ZigZag2LineLT

- iZigZag2LineLT





New version 3.0 of the iZigZag2LineLT indicator where it is possible to search for possible exhaustion regions of the market looking for small or large reversals, it follows the same characteristics contained in the indicator of the LTB and LTA lines, Fibonacci, Supports and Resistances with the application of Market Undecided zones (improved version of Stop or Move by Sato´s), in these areas suggestions (through the dotted lines) appear to include pending orders always looking for the most consolidated reversals.





In this special version we have readings of suggestions for limit order entries, always observing the indecisive zones of the market.





Great application in the Brazilian B3 and Forex market, mainly observing Daytrade;





Information and downloads of updated versions or demo, access one of the links below:





Telegram LiraInvest - http://bit.ly/374vxZp





For download:

- EAs: http://bit.ly/3rsmGLs

- Indicators: http://bit.ly/3hg13cd