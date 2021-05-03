ZigZag2LineLT

- iZigZag2LineLT

New version 3.0 of the iZigZag2LineLT indicator where it is possible to search for possible exhaustion regions of the market looking for small or large reversals, it follows the same characteristics contained in the indicator of the LTB and LTA lines, Fibonacci, Supports and Resistances with the application of Market Undecided zones (improved version of Stop or Move by Sato´s), in these areas suggestions (through the dotted lines) appear to include pending orders always looking for the most consolidated reversals.

In this special version we have readings of suggestions for limit order entries, always observing the indecisive zones of the market.

Great application in the Brazilian B3 and Forex market, mainly observing Daytrade;

Information and downloads of updated versions or demo, access one of the links below:

Telegram LiraInvest - http://bit.ly/374vxZp

For download:
- EAs: http://bit.ly/3rsmGLs
- Indicators: http://bit.ly/3hg13cd
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Indicator focusing on the market's ZigZag, also adding 2 other already established indicators: Book of Offers and Balance Aggressor (Time & Trades), this indicator allows to detect the best price trigger (buy or sell) in the aggressions to the Book of Offers including filters important as Aggression in Candle. Recommended use on the Brazilian iBovespa B3, but it also serves in Forex as long as the assets have information from the Book, in the case of Forex it is not possible to use the Aggress
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Quantum Trader
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Quantum Trader 2021.05.14 11:36 
 

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