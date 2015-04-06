Bot for all 3 MT4

Fully automatic forex bot for GBPUSD.

Fully automatic EA, developed for the GBPUSD pair on H1 timeframe by machine learning software.

EA was tested with robustness tests, ensuring longterm reliability of the algorithm.

- Easy to use: you don't have to study or optimize anything, this product is finished and ready to use.

- Every position has predefined stoploss.

- You can set your MoneyManagement as position size (in lots).

- No Martingale, no Grid, no BS.