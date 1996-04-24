Diesel Channel
- Indicators
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Breakout trading assumes a situation when the price, upon reaching one or another channel border, breaks it and continues the trend outside the channel. In this case, the channel does not matter anymore and the trading continues with the trend. Often a serious impulse is obtained after the channel is broken.
Trading can be carried out inside the channel when the price reaches its borders and turns in the opposite direction from them. In such cases, reversal strategies are used. Channel indicators are designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market.