A extra section is added to add 'filters' to make sure a trigger only opens a trade when the filter criteria is met. At least one filter must be selected otherwise no trades will be triggered.

All triggers are pending trades (Buy/Sell stop) which will be set above/below the previous closing candle. An offset variable can be used to add some pips so the trade wont be triggered immediately.

The filters are:

  • EMA
  • Chaikin
  • Damiani Volat Oscillator
  • ADX Threshold
  • Relative Strength Index(RSI)
  • Money Flow Index(MFI)
  • Volume Threshold
  • Time windows
Select at least one filter! Otherwise no trades are triggered.

There is also a possibility to add a 'runner' trade. This is a trade with no fixed take profit. Ít runs until it meets the criteria in Runner section.

The "exit"criteria for the runner:

  • EMA
  • ATR (Chandelier) Exit
  • REX

This indicator will be updated when bugs or features are added. Consider a purchase as a lifetime of updates (as long as the market allows versions)

Again, a warning -> The default settings won't work in every market. Make your own strategy settings via back/forward testing.

No hedging, martingale or other weird stuff. Just open xx trades when the conditions are met with fixed stoplosses.  

Example screenshots: 0.1 lot. Cable (GBP/USD) 2020-06-01 to 2020-12-17. Chaikin as a filter.

I will provide some pre-defined sets in the future. for DAX, FTSE and GBP/USD.

Comments / improvements are welcome. I will update at least once per month..but sometimes more often.

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