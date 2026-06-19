SMC Trend Probability
- Experts
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Chadwin Arthur MilesATC Automation develops MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors focused on structured execution, risk control, Gold/XAUUSD automation, market-structure analysis and multi-confirmation trading logic.
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot for MetaTrader 5
ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around confluence-based trading logic, smart money concepts, trend probability analysis, and advanced risk management.
The robot is designed to identify higher-quality trading opportunities by combining multiple confirmations before considering an entry. It does not rely on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates market structure, trend direction, session timing, liquidity behavior, volatility, VWAP, volume profile logic, Fibonacci zones, and probability-based trend conditions.
This EA includes both automated trading functionality and visual chart tools, making it suitable for traders who want a structured strategy with clear chart feedback.
Main Features
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Smart Money Concept logic
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Trend probability engine
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Trend slope continuation and reversal detection
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BOS and CHoCH structure logic
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Liquidity sweep detection
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Order block and breaker-style reaction logic
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Fair Value Gap / imbalance detection
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Asian session high and low tracking
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London and New York session logic
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ORB, IDR, and IRR timing concepts
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VWAP confirmation logic
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Volume Profile POC proxy
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Fibonacci retracement and extension zones
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EMA, RSI, MACD, ATR, and volume filters
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Confluence score before entry
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Probability percentage display
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Chart dashboard with trade status
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Current signal visuals
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Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines
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Optional Telegram alerts
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MT5 popup, push, and email alerts
Risk Management
The EA includes flexible risk and trade management settings:
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Fixed lot risk
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Fixed money risk
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Balance percentage risk
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ATR dynamic risk
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Fixed Stop Loss
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ATR-based Stop Loss
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Structure-based Stop Loss
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Structure plus ATR Stop Loss
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Fixed Take Profit
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R-multiple Take Profit
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ATR Take Profit
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Fibonacci extension Take Profit
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Break-even management
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Trailing stop options
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Maximum open trades
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Maximum trades per day
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Daily loss protection
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Maximum drawdown protection
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Consecutive loss protection
Visual Trading Tools
The robot can display important chart visuals, including:
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Dashboard panel
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Signal direction
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Probability score
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Confirmations used
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Asian range
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VWAP levels
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POC proxy level
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Fibonacci levels
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FVG zones
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Order block zones
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Entry, SL, and TP levels
Visuals can be turned on for manual review or turned off during optimization for faster backtesting.
Telegram Alerts
The EA supports Telegram alerts for trade events and setup-building conditions. Alerts can include:
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Symbol
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Timeframe
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Direction
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Probability score
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Confirmation count
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Confirmations used
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Entry price
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trade management notes
Optimization Friendly
The robot includes a dedicated fast backtesting mode. This allows traders to disable visuals and reduce chart-object processing during Strategy Tester optimization.
Recommended testing timeframes:
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M30
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H1
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H4
Important Notice
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and all trading involves risk. Users should backtest, forward test, and optimize settings before using the EA on a live account. Always use proper risk management.
Smart Alerts & Notifications
The EA includes advanced alert functionality to keep traders updated when setups are forming, trades are triggered, or trade management events occur.
Alert options include:
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Telegram trade alerts
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Discord webhook alerts
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MT5 popup alerts
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MT5 push notifications
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Email alerts
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Setup-building alerts
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Trade entry alerts
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Trade close alerts
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Stop Loss and Take Profit update alerts
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Break-even and trailing stop alerts
Telegram and Discord alerts can include the symbol, timeframe, trade direction, probability score, confirmation count, confirmations used, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management notes.