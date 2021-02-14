DuosClassic2

Expert is a fully automated Trend and Levels Follower system.

I will always help you, please contact me !

I accept suggestions for improving this product.

General Strategy Definition

  • For every trader:  This trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.
  • 100% Quality Test: Stress tested with 100% tick data using variable spread

Recommendations

  • Symbol: any optimised. Default - USDCHF
  • TimeFrame: any.
  • Min Account Balance: 200 $.
  • Broker: All brokers are fine.
  • MT5 Account Type: Hedging.

Parameters for other instruents - see Comments.

The price of the product changes by + 10 $ every day.

Samples of params 01/01/2020 - 01/01/2021
Priority Params From Step To Descr USDJPY GBPUSD USDCHF EURJPY
3 Period_Level  15 мин   3 ч   2h 3h 1h 20min
3 LineNumLevelBuy 0 1 13 в диапазоне 3 0 0 0
3 LineNumLevelSell 0 1 13 в диапазоне 1 1 11 9
4 SL_trail_my 200 50 350   350 300 350 350
4 Interval_my 200 50 350   300 250 300 200
1 MABarsM30 9 1 15   13 14 9 11
1 MABarsH1 2 1 6   4 4 2 5
1 MABarsH4 1 1 2   2 1 2 1
2 MAPeriodCone 30 мин   3 ч   30min 1h 3h 3h
2 ConeTrand 0,5 0,02 2   1,02 1,23 1,06 0,8
  Profit per year         unreal 4000% 9700% 15000% high risk


For MT4 here 

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