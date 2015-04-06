EA Ma

The MA line is a trend indicator, the main purpose is for the price to move in an up, down or no trend. It is considered as a slow indicator, it has no effect to forecast but mainly moves according to the established price movements, in general it is of relative significance. 

The EA MA is a combination of 2 MAs. The small MA line crosses over the big MA, buy and vice versa.

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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, or Ichimoku for short, is a technical indicator used to gauge momentum along with future areas of support and resistance. Ichimoku technical indicators include five lines called Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A, Senkou Span B, Chickou Span.   Rent EA, buy EA Connect via Skype link to exchange details: https://join.skype.com/invite/X1Y3At5EwsvY Support email:  sealteamhn@gmail.com Hotline: Mr.Tu 0971678888 
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