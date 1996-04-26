Boost trading system premium
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
⭐No redrawing, No delay, No repainting arrows, indicator for binary options and forex⭐
IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONSULTATIONS OR ACTIVATIONS OF THE INDICATORS PLEASE CONTACT ME IMMEDIATELY AT MY PERSONAL TELEGRAM
✅ When you buy this indicator you get two free indicators with binary and forex template for metatrader 4 ✅
- One is a 👉 bot 👈 check there, it sends you signals automatically, you only execute after the signal, in favor or in reversal for FREE 🤑.
- The other 👉 indicator 👈 check there, this is for trend continuity, you trade in favor and also in reversals for FREE.
- Free is the template to use in binary options for FREE.
- Free is the template to use in Forex for FREE.
🔰 I send you everything via email once the payment has been made through this via mql5 or by telegram: skrill / paypal / bitcoin / neteller / airtm🔰
💲Both indicators and templates described above are completely free for the purchase of this one💲
📌 The template configuration that is included for forex and binary with the configuration files can be downloaded directly in my personal @telegram
👍 Advantages of the Boost indicator 👍
- Easy to set up and install.
- Suitable for beginners and professionals.
- It can work with any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals).
- It can be tested in the strategy tester.
- You can trade in any period of time.
- It has multiple trading modes: with the trend and against the trend.
- Identify supports and resistances and enter after the signal
- It has an alert in the window to enter the next candle.
- You can notify your cell phone directly.
- Wait for the price to reach a good (strong) zone be it support, resistance, supply or demand zone, fibonacci level key, round figure.
- By doing the above there will definitely be a reversal in price and you will get your ITM on the first candle giving 100% effectiveness following the trend.
- It is very important to be attentive to the fundamental news in the market and these do not affect your trading.
- Commercial sessions: any (24 hours).
- Currency pairs: any.
- Working term: M1 / M5 2 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4.
- Expiration time: 1-2-3-5-15 minutes (Binary).
- Expiration time: 5-15-1H-4H (Forex).