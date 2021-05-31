NNFX Algo
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
This Expert adviser developed on Prop Trader VP( Patrick Victor) From No Nonsense Fx. It is an automated trading system that uses 100% technical indicators with very complex settings and some hidden Mathematical calculations to open and close trades. Trade different times for each day. It doesn't use the grid, martingale, or other dangerous money management methods. It has a lot of Entry and Exit Methods, and Every Trade is Stop loss protected.
Features:
- Every trade is protected by stop-loss
- Always follow the trend with a lot of filters
- Trade different times for each day
- It has a lot of Entry and Exit Methods
- The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker; you may choose any broker you trust to
- It doesn't use the grid, martingale, or other dangerous management
- Good resistance to unexpected market events
- Stress tested with 99.90% tick-data using variable spread
- The EA is very easy to setup and use
- Hidden Stop-loss and take profit with time limit functions
- There is no News Effect on this EA
Contact Telegram@zabirfx
Email: forexaiscalper@gmail.com
BACKTESTING GUIDE
This EA is Time sensitive and need correct server time or the result will be different. Please test it in on correct server time.
Server Time UTC+1 Amsterdam
5 Min Time Frame
CHFJPY
Minimum balance
200$ for 0.01 Lot Safe
100$ for 0.01 Lot Medium risk
50$ For 0.01 Lot High risk
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