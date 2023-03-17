Mapleroo

5 
10 COPIES AT $99! After that, the price will be raised to $150.


MAPLEROO is a smart EA that uses technical and statistical analysis based on a deep and long study of this beautiful pair loved by many traders.

LIVE HERE --> MAPLEROO
Pair: AUDCAD
TimeFrame: M1.
Recommended Deposit for Safe Risk: 2000$.
For Moderate Risk: 1000$.
For High Risk (be careful!): Less than 1000$

FEATURES:

  • Solid backtest and proven live performance
  • No need to adjust GMT
  • Very easy to use: just read 3 lines of instructions below
  • It has additional and independent positions for each pair
  • We recommend the best ECN brokers for your successful use.

HOW TO INSTALL:

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M1 AUDCAD chart
  • Just define your risk settings and you are ready to go.
  • You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.

REQUIREMENTS:
  • It is not a Scalper, so it can be used on any broker, however we recommend low spread brokers (ECN) for better performance
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously 





Reviews 7
Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2023.05.16 18:08 
 

At least this EA survive on 4/4/2025 AUDCAD black swan event.

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Dark Knight RX
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10 COPIES AT $99,99 ! After that, the price will be raised to $129 ,99 . DARK KNIGHT is not your standard mean reversal night scalper. After much study and real trading for years, we had an insight that led to the development of a unique proprietary algorithm for assertive stagnation zone indication like no other algorithm has and we applied it in a mean reversal strategy, achieving results that we had never seen before and in a vast number of pairs. The Dark Knight strategy operates based on
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marcos_vargens
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marcos_vargens 2023.06.01 23:37 
 

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João Paulo
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João Paulo 2023.06.01 23:23 
 

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Rafael Puntel Vargens
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Rafael Puntel Vargens 2023.06.01 22:48 
 

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Raphael Minato
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Raphael Minato 2023.05.31 15:59 
 

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Ronaldo Vieira
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Ronaldo Vieira 2023.05.30 18:36 
 

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Fernando Augusto Bergamaschi Arouca
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Fernando Augusto Bergamaschi Arouca 2023.05.30 18:34 
 

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Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2023.05.16 18:08 
 

At least this EA survive on 4/4/2025 AUDCAD black swan event.

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