Volumer Expert Advisor is a volume trader designed to be as precise as possible using common indicators.

Because of the extreme accuracy of the entries and the algorithms ability to filter out bad trades.

The system does not take new trades every day.

The system was not optimized and has adjustable indicator settings as its universally adaptable.

Be aware, that its recomended to run multiple pairs on the same account for more profit.

Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.

Please make sure to use the provided Setfiles for the backtesting to be reliable.


Telegram channel chat: https://t.me/OP_Systems

Monitoring:

https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1399578?source=Site+Signals+My

This system relies on multiple indicators that are visible during the backtest.

Ask Fleischflöte for Setfiles!


Leverage: 1:500 or higher

Use the Timeframe that you have set in the setfiles on the chart as well.

Minimum account balance: $1000.

(I would reccoment to start with 1000$ on a cent account.)

Brokers: Will work on all.

Usable Pairs: GBPAUD, EURGBP, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, USDJPY, GBPNZD, USDCAD, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, CADCHF, EURNZD, AUDCAD, NZDUSD, GBPJPY, EURJPY, AUDNZD, USDCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, XAGUSD, WTI

Settings:

Signal_Timeframe = Select from what TF the signals of the indicators come from.

VMA_Period = Period for Moving Average on Volume.
ADX_ABOVE = Take trades if ADX is above value.
EMA_FAST_PERIOD = Period of exponential moving average.
EMA_SLOW_PERIOD = Period of exponential moving average.
OriginalEntrysMax = Amount of original entrys based on indicators before grid.
SupportEntrysMin = Amount of original entrys based on indicators for grid support. (must be either one more than original or higher for grid deactivation.)
MAX_PORT_TRADES = Amount of maximal portfolio trades for original entrys.
MM_PositionSizing = How many $ is needed to open 1.00lot. (100k there would mean 0.01/1000$)


Features:

  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position can be set.
  • Precise entrys mostly and therefore a high win-rate on single trades.
  • Grid can be enabled as Support.
  • Transparency given by visible indicators.
    
    • Before you buy Volumer EA please be aware of the risks involved.
    • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses as seen in the backtests.). 
    • This strategy will always use a stop loss if you set it, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.

    Thank you for allowing me to earn your business and 5 star review.

    I wish you all the best and hope you succeed using it.


