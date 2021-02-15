DuosClassic MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 15 February 2021
- Activations: 5
Expert is a fully automated Trend and Levels Follower system.
I will always help you, please contact me !
I accept suggestions for improving this product.
General Strategy Definition
- For every trader: This trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
- 100% Quality Test: Stress tested with 100% tick data using variable spread
Recommendations
- Symbol: any optimised. Default - GBPUSD
- TimeFrame: any.
- Min Account Balance: 800 $.
- Broker: All brokers are fine.
- MT5 Account Type: Hedging.
Parameters for other instruents - see Comments.
The price of the product changes by + 10 $ every day.
|Samples of params
|01/01/2020 - 01/01/2021
|Priority
|Params
|From
|Step
|To
|Descr
|USDJPY
|GBPUSD
|USDCHF
|EURJPY
|3
|Period_Level
|15 мин
|3 ч
|2h
|3h
|1h
|20min
|3
|LineNumLevelBuy
|0
|1
|13
|в диапазоне
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|LineNumLevelSell
|0
|1
|13
|в диапазоне
|1
|1
|11
|9
|4
|SL_trail_my
|200
|50
|350
|350
|300
|350
|350
|4
|Interval_my
|200
|50
|350
|300
|250
|300
|200
|1
|MABarsM30
|9
|1
|15
|13
|14
|9
|11
|1
|MABarsH1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|1
|MABarsH4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|MAPeriodCone
|30 мин
|3 ч
|30min
|1h
|3h
|3h
|2
|ConeTrand
|0,5
|0,02
|2
|1,02
|1,23
|1,06
|0,8
|Profit per year
|unreal
|4000%
|9700%
|15000% high risk
For MT5 here