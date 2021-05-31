ActInvest CODEINVEST S.R.L. 5 (1) Experts

ActInvest is a customizable robot that can be adapted to work on any timeframe and any financial market. The robot is based on mathematical logic and an enhanced version of Martingale. It has powerful tools to reduce losses. It can trade one or both directions at the same time. It can be used in correlation with manual trading as well. Can be used in all timeframes and with all forex pairs. With the proper settings it can also be used for metals (including gold), indexes, or even stocks. There i