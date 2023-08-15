MeditationSeed

Meditation Seed:

Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2]

Meditation is practiced in numerous religious traditions. The earliest records of meditation (dhyana) are found in the Upanishads, and meditation plays a salient role in the contemplative repertoire of Jainism, Buddhism and Hinduism.[5] Since the 19th century, Asian meditative techniques have spread to other cultures where they have also found application in non-spiritual contexts, such as business and health.

Meditation may significantly reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and pain,[6] and enhance peace, perception,[7] self-concept, and well-being.[8][9][10] Research is ongoing to better understand the effects of meditation on health (psychological, neurological, and cardiovascular) and other areas.


Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.

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*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
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Seed Indicator1
AppTechGo
Indicators
*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
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Seed Indicator2
AppTechGo
Indicators
*Used by MeditionSeed EA.  Meditation is a practice in which an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness, and achieve a mentally clear and emotionally calm and stable state.[1][2][3][4][web 1][web 2] Plant a Meditation Seed to have wonderful future.
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Thinking
AppTechGo
Indicators
T hinking  encompasses a flow of   ideas   and   associations   that can lead to   logical   conclusions . Although thinking is an activity of an existential value for   humans , there is still no consensus as to how it is adequately defined or understood. Thinking allows humans to make sense of, interpret, represent or   model   the world they experience, and to make predictions about that world. It is therefore helpful to an organism with needs, objectives, and desires as it makes   plans   or
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Egg
AppTechGo
Utilities
An   egg   is the organic vessel containing the   zygote   in which an   embryo   develops until it can survive on its own, at which point the animal hatches. An egg results from   fertilization   of an   egg cell . Most   arthropods ,   vertebrates   (excluding   live-bearing mammals ), and   mollusks   lay eggs, although some, such as   scorpions , do not. Reptile   eggs,   bird eggs , and   monotreme   eggs are laid out of water and are surrounded by a protective   shell , either flexible or
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Spin Indicator
AppTechGo
1 (1)
Indicators
Spin is an intrinsic form of angular momentum carried by elementary particles, composite particles (hadrons), and atomic nuclei. Spin is one of two types of angular momentum in quantum mechanics, the other being orbital angular momentum. The orbital angular momentum operator is the quantum-mechanical counterpart to the classical angular momentum of orbital revolution and appears when there is periodic structure to its wavefunction as the angle varies.For photons, spin is the quantum-mechanical
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Easy Profit Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
Good EA to help to earn money easily. (Full Version) Strategy:  MA - A moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in technical analysis. The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data over a specified period of time by creating a constantly updated average price. BB - Bollinger Bands work as an oscillator measurer. It indicates whether the market has high or low volatility, as well as overbought or oversold conditions. The m
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Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
Launch Rocket
AppTechGo
Utilities
Chemical rockets   are the most common type of high power rocket, typically creating a high speed exhaust by the   combustion   of   fuel   with an   oxidizer . The stored propellant can be a simple pressurized gas or a single   liquid fuel   that disassociates in the presence of a catalyst ( monopropellant ), two liquids that spontaneously react on contact ( hypergolic propellants ), two liquids that must be ignited to react (like kerosene (RP1) and liquid oxygen, used in most   liquid-propella
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