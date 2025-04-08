Bot for all 3

Fully automatic forex bot for GBPUSD.

Fully automatic EA, developed for the GBPUSD pair on H1 timeframe by machine learning software.

EA was tested with robustness tests, ensuring longterm reliability of the algorithm.

You can see the results from live trading here: https://www.fxblue.com/users/37021617/stats?filtercomment=Bot%20for%20all%203&amp;rx=1642767709982#ea


Benefits for you

- Easy to use: you don't have to study or optimize anything, this product is finished and ready to use.

Every position has predefined stoploss.

- You can set your MoneyManagement as position size (in lots).

- No Martingale, no Grid, no BS.


Technical parameters

· CustomComment - choose your comment to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· MagicNumber - choose your number to distinguish strategy, or keep default

· mmLots - set position size




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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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