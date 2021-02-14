DuosClassic2

DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o