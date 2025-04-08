Bot for all 3
- Experts
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Tomas MichalekI am constantly developing Expert Advisors with focus on high sustainability, which can't be proven only by nice looking backtest. I always do robustness tests, as I want to offer only quality strategies.
Contact me in the PM if you want to develop strategy for specific market and/or timeframe.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Fully automatic forex bot for GBPUSD.
Fully automatic EA, developed for the GBPUSD pair on H1 timeframe by machine learning software.
EA was tested with robustness tests, ensuring longterm reliability of the algorithm.You can see the results from live trading here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/37021617/stats?filtercomment=Bot%20for%20all%203&rx=1642767709982#ea
Benefits for you
- Easy to use: you don't have to study or optimize anything, this product is finished and ready to use.
- Every position has predefined stoploss.
- You can set your MoneyManagement as position size (in lots).
- No Martingale, no Grid, no BS.
Technical parameters
· CustomComment - choose your comment to distinguish strategy, or keep default
· MagicNumber - choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default
· mmLots - set position size