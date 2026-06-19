SMC Trend Probability

ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot for MetaTrader 5

ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around confluence-based trading logic, smart money concepts, trend probability analysis, and advanced risk management.

The robot is designed to identify higher-quality trading opportunities by combining multiple confirmations before considering an entry. It does not rely on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates market structure, trend direction, session timing, liquidity behavior, volatility, VWAP, volume profile logic, Fibonacci zones, and probability-based trend conditions.

This EA includes both automated trading functionality and visual chart tools, making it suitable for traders who want a structured strategy with clear chart feedback.

Main Features

  • Smart Money Concept logic

  • Trend probability engine

  • Trend slope continuation and reversal detection

  • BOS and CHoCH structure logic

  • Liquidity sweep detection

  • Order block and breaker-style reaction logic

  • Fair Value Gap / imbalance detection

  • Asian session high and low tracking

  • London and New York session logic

  • ORB, IDR, and IRR timing concepts

  • VWAP confirmation logic

  • Volume Profile POC proxy

  • Fibonacci retracement and extension zones

  • EMA, RSI, MACD, ATR, and volume filters

  • Confluence score before entry

  • Probability percentage display

  • Chart dashboard with trade status

  • Current signal visuals

  • Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines

  • Optional Telegram alerts

  • MT5 popup, push, and email alerts

Risk Management

The EA includes flexible risk and trade management settings:

  • Fixed lot risk

  • Fixed money risk

  • Balance percentage risk

  • ATR dynamic risk

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • ATR-based Stop Loss

  • Structure-based Stop Loss

  • Structure plus ATR Stop Loss

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • R-multiple Take Profit

  • ATR Take Profit

  • Fibonacci extension Take Profit

  • Break-even management

  • Trailing stop options

  • Maximum open trades

  • Maximum trades per day

  • Daily loss protection

  • Maximum drawdown protection

  • Consecutive loss protection

Visual Trading Tools

The robot can display important chart visuals, including:

  • Dashboard panel

  • Signal direction

  • Probability score

  • Confirmations used

  • Asian range

  • VWAP levels

  • POC proxy level

  • Fibonacci levels

  • FVG zones

  • Order block zones

  • Entry, SL, and TP levels

Visuals can be turned on for manual review or turned off during optimization for faster backtesting.

Telegram Alerts

The EA supports Telegram alerts for trade events and setup-building conditions. Alerts can include:

  • Symbol

  • Timeframe

  • Direction

  • Probability score

  • Confirmation count

  • Confirmations used

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trade management notes

Optimization Friendly

The robot includes a dedicated fast backtesting mode. This allows traders to disable visuals and reduce chart-object processing during Strategy Tester optimization.

Recommended testing timeframes:

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and all trading involves risk. Users should backtest, forward test, and optimize settings before using the EA on a live account. Always use proper risk management.

Smart Alerts & Notifications

The EA includes advanced alert functionality to keep traders updated when setups are forming, trades are triggered, or trade management events occur.

Alert options include:

  • Telegram trade alerts

  • Discord webhook alerts

  • MT5 popup alerts

  • MT5 push notifications

  • Email alerts

  • Setup-building alerts

  • Trade entry alerts

  • Trade close alerts

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit update alerts

  • Break-even and trailing stop alerts

Telegram and Discord alerts can include the symbol, timeframe, trade direction, probability score, confirmation count, confirmations used, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management notes.


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Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 - The Flagship Adaptive Mean-Reversion and Recovery System. Mean Machine helped introduce frontier AI into live retail trading in late 2024. Gen 2 preserves the original strategy while expanding the intelligence around it. Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 is an autonomous trading system built around adaptive mean reversion, trend awareness, Commonwealth-pair specialization, and optional Sacred Phi position management. It analyzes whether price has moved away from a reasonable marke
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5 (1)
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Super Tenet is a powerful and intelligently designed Expert Advisor developed for traders who prefer stable automated execution on Gold markets. Built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, this system combines fast reaction speed with advanced internal trade management and adaptive market behavior. The EA has been optimized to work smoothly across different brokers and trading environments. Whether you use ECN, Standard, Raw Spread, or low-latency execution accounts, Super Tenet is design
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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