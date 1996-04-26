Boost trading system premium

⭐No redrawing, No delay, No repainting arrows, indicator for binary options and forex⭐



IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONSULTATIONS OR ACTIVATIONS OF THE INDICATORS PLEASE CONTACT ME IMMEDIATELY AT MY PERSONAL TELEGRAM

✅ When you buy this indicator you get two free indicators with binary and forex template for metatrader 4 ✅

One is a 👉 bot 👈 check there, it sends you signals automatically, you only execute after the signal, in favor or in reversal for FREE 🤑. The other 👉 indicator 👈 check there, this is for trend continuity, you trade in favor and also in reversals for FREE. Free is the template to use in binary options for FREE. Free is the template to use in Forex for FREE.





🔰 I send you everything via email once the payment has been made through this via mql5 or by telegram: skrill / paypal / bitcoin / neteller / airtm🔰 💲Both indicators and templates described above are completely free for the purchase of this one💲

📌 The template configuration that is included for forex and binary with the configuration files can be downloaded directly in my personal @telegram



👍 Advantages of the Boost indicator 👍 Easy to set up and install. Suitable for beginners and professionals. It can work with any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals). It can be tested in the strategy tester. You can trade in any period of time. It has multiple trading modes: with the trend and against the trend. Identify supports and resistances and enter after the signal It has an alert in the window to enter the next candle. You can notify your cell phone directly.





⚡ Binary Options and Forex ⚡



Wait for the price to reach a good (strong) zone be it support, resistance, supply or demand zone, fibonacci level key, round figure. By doing the above there will definitely be a reversal in price and you will get your ITM on the first candle giving 100% effectiveness following the trend. It is very important to be attentive to the fundamental news in the market and these do not affect your trading. Commercial sessions: any (24 hours). Currency pairs: any. Working term: M1 / ​​M5 2 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4. Expiration time: 1-2-3-5-15 minutes (Binary). Expiration time: 5-15-1H-4H (Forex).



