DuosClassic MT4

Expert is a fully automated Trend and Levels Follower system.

I will always help you, please contact me !

I accept suggestions for improving this product.

General Strategy Definition

  • For every trader:  This trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
  • 100% Quality Test: Stress tested with 100% tick data using variable spread

Recommendations

  • Symbol: any optimised. Default - GBPUSD
  • TimeFrame: any.
  • Min Account Balance: 800 $.
  • Broker: All brokers are fine.
  • MT5 Account Type: Hedging.

Parameters for other instruents - see Comments.

The price of the product changes by + 10 $ every day.

Samples of params 01/01/2020 - 01/01/2021
Priority Params From Step To Descr USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF EURJPY
3 Period_Level  15 мин   3 ч   2h 3h 1h 20min
3 LineNumLevelBuy 0 1 13 в диапазоне 3 0 0 0
3 LineNumLevelSell 0 1 13 в диапазоне 1 1 11 9
4 SL_trail_my 200 50 350   350 300 350 350
4 Interval_my 200 50 350   300 250 300 200
1 MABarsM30 9 1 15   13 14 9 11
1 MABarsH1 2 1 6   4 4 2 5
1 MABarsH4 1 1 2   2 1 2 1
2 MAPeriodCone 30 мин   3 ч   30min 1h 3h 3h
2 ConeTrand 0,5 0,02 2   1,02 1,23 1,06 0,8
  Profit per year         unreal 4000% 9700% 15000% high risk


For MT5 here

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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