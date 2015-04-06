EA Ma
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MA line is a trend indicator, the main purpose is for the price to move in an up, down or no trend. It is considered as a slow indicator, it has no effect to forecast but mainly moves according to the established price movements, in general it is of relative significance.
The EA MA is a combination of 2 MAs. The small MA line crosses over the big MA, buy and vice versa.
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