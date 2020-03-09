Ea RSI

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an momentum indicator that measures the degree of price change to gauge a market's OVERBuy or OVER-SELL conditions. The RSI indicator is displayed as an oscillator - a chart of moving lines between two limit levels measured on a scale from 0 to 100. RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder published in the book. New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems 1978 and Modern Trader (now Futures) in the June 1978 issue. Securities but also most other financial markets such as Futures market, Forex market… Make it one of the most popular technical analysis indicators.

Buy when the RSI is 20 and Sell when the RSI is 80. This is the default parameter of the EA you can adjust it yourself.


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, or Ichimoku for short, is a technical indicator used to gauge momentum along with future areas of support and resistance. Ichimoku technical indicators include five lines called Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senkou Span A, Senkou Span B, Chickou Span.   Rent EA, buy EA Connect via Skype link to exchange details: https://join.skype.com/invite/X1Y3At5EwsvY Support email:  sealteamhn@gmail.com Hotline: Mr.Tu 0971678888 
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This is the Pro version, which replaces the first Rsi version of Rsi I posted, which has great multipliers, average prices and entry points for all currency pairs. Most importantly, it has the ability to preserve capital for you. I wish you a favorable transaction, reaping many profits Tutorial : Instruction for RSI Pro v1.0 1. Lot 1 st trade: volume for 1 st trade. 2. Max lot: Maximum volume for each trade. 3. DCA Step: Step between 2 trades 4. TP: Example: You have X orders with DCA step -1
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