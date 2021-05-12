Keep CALM and Trade SMART

5

Just Keep CALM and Trade SMART

This EA is only for serious traders, who wants really robust strategy for longterm and sustainable profits. 

Strategy uses MACD direction change for finding trading opportunities. It is fully automatic and doesn't require any action from you. Just attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart and let this EA works for you.

This EA has passed 9 robustness tests, indicating a quality strategy.


Benefits for you

Plug & Play system - just attach to the chart, configure your risk and that's it. No complicated configuration or finding best optimization. These are already in the price of the product.

Every position has predefined stoploss with configurable fixed amount (you can risk fixed percenage of your initial balance).

As all my strategies, this EA was developed by genetic algorithms on long data period and it passed all 9 robustness tests. Backtest is nice, but without tests it's nothing more, than a picture of the past.


Technical parameters

· CustomComment - choose your comment to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· MagicNumber - choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· mmRiskedMoney - configurable fixed amount, so you can risk portion of your initial balance


Screenshots

· Classic Metatrader 5 report for 10 years: you can see clear results thanks to 99% model quality, great profit over the years with only 100$ risk, used default MoneyManagement, used data from broker Admirals.

· Strategy equity for 17 years: nicely looking equity curve of backtest, which was done on precise data from Dukascopy from 2003 to 2020. Used default MM (300$).

· Strategy statistics for 17 years: see the results over 17 years long backtest - on historical data strategy had great Return/DD ratio, Profit Factor and stability.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized slippage, spread and historical data: simulation of real market conditions and test of strategy sensitivity to market volatility and liquidity. Lines similar to original backtest means good robustness of the strategy.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized trades order: test, which tells us whether the strategy is sensitive to specific market cycles. According to the picture, the strategy is not sensitive to the specific order of trades.

· Monte Carlo analysis - randomized strategy parameters: test against over-fitted strategy, even with randomly changed indicator parameters the strategy showed profitable results.

· Walk-forward matrix - complex series of simulations, where we optimize strategy parameters based on one period and then do the backtest on another period, comparing whether results are profitable. These steps are then repeated for the next time periods, which leads to the creation of a matrix of executed tests. The goal of this test is to find out, whether the strategy is over-fitted. If strategy won't work with slightly different parameters, it is most probably over-fitted and won't work in the future. You can see on the screenshot that the strategy was profitable for a lot of various optimization iteration on historical data.

Reviews 1
Irene1956
332
Irene1956 2021.08.29 10:22 
 

The EA demands patience. But it works very reliably on my live account.

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Irene1956
332
Irene1956 2021.08.29 10:22 
 

The EA demands patience. But it works very reliably on my live account.

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