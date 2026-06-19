ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot for MetaTrader 5

ATC SMC Trend Probability Robot is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around confluence-based trading logic, smart money concepts, trend probability analysis, and advanced risk management.

The robot is designed to identify higher-quality trading opportunities by combining multiple confirmations before considering an entry. It does not rely on a single indicator. Instead, it evaluates market structure, trend direction, session timing, liquidity behavior, volatility, VWAP, volume profile logic, Fibonacci zones, and probability-based trend conditions.

This EA includes both automated trading functionality and visual chart tools, making it suitable for traders who want a structured strategy with clear chart feedback.

Main Features

Smart Money Concept logic

Trend probability engine

Trend slope continuation and reversal detection

BOS and CHoCH structure logic

Liquidity sweep detection

Order block and breaker-style reaction logic

Fair Value Gap / imbalance detection

Asian session high and low tracking

London and New York session logic

ORB, IDR, and IRR timing concepts

VWAP confirmation logic

Volume Profile POC proxy

Fibonacci retracement and extension zones

EMA, RSI, MACD, ATR, and volume filters

Confluence score before entry

Probability percentage display

Chart dashboard with trade status

Current signal visuals

Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines

Optional Telegram alerts

MT5 popup, push, and email alerts

Risk Management

The EA includes flexible risk and trade management settings:

Fixed lot risk

Fixed money risk

Balance percentage risk

ATR dynamic risk

Fixed Stop Loss

ATR-based Stop Loss

Structure-based Stop Loss

Structure plus ATR Stop Loss

Fixed Take Profit

R-multiple Take Profit

ATR Take Profit

Fibonacci extension Take Profit

Break-even management

Trailing stop options

Maximum open trades

Maximum trades per day

Daily loss protection

Maximum drawdown protection

Consecutive loss protection

Visual Trading Tools

The robot can display important chart visuals, including:

Dashboard panel

Signal direction

Probability score

Confirmations used

Asian range

VWAP levels

POC proxy level

Fibonacci levels

FVG zones

Order block zones

Entry, SL, and TP levels

Visuals can be turned on for manual review or turned off during optimization for faster backtesting.

Telegram Alerts

The EA supports Telegram alerts for trade events and setup-building conditions. Alerts can include:

Symbol

Timeframe

Direction

Probability score

Confirmation count

Confirmations used

Entry price

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trade management notes

Optimization Friendly

The robot includes a dedicated fast backtesting mode. This allows traders to disable visuals and reduce chart-object processing during Strategy Tester optimization.

Recommended testing timeframes:

M30

H1

H4

Important Notice

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Market conditions change, and all trading involves risk. Users should backtest, forward test, and optimize settings before using the EA on a live account. Always use proper risk management.

Smart Alerts & Notifications

The EA includes advanced alert functionality to keep traders updated when setups are forming, trades are triggered, or trade management events occur.

Alert options include:

Telegram trade alerts

Discord webhook alerts

MT5 popup alerts

MT5 push notifications

Email alerts

Setup-building alerts

Trade entry alerts

Trade close alerts

Stop Loss and Take Profit update alerts

Break-even and trailing stop alerts

Telegram and Discord alerts can include the symbol, timeframe, trade direction, probability score, confirmation count, confirmations used, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and trade management notes.