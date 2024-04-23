Captain Avery

DO NOT FALL FOR THE FAKE VERSIONS OF THIS EA CURRENTLY CIRCULATING ON THE INTERNET. THEY ARE TRICKSTERS TRYING TO SCAM YOU.

About this Expert Advisor:

Jim Simons achieved success through the Medallion Fund at Renaissance Technologies, sparking widespread interest in his unique trading approach, often dubbed "Simons' trading strategy." That method uses algorithms to exploit discrepancies in the market.

This Expert Advisor (EA) uses one such proprietary strategy using statistical analysis. This strategy can be a great add-on to your regular day trading, as this EA trades only when there's an opportunity available (whenever there is discrepancies or mis-pricing in the market). This product is being offered for sale to raise capital. Sales will continue until the targeted capital amount is reached.


Recommended Trading pairs:

The following currency pairs are recommended:

GBPUSD, EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF.

Recommended Trading Time Frame: 15 minutes

Recommended Account:

This EA is sensitive to spread, hence prefer accounts with tight spreads preferably ECN accounts.

Parameters:

LOTS - Set a value to use fixed lots. Set it equal to "0" (zero) to use Automatic Lots based on Risk_Percent.
RISK_PERCENT - This parameter helps you control what percent of your account equity should be risked per trade if automatic lots is chosen. Risk percent of 5% is recommended.
RISK_SETTING - This parameter helps you control risk as per your risk appetite. Setting to higher risk also increases the number of trades.
ACCEPTABLE_SPREAD_PTS - Allowed Spread in points above which the EA wouldn't place trades.
USE_BREAKEVEN - Helps decrease risk by setting trades to Breakeven when possible.

MAGIC - This is just a unique number to track the trades pertaining to this particular EA.

Note: Before purchase this product, be aware about the risks involved in trading Forex CFDs. Ensure to test the product before deploying to a live account. Feel free to contact me if you need any clarification.

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Introducing Emerald Dragon: Your Gateway to Trading Success Are you tired of navigating the treacherous waters of the forex markets, always on the lookout for opportunities? The trading world can be relentless, leaving you yearning for a reliable companion. Look no further. Allow me to introduce you to Emerald Dragon, a formidable trading algorithm designed to extinguish your trading woes and ignite your success. Emerald Dragon is not just another algorithm; it's your trusty partner in the dyna
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