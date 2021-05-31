NNFX Algo

This Expert adviser developed on Prop Trader VP( Patrick Victor) From No Nonsense Fx. It is an automated trading system that uses 100% technical indicators with very complex settings and some hidden Mathematical calculations to open and close trades. Trade different times for each day. It doesn't use the grid, martingale, or other dangerous money management methods. It has a lot of Entry and Exit Methods, and Every Trade is Stop loss protected.

Download Preset file 


Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • Always follow the trend with a lot of filters
  • Trade different times for each day
  • It has a lot of Entry and Exit Methods
  • The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker; you may choose any broker you trust to
  • It doesn't use the grid, martingale, or other dangerous management
  • Good resistance to unexpected market events
  • Stress tested with 99.90% tick-data using variable spread
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use
  • Hidden Stop-loss and take profit with time limit functions 
  • There is no News Effect on this EA

Contact Telegram@zabirfx
Email: forexaiscalper@gmail.com

BACKTESTING GUIDE

This EA is Time sensitive and need correct server time or the result will be different. Please test it in on correct server time.

Server Time UTC+1 Amsterdam 

5 Min Time Frame

CHFJPY


Minimum balance 

200$ for 0.01 Lot   Safe

100$ for 0.01 Lot   Medium risk 

50$ For 0.01 Lot    High risk

Contact Telegram@zabirfx
Email: forexaiscalper@gmail.com

Please note that past results cannot guarantee future returns. Even the best hedge funds and asset managers in the world cannot guarantee future returns





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AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
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This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
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Naomi Speiser
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Naomi Speiser 2023.06.29 07:39 
 

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AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
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Reply from developer AHMED ZABIR SAZOL 2023.06.30 13:34
Thank you
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