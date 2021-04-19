Stairs Storm
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 April 2021
Stairs Storm EA works on the principle of increasing the trading volume in a trend movement. The Expert Advisor must set SL and TP. Every day we try to improve the work of our advisor, therefore, over time, it will only get better.
Stairs Storm shows excellent results in the tester for 5 years, not a single month in the red. Average profit from 10 to 50% per month.
Recommendations
We recommend placing the EA on ECN accounts, 5 digits.
Currency pair EURUSD
Time frame M5, H1
Min. Deposit 100 USD
For better testing, load quotes by unwinding the charts with the HOME key.
Parameters
MAGIC - magic number
Slippage - allowable slippage
TakeProfit ... - taking profit
StopLoss ... - fixing losses
Lot ... - transaction volume
Profit ... - Minimum profit of the last open order to open the next order
InpBandsPeriod, InpMAPeriod - indicator periods
InpMAShift, InpMAShift2 - indicator shift.
Trading the EA on a DEMO account:
Good job.