CustomRsi50 Alert and Mail at cross

  • Indicators
  • Francesco Capurso
    Francesco Capurso

    Francesco Capurso

    4.5 (2)
    About Me
    Hello! My name is Francesco Capurso, and I am a passionate developer who has recently discovered the fascinating world of MQL5. Combining my love for trading with my technical skills, I have embarked on a journey to develop a series of custom Expert Advisors (EAs) and indicators.
    2 products 3 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 11 September 2024
  • Activations: 20

Description

The CustomRSI50 Alert and Mail at Cross is an advanced technical indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI), designed to simplify automated trading with immediate notifications via alerts and emails when the RSI level crosses the 50 threshold. The indicator provides a clear and customizable visualization of the RSI, with a particular emphasis on the critical 50 level for many traders in momentum analysis.

Main Features

  • Sending alerts and email notifications at the 50 level crossover
  • Configurable RSI period
  • Highlighted reference level of 50
  • Customizable applied price type
  • Display in a separate window
  • Fixed scale from 0 to 100 for easy interpretation

Customizable Parameters

  • RSI_Period: Allows setting the period for RSI calculation (default: 14)
  • applied_price: Allows selecting the price type to use for calculation (default: closing price)
  • EnableAlert: Enables or disables sound alerts
  • EnableEmail: Enables or disables sending email notifications
  • LookBackCandles: Number of candles to consider for crossovers (default: 5)

How to Use CustomRSI50 Alert and Mail at Cross (Setup and Configuration)

  1. Apply the indicator to any chart in your MetaTrader 5.
  2. Customize the RSI period and price type according to your preferences.
  3. Configure the alert and email notification parameters to receive real-time alerts on crossovers.
  4. Adjust the number of candles to determine the reference period for recent crossovers (LookBackCandles).
  5. Observe the movement of the RSI in relation to the 50 level:
    • Values above 50 indicate bullish momentum.
    • Values below 50 indicate bearish momentum.

What to Watch For (Signal Interpretation and Higher Cycles)

The indicator provides signals based on the RSI crossing the 50 level. Here’s how to use it for reliable signals:

  • Entry Signal: When the RSI crosses the 50 level at candle close, you can enter with a risk/reward ratio of 1:1.5, which can be extended if needed.
  • Higher Cycle: An important additional confirmation can be obtained by observing the behavior of the RSI on higher timeframes. For example, if on a higher timeframe (H4 or H8) the RSI is above 50, it is preferable to only look for long signals on smaller timeframes like H1 or M15.

Cyclical Table to Confirm Signals with Higher Cycle

Operational Timeframe Confirmation Timeframe Action Strategy
M5 H1 Look for long signals on M5 only if the RSI on H1 is above 50; short signals if it is below 50
M15 H4 Look for long signals on M15 only if the RSI on H4 is above 50; short signals if it is below 50
H1 H8 Look for long signals on H1 only if the RSI on H8 is above 50; short signals if it is below 50
H4 Daily Look for long signals on H4 only if the RSI on Daily is above 50; short signals if it is below 50

Support and Troubleshooting

If you experience malfunctions or issues with the indicator, we invite users to contact us providing the error code displayed in the MetaTrader terminal. This will allow us to provide targeted and quicker assistance. Without the error code, troubleshooting may take longer.

Advantages

  • Immediate notifications via alerts and emails at the RSI crossover
  • Clear visualization of market momentum
  • Easy identification of trend changes around the 50 level
  • Customization to fit various trading strategies
  • Time-saving and automatic monitoring of RSI signals without constantly watching the chart
  • Ability to integrate higher cycle analysis for more reliable signals

CustomRSI50 Alert and Mail at Cross is the ideal tool for traders looking to receive immediate and accurate trading signals based on the RSI, improving operational efficiency and saving valuable time. By integrating higher cycle monitoring, this indicator becomes a powerful ally for obtaining reliable signals in any timeframe.

Email Configuration Guide for MetaTrader 5

1. Preparing Your Google Account

  1. Log in to your Google account: https://myaccount.google.com/
  2. Go to the "Security" section
  3. Ensure that "Two-Step Verification" is enabled
  4. Search for "App Passwords" and select it
  5. In the "Select app" section, choose "Other (Custom name)"
  6. Enter a name like "MetaTrader 5"
  7. Click "Generate"
  8. Copy the generated 16-character password. Do not close this window until you have completed the configuration in MetaTrader

2. Configuration in MetaTrader 5

  1. Open MetaTrader 5
  2. Go to "Tools" > "Options"
  3. Select the "Email" tab
  4. Check the "Enable" box
  5. Fill in the fields as follows:
    • SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:465
    • SMTP Login: [your full Gmail address]
    • Password: [paste the generated app password here]
    • From: [your Gmail address]
    • To: [the email address where you want to receive notifications]
  6. Click "Test" to send a test email
  7. If you receive the test email, click "OK" to save the settings

3. Configuring Permissions for Expert Advisors

  1. In MetaTrader 5, go to "Tools" > "Options"
  2. Select the "Expert Advisors" tab
  3. Make sure "Allow automated trading" is checked
  4. Click "OK" to save

Email Setup in MetaTrader 5 (Example with Gmail)

To receive email notifications, you need to correctly configure the email settings in MetaTrader 5. Below is a step-by-step guide with an example for Gmail:

  1. Open MetaTrader 5 and go to Tools > Options.
  2. Select the Email tab.
  3. Fill in the required fields to configure email sending via Gmail:
    • SMTP Server: smtp.gmail.com:465
    • Login: Your Gmail email address (e.g., youremail@gmail.com)
    • Password: The password for your Gmail account. Make sure to enable access for "less secure apps" in your Google account, or use an app-specific password if you have two-factor authentication enabled.
    • From: Your Gmail email address (e.g., youremail@gmail.com)
    • To: Your email address or another account where you want to receive notifications (e.g., youremail@gmail.com or another).
  4. Click Test to verify the configuration. If the configuration is correct, you will see a confirmation message and receive a test email.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
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5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
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5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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