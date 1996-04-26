Boost trading system premium

⭐No redrawing, No delay, No repainting arrows, indicator for binary options and forex⭐

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONSULTATIONS OR ACTIVATIONS OF THE INDICATORS PLEASE CONTACT ME IMMEDIATELY AT MY PERSONAL TELEGRAM

✅ When you buy this indicator you get two free indicators with binary and forex template for metatrader 4 ✅

  1. One is a 👉 bot 👈 check there, it sends you signals automatically, you only execute after the signal, in favor or in reversal for FREE 🤑.
  2. The other 👉 indicator 👈 check there, this is for trend continuity, you trade in favor and also in reversals for FREE.
  3. Free is the template to use in binary options for FREE.
  4. Free is the template to use in Forex for FREE.

🔰 I send you everything via email once the payment has been made through this via mql5 or by telegram: skrill / paypal / bitcoin / neteller / airtm🔰

💲Both indicators and templates described above are completely free for the purchase of this one💲


📌 The template configuration that is included for forex and binary with the configuration files can be downloaded directly in my personal @telegram

👍 Advantages of the Boost indicator 👍

  1. Easy to set up and install.
  2. Suitable for beginners and professionals.
  3. It can work with any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals).
  4. It can be tested in the strategy tester.
  5. You can trade in any period of time.
  6. It has multiple trading modes: with the trend and against the trend.
  7. Identify supports and resistances and enter after the signal
  8. It has an alert in the window to enter the next candle.
  9. You can notify your cell phone directly.


⚡ Binary Options and Forex ⚡

  1. Wait for the price to reach a good (strong) zone be it support, resistance, supply or demand zone, fibonacci level key, round figure.
  2. By doing the above there will definitely be a reversal in price and you will get your ITM on the first candle giving 100% effectiveness following the trend.
  3. It is very important to be attentive to the fundamental news in the market and these do not affect your trading.
  4. Commercial sessions: any (24 hours).
  5. Currency pairs: any.
  6. Working term: M1 / ​​M5 2 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4.
  7. Expiration time: 1-2-3-5-15 minutes (Binary).
  8. Expiration time: 5-15-1H-4H (Forex).


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GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
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Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
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